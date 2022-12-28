ARLINGTON, OH (WLIO) - According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, a robber stole money from the Premier bank at 9:52 am. The suspect handed a note to the teller demanding money, and then he fled with an undetermined amount of cash. The suspect is described as a white male, around 5’9” inches tall and weighing around 230 pounds. He was seen leaving the area in a silver four-door vehicle, unknown the make or model. If you have any information about the robbery or the suspect, you are asked to call the Hancock Sheriff's Office at 419-422-2424.

ARLINGTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO