Beck Insurance Agency Share Four Types of Liability Business Insurance
Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/30/2022 -- Beck Insurance Agency is proud to serve business insurance in. , and the surrounding areas. While there are many different forms of business insurance coverage, one could argue that liability coverage is the most important. According to. Beck Insurance Agency. , here are...
wktn.com
ODOT Starting New Regional Transportation Planning Organization
Chris Hughes, Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 deputy director, has introduced the idea of forming a regional transportation planning organization to serve Van Wert, Putnam, Hancock, Hardin, Wyandot, Auglaize and Mercer counties. The new RTPO will provide local public agencies access to more funding. The RTPO will provide local...
westbendnews.net
NSCC RECOGNIZES NURSING GRADUATES AT PINNING CEREMONY
ARCHBOLD, OHIO –Northwest State Community College recognized its Nursing graduates at a recent pinning ceremony in the following areas: Practical Nursing (PN) and Registered Nursing (RN). The pinning ceremony took place on Friday, December 16th on the Archbold campus. Graduates of the nursing programs are eligible to take the...
bgindependentmedia.org
Unexpected windfall – shoppers find money blowing away from ATM
Talk about an unexpected windfall. Shoppers in the Meijers parking lot in Bowling Green Thursday afternoon were surprised to find money blowing away from an ATM. A customer drove to the Bowling Green Police Station around 4:20 p.m. to report that he recovered money that had been blowing away from the Huntington ATM in the Meijer parking lot at 2111 E. Wooster St.
Spencerville properties declared sold at $1.2 million
SPENCERVILLE — As one door closes another one always opens. For many tenants in Spencerville, the retirement of one landlord led to a fresh start for another. Hartsock Realty recently sold a house package in Spencerville with a total of 21 homes and 22 units. The properties were listed at $1,359,000 and later sold for $1,260,000. The occupied homes will now be under the ownership of Ten Hearts LLC.
13abc.com
Cities Urge Preventative Measures Following Influx of Burst Pipes
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Extreme cold followed by a quick warming this week is causing pipes to freeze and subsequentially burst across Northwest Ohio. Workers in the City of Toledo patched 14 water main breaks and responded to more than 60 residential calls for water shutoffs over the long weekend.
13abc.com
City of Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities issued a Water Boil Advisory on Friday as a precaution to protect public health. The City says Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. However, due to a repair or disruption, there is a possibility of contamination.
SPCA: Reward offered after dogs found skinned in Allen County
LIMA, Ohio (WCMH) – A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of someone who allegedly skinned two dogs, then left them on the side of the road in northwest Ohio. In a Facebook post, the Ohio SPCA and Human Society asked the public’s help after two skinned dogs were found Saturday […]
huroninsider.com
Pregnant mother among those killed in Turnpike crash
TOLEDO – A pregnant mother was killed during last Friday’s crash on the Ohio Turnpike in Erie and Sandusky counties, and her two children were hospitalized following the crash. Julie Roth, 37, of Toledo, was among the four people killed in the 46-vehicle crash. Her unborn child was...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 27-28
Honesti A. Buxton, 22, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 30 days jail. 29 days suspended. $150 fine. Tianna L. Hill, 27, of Lima, found guilty of DUS-FRA. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $0 fine. Mendo R. Love, 48, of Detroit,...
13abc.com
Three hospitalized in Toledo crash involving trash truck
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple people were hospitalized after a crash involving a trash truck and an SUV in Toledo on Friday, according to officials at the scene. It happened at Reynolds and Angola early Friday afternoon. Officials tell 13abc emergency crews took three people to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
New video: State troopers, first responders help drivers in deadly Turnpike pile-up
For the first time, we are seeing video of state troopers and first responders rescuing countless people during the deadly Ohio Turnpike pile-up last week.
Noodles & Company to open on Monroe Street Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Northwest Ohio's first Noodles & Company is set to open Tuesday in west Toledo. It will occupy the former Moe's Southwest Grill at 5299 Monroe St. nearby the Flanders Road intersection and across the street from Mattress Firm. The fast-casual chain's next closest location is in...
hometownstations.com
Hancock Sheriff looking for information on Arlington bank robbery suspect
ARLINGTON, OH (WLIO) - According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, a robber stole money from the Premier bank at 9:52 am. The suspect handed a note to the teller demanding money, and then he fled with an undetermined amount of cash. The suspect is described as a white male, around 5’9” inches tall and weighing around 230 pounds. He was seen leaving the area in a silver four-door vehicle, unknown the make or model. If you have any information about the robbery or the suspect, you are asked to call the Hancock Sheriff's Office at 419-422-2424.
13abc.com
Abandoned Elm Street warehouse troubles a nearby business
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A desolate warehouse on Elm Street in Toledo has been a problem for a Toledo community for decades. Issues with the warehouse first began in 2009 when 20-year-old Cindy Sumner was found dead inside. Since then, squatters, adults, and neighborhood kids have occupied the warehouse, causing neighbors to be concerned.
13abc.com
City of Toledo to sue convicted former council members over salaries
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz says the City of Toledo plans to sue three former council members who have been convicted in a pay-to-play scheme for the salaries they received during their suspensions from council before they took a plea deal earlier this month. The city intends to...
13abc.com
Toledo Police Department shares report on fights at Franklin Park Mall
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police were on scene at the mall multiple times Monday after fights between teenagers broke out. A police report on one of the incidents gives a better idea of what happened. While officers received reports of teenagers fighting in the mall, officers said most of...
Toledo Zoo extends Lights Before Christmas
TOLEDO, Ohio — There's still time to visit the Toledo Zoo this holiday season. The zoo announced Wednesday it is extending the Lights Before Christmas through this weekend. Hours will be:. Wednesday and Thursday: Admission from 3-8 p.m.; zoo closes at 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday: Admission from 3-9...
Lima News
Teens For Christ reportedly terminates two employees
LIMA — Teens for Christ has reportedly terminated two employees who were placed on administrative leave in July, according to a brief letter sent to donors Friday. The letter did not name which employees were terminated, and board members did not immediately return a call from The Lima News to confirm the terminations Friday afternoon.
thevillagereporter.com
Family Dollar/Dollar Tree Store Coming To West Unity
CONSTRUCTION SITE … Snow lies on the little bit that was accomplished at the old High School site in West Unity, toward the building of a merged Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store. Dollar Tree, Inc. owns Family Dollar now and is choosing to build joined stores where they would be helpful. Construction was halted until permits could arrive to make it all legal. Those permits are now in and the building should begin soon. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
