Related
Doctors warn fentanyl becoming stronger, making reversing overdoses more challenging
Strands of fentanyl are becoming increasingly dangerous over the last year, causing doctors to warn that Narcan may not be as effective at reversing an overdose.
WebMD
FDA Fast-Tracks Approval of Overdose Reversal Drug for OTC Use
Dec. 27, 2022 – An inexpensive overdose-reversal drug in nasal spray form is being fast-tracked by the FDA for consideration to be sold over-the-counter, its maker, Harm Reduction Therapeutics Inc., announced on Monday. Federal officials have been calling on pharmaceutical companies to develop over-the-counter versions of the drug naloxone...
EverydayHealth.com
Xanax, Valium, and Other Benzodiazepines Prescribed for Sleep Disorders May Raise Overdose Risk in Younger People
Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep issues with benzodiazepines, a class of medication sometimes prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia, may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to a new study, published November 22 in JAMA Network Open. Benzodiazepines, or "benzos," are a class of...
FDA implored to universally ban over-the-counter 'gas station heroin': 'They know how dangerous this is'
Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel sounded the alarm on the side effects of tianeptine, an over-the-counter supplement that can mimic opioid toxicity.
KTLA.com
Can you really overdose on marijuana? The simple answer is, yes
Ten middle school students received medical attention Thursday after fire officials responded to a “suspected overdose” at Van Nuys Middle School in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Fire Department believes the students may have ingested edible cannabis. None of the students experienced severe medical issues, however, seven were...
‘Gas Station Heroin’ Is Causing Intense Withdrawals. It’s Legal in Most States.
A drug called tianeptine, known colloquially as “gas station heroin,” has been banned by several states. It’s being marketed as a dietary supplement, but some users are describing it as a highly addictive opioid. Tianeptine is a tricyclic antidepressant used to treat depression in some European, Latin...
MedicalXpress
People with disabilities who misuse opioid drugs 73% more likely to attempt suicide, national study finds
People who take medical opioid drugs without a doctor's prescription are 37% more likely than non-users to plan suicide—and the risk is even greater for those with disabilities, who have 73% higher odds of attempting to take their own life. The findings are from a study of over 38,000...
U.S. opioid crackdown hits some patients' access to psychiatric drugs
WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - A crackdown by U.S. drug wholesalers in response to the opioid crisis is preventing some pharmacists from dispensing a combination of stimulants and sedatives routinely prescribed by psychiatrists to help patients manage conditions like anxiety and ADHD.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Fentanyl addiction proving difficult to treat
Much of what we hear about fentanyl revolves around overdoses, but addiction to the drug is becoming a major problem for doctors and nurses. In 2021, 108,000 people died from a drug overdose in the United States, according to CDC data, and upwards of 70% of those overdoses involved fentanyl.
MedicalXpress
Patients may be at higher risk of overdose when opioid therapy for pain is discontinued
Opioid-related overdose is now a leading cause of accidental death in the United States and Canada. A study published December 1 in the open access journal PLOS Medicine by Mary Clare Kennedy at University of British Columbia, Kelowna, Canada, and colleagues suggests discontinuing prescribed opioids was associated with increased overdose risk.
Finally, a much-needed glimmer of hope for the opioid crisis
Amid the torrent of bad news stories, some good news has started to emerge.
Deadly fentanyl hybrids and substitutes could fuel 2023’s opioid crisis
The drug trade continues to evolve, and the U.S. must continue to evolve with it.
The Harmful Effects Of Taking Ativan
Ativan is a commonly prescribed medication for a variety of conditions, including anxiety. Learn about the potentially harmful effects of the drug.
Opioids laced with animal tranquilizer pose threat to children
When a toddler or an infant accidentally ingests a prescription opioid medication, the immediate results can prove deadly, experts warn.
Psychedelic therapies are on the horizon, but who will administer the drugs?
Psychedelics are gaining momentum as potential therapies for certain mental health conditions and may soon be prescribed by doctors in some states. As clinical trials on psychedelics continue, and as legalization efforts gain win after win, schools are ramping up efforts to train the therapists and practitioners who will administer them.
iheart.com
U.S. Life Expectancy Plummets To 25 Year Low Due To COVID, Drug Overdoses
The average life expectancy for Americans fell to a 25-year low, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. An American born in 2021 is expected to live until they are 76.4 years old. That is down over two years from 2019 when life expectancy stood at 78.8 years.
Fentanyl use disorder is tricky to treat: 'Once they start to withdraw, they run'
Fentanyl stays in opioid receptors in the brain longer than other opioids. If a patient is given one of the best medications for fentanyl use disorder, they can experience severe withdrawal. Withdrawal symptoms can chase patients back to use, interrupting recovery, risking their lives. Doctors and other medical caregivers have...
MedicalXpress
Explosion in US adolescent overdoses, mainly fentanyl
Drug overdoses among people aged 10 to 18 more than doubled in the United States between 2019 and 2021, according to a study released Thursday by health authorities, who warned in particular of the risks of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl. The average monthly rate of overdose among adolescents increased by...
NYC launches drug checking program to spot fentanyl before people overdose
OnPoint employees and volunteers help Tammy Hogan's husband, who was overdosing, into the facility to begin mitigation efforts. The city’s program uses scanners that you’d typically find in a graduate school chemistry labs, allowing them to detect fentanyl or other dangerous substances in the drug supply. [ more › ]
