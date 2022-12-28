Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Liquivida Wellness Center: A One-Stop-Shop for Health and Wellness in Coral Springs
A blend of a spa and a modern medical office, a new Coral Springs business offers a wide array of health and wellness services to suit every lifestyle. Located at 9228 Wiles Road in the Royal Eagle Plaza, Liquivida Wellness Center’s mission is to help people feel younger, more energetic, and in control of their health, according to Emmanuel Trenche, chief marketing officer.
communitynewspapers.com
Condo & Homeowner Assoc. Board Members and Property Managers meeting brings rave reviews
If you’ve ever been a Board Member of a condo or Homeowner’s association, or a property manager for them, you understand the myriad of issues and challenges they face. Board members have complete management responsibility for their community, even if they outsource some of those responsibilities to a professional management company. They must become well-versed in real estate management and legal issues. Their responsibilities encompass everything from communicating with residents to making decisions about violations and enforcing penalties, following the bylaws and ensuring the safety of the building’s residents.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
CLINICAL PSYCHOLOGIST MARIA GERTZ NAMED TO CHILDREN’S DIAGNOSTIC & TREATMENT CENTER BOARD OF DIRECTORS
December 28, 2022 — Clinical psychologist Maria E. Gertz, Psy.D. has been named to the Children’s Diagnostic & Treatment Center (CDTC) board of directors. A clinical psychologist in private practice, Gertz has extensive experience in private, academic, medical and governmental settings handling psychological assessments, risk assessment and crisis intervention. She formerly served as a U.S. Department of Justice staff psychologist for the federal Bureau of Prisons, where she specialized in suicide prevention. Prior to that, she was a psychological specialist for the Florida Department of Corrections and worked with Miami-Dade County-based youth programs on behavior management and treatment planning.
southdadenewsleader.com
Florida City approves major projects
Construction is humming in Florida City. Major projects are now under construction, and more are coming. At the meeting on Dec. 27th the Florida City Commission approved, on first reading, a zoning change to planned use development that will allow for the development of Card Sound Key Apartments. This will be a 342-apartment project on a 13-acre site on South U.S. 1 near the Last Chance Salon.
MLK Committee, KP’s Barber Shop resume their annual Christmas Dinner for the homeless
Pompano Beach – A Christmas Day tradition of giving resumed Sunday, after a hiatus caused by COVID-19. The Martin Luther King Committee and KP’s Clean N Fresh Barber Shop fed homeless individuals Sunday at the E. Pat Larkins Center during their Christmas Dinner on MLK. Ribs, chicken, ham,...
Getting rental assistance is not always easy
MIAMI - It started with an email sent to CBS4 from a Miami woman who told us she was behind on her rent and had applied for the Emergency Rental Assistance program in Miami-Dade County. That was on September 14th.Over a three-month wait and a lot of anxiety, the woman said she was frustrated because she was told the application was under review. Two documents were missing and despite submitting the paperwork a second time, the wait continued. We are not naming the woman because she said she didn't want her family to know about her struggle.When we met her at...
communitynewspapers.com
The Council’s Columns: Councilman Robert Stephens III
We’ve accomplished a lot this year! Jazz in the Gardens in March was absolutely incredible, and we hosted another grand Juneteenth celebration soon after. My office has also been busy undertaking several initiatives to support the community’s needs. We took several seniors to Walmart to learn about healthy shopping and provided them with $25 gift cards. We activated a grocery store at the Senior Family Center and had a nutritionist teach us how to cook hearty meals. Partners like Feeding South Florida and Sunshine Meat Market made some of these activities possible.
communitynewspapers.com
Event: Haitian Independence Day Celebration
State Representative Marie Woodson and the City of Hollywood invite you to the 2nd Annual Haitian Independence Day Celebration on Sunday, January 1, 2023 from noon until 4:00 p.m. at the Boulevard Heights Community Center, 6770 Garfield Street. This free community event will feature food and music by DJ NickyMix. Please register your attendance by calling Luetisha Clark at 954-965-3700.
luxury-houses.net
The $10.5 Million Luxury Home in North Bay Village, Florida with Direct Miami Skyline Views is on the Market
1357 Bay Terrace Home in North Bay Village, Florida for Sale. 1357 Bay Terrace, North Bay Village, Florida, sits on an 8,858 SF lot with 103’ of water frontage, taking your breath away as you walk in. With a private dock and ocean access for your yacht, this home is designed to maximize water views from every angle, including direct Miami Skyline views. You can also experience breathtaking open bay views from this waterfront estate. This Home in North Bay Village offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,6 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1357 Bay Terrace, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
Jared Moskowitz, lone new member of Congress from South Florida, prepares for two years as Democrat in Republican-ruled House
About to fulfill his life’s dream, Jared Moskowitz is excited and optimistic, yet clear-eyed, about what’s ahead. On Jan. 3, he’ll become one of 73 new members in the 435-person U.S. House of Representatives, and the only new member of Congress from South Florida. Almost two months after Election Day and the week before taking office representing Broward and Palm Beach counties, Moskowitz said ...
CNBC
Miami is the least affordable housing market in the U.S.—see which other cities made the list
In December, RealtyHop released its Housing Affordability Index. The study examined the 100 most populated cities in the U.S. to provide an index of housing affordability and homeownership burden. To calculate the index, the following statistics were used:. projected median household income. median for-sale home listing prices via RealtyHop data.
communitynewspapers.com
From the Desk of Mayor Rodney Harris
There were so many great things that happened in 2022. One of the most significant events, Formula One, was successfully executed in the City of Miami Gardens. In addition to the numerous and programs we offer our community, we were fortunate enough to help some of our neighbors in need. After Hurricane Ian, Vice Mayor Leon led a caravan to a predominantly Black City in Fort Myers called Harlem Heights. That was a heartfelt situation in which our residents stepped up and provided essential materials to help another City with a considerable humanitarian effort. We strongly recommend to anyone who can help — if you can help the people in Fort Myers, please do.
insideradio.com
Ft. Lauderdale Resident Targeted By FCC For Harboring Pirate Radio Operator.
Alleged pirates and property owners continue to be on the receiving end of warning letters from the Federal Communications Commission. The latest salvo is for an unlicensed radio station operating in South Florida, long a pirate radio hotbed. In a Notice of Illegal Pirate Radio Broadcasting issued Wednesday, the Enforcement...
pointpubs.com
Whit’s Frozen Custard Store Planned For Corner of U.S. 1 and NE 49th Street
Plans are in the works for the vacant building at the southeast corner of North Federal Highway and NE 49th Street in Lighthouse Point to become a Whit’s Frozen Custard store. Whit’s Frozen Custard opened its first location in 2003 in Granville, Ohio, and now has over 70 stores...
momcollective.com
New Years Eve Events In Broward
Captain’s Ball – New Year’s Eve 2023 | The Wharf Fort Lauderdale. As the clock ticks down to midnight on New Year’s Eve, there is no better place than The Wharf Fort Lauderdale for a unique and festive celebration! The Captain’s Ball will have you feeling like the captain of your own ship as you enjoy music, dancing, stunning views of The New River.
Ring in 2023 at these South Florida New Year's Eve events
MIAMI - It's almost time to say farewell to 2022 and hello to 2023.For those looking to ring in the new year with a bang, there are several New Year's Eve events across Miami-Dade and Broward.In Miami, thousands are expected to attend the big bash at Bayfront Park, which includes live music, vendors, and a fireworks show. The park will open at noon and close at 2 a.m. The festivities begin at 6 p.m. This year's musical line up includes Willy Chirino, Arturo Sandoval, Amaury Gutiérrez, Aymeé Nuviola, and Carlos Oliva.For those on Miami Beach, a section of Ocean Drive...
miamidolphins.com
Miami Dolphins Impact South Florida High School Football Programs with Junior Dolphins Fall Donations, presented by Baptist Health
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. –The Miami Dolphins hosted the Junior Dolphins Fall Donations presented by Baptist Health, surprising three high school varsity football teams in Broward and Miami-Dade counties to deliver cobranded Dolphins- Baptist Health gear, cleats and meals for student athletes during the months of September through December. "Baptist...
communitynewspapers.com
The Miami Gardens Metaverse Is Here!
The City of Miami Gardens is proud to announce the official launch of the City’s latest. technological advancement – The Miami Gardens “Virtual City” Metaverse Experience, kicking off the first phase of an exciting immersive experience available to all through cutting-edge 3D virtual reality technology. The...
Bayfront Park to ring in 2023 with concert featuring 24 artists, fireworks
MIAMI - This Saturday, the stage will be set at Bayfront Park for one of the biggest parties in South Florida. Tens of thousands of people will ring in the new year at their annual concert and fireworks show. "This year's event is even bigger than last year's, and last year's was big," said City of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo. He is Chairman of the Bayfront Park Management Trust that spearheads the event. "New York doesn't even come close," he added. This year, they are bringing to the stage 24 artists from all over the world, including Venezuela, Mexico, the...
Southwest cancels more flights at Miami, Fort Lauderdale airports
MIAMI - Cancelations and long lines are causing flight frustrations for travelers at South Florida's airports. As of 11 a.m., 29 flights had been canceled and 77 delayed at Miami International Airport, according to FlightAware. At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, 65 flights were delayed and 83 flights were canceled.At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, Jacinda Cason said her sister is stranded in Denver because of the problems Southwest Airlines is experiencing "We just chanced it and got to the airport about 4-5 hours ahead of time. And we were able to fly out. But my sister tried to fly out behind us and...
