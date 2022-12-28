ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 6

Related
MiddleEasy

Forrest Griffin Releases A Statement On The Passing Of Stephan Bonnar

TUF alum Forrest Griffin paid his respects to his former opponent and friend Stephan Bonnar. The MMA community is mourning the loss of a legend in the sport. On December 24 it was announced that former The Ultimate Fighter member and longtime UFC fighter Stephan Bonnar had passed away. Right away many fighters and fans of the UFC took to social media to express their sorrow and pay respects to the well-known UFC alum.
ComicBook

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's Arrest Storyline Has Produced an Insane WWE Shirt

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley tried to ruin another holiday for the Mysterio family earlier this week, only for it to horribly backfire. The pair arrived at Rey Mysterio's house and teased jumping him again just like back at Thanksgiving, only this time Rey goaded Dom to step outside to fight. This turned out to be a trap as police immediately apprehended the two and wound up arresting Dominik. He was eventually "freed" from jail on Christmas Day, but WWE Shop decided to have some fun with the situation by creating a new shirt with Dom in the back of a cop car.
The Independent

Watch: The best of Pele’s impossible goals as footballer dies ages 82

Brazil football legend Pele has died at the age of 82.During a 21-year playing career, he is said to have scored 1,283 goals in 1,363 senior matches for clubs and country.Widely considered one of the greatest players of all time, Pele is the only man to have won the World Cup on three occasions. Here, the Independent takes a look at Pelé’s best sporting moments.Interested in sport? Sign up to our newsletters here Read More Brazilian football legend Pele dies aged 82Cody Gakpo signing impacts Liverpool’s January transfer business, Jurgen Klopp saysPep Guardiola boots water bottle at Leeds bench before rushing over to apologise
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier encourages Paulo Costa to face Khamzat Chimaev in the final fight of his UFC deal: “Beat him impressively. Then, you hold all the chips”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has encouraged Paulo Costa to take on Khamzat Chimaev in the last fight of his contract. We all know Paulo Costa to be an eccentric figure. In addition to his actions in the cage, he’s also got a bizarre personality on social media. So much so, of course, that his tweets tend to gain more traction than his fights – when he does fight.
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
ringsidenews.com

Batista’s Ex-Wife Was Banned From Attending Events

Batista has emerged to become a bona fide Hollywood megastar, ever since he transitioned from the world of professional wrestling. However, an interesting story has been revealed by a wrestling veteran that Batista’s ex-wife was banned from attending WWE shows. Batista carved out a successful career in WWE, reigning...
game-news24.com

Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world

George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
Ricky

The discovery of underwater pyramids in Japan

It was in 1987 when a group of geologists and divers discovered an interesting location at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. This location was first discovered by a director of a tourism company when he was scuba diving and noticed some pyramid-like structures.
Deadline

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Tops $850M WW, ‘Wakanda Forever’ Reaches $800M – International Box Office

Coming out of its second weekend, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has banked an estimated $855.4M globally through Sunday. The sophomore session added $168.6M at the international box office in 52 markets for a $601.7M running cume. Also overseas, 20th Century Studios/Disney’s highly-anticipated sequel passed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Minions: The Rise of Gru to become the No. 3 biggest Hollywood grosser of 2022. It is also now the No. 5 studio title of the pandemic era and will soon top No Time to Die’s $613M. The offshore drop from opening weekend was 42% (-38% when...
Fightful

Paige VanZant Reveals Foot Injury

Paige VanZant is dealing with an injury. VanZant took to Instagram to reveal she broken three bones in her foot and is currently sidelined. VanZant is signed to AEW, but hasn't wrestled since making her in-ring debut at AEW Double or Nothing when she teamed with Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky to defeat Tay Conti, Sammy Guevara, & Frankie Kazarian.
wdhn.com

Booking Five Blockbuster UFC Bouts for 2023

Here are the most anticipated matchups fight fans want to see inside the octagon next year. Now make it happen, Dana White. View the original article to see embedded media. Welcome to The Weekly Takedown, Sports Illustrated’s in-depth look at MMA. Every week, this column offers insight and information on the most noteworthy stories in the fight world.
MMA Fighting

RIZIN champion Kleber Koike: ’I lost a year of my life believing in the UFC’

Kleber Koike once dreamed of signing with the UFC, but that is no longer a goal for the RIZIN featherweight champion. Back in 2017, when Koike clinched the KSW title and capped off an impressive 20-1-1 run over seven years competing in Asia and Europe, a UFC move felt like a foregone conclusion. However, after becoming a free agent following a KSW title loss to Mateusz Gamrot in 2018 did not lead to the UFC shot he was hoping for, Koike instead ended up in RIZIN. He promptly finished five straight opponents to take the 145-pound title away from Juntarou Ushiku.
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Introduces a New Fusion Saiyan

Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and at this point, its fusion fighters are known the world over. From Vegito to Gogeta, the anime has shown time and again how powerful fusions can be in battle when the time calls. And now, it seems another fighter is joining the ranks all thanks to Dragon Ball Legends.

Comments / 0

Community Policy