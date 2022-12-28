ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

FDA Fast-Tracks Approval of Overdose Reversal Drug for OTC Use

Dec. 27, 2022 – An inexpensive overdose-reversal drug in nasal spray form is being fast-tracked by the FDA for consideration to be sold over-the-counter, its maker, Harm Reduction Therapeutics Inc., announced on Monday. Federal officials have been calling on pharmaceutical companies to develop over-the-counter versions of the drug naloxone...
KTLA.com

Can you really overdose on marijuana? The simple answer is, yes

Ten middle school students received medical attention Thursday after fire officials responded to a “suspected overdose” at Van Nuys Middle School in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Fire Department believes the students may have ingested edible cannabis. None of the students experienced severe medical issues, however, seven were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Fentanyl addiction proving difficult to treat

Much of what we hear about fentanyl revolves around overdoses, but addiction to the drug is becoming a major problem for doctors and nurses. In 2021, 108,000 people died from a drug overdose in the United States, according to CDC data, and upwards of 70% of those overdoses involved fentanyl.
MedicalXpress

Patients may be at higher risk of overdose when opioid therapy for pain is discontinued

Opioid-related overdose is now a leading cause of accidental death in the United States and Canada. A study published December 1 in the open access journal PLOS Medicine by Mary Clare Kennedy at University of British Columbia, Kelowna, Canada, and colleagues suggests discontinuing prescribed opioids was associated with increased overdose risk.
iheart.com

U.S. Life Expectancy Plummets To 25 Year Low Due To COVID, Drug Overdoses

The average life expectancy for Americans fell to a 25-year low, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. An American born in 2021 is expected to live until they are 76.4 years old. That is down over two years from 2019 when life expectancy stood at 78.8 years.
MedicalXpress

Explosion in US adolescent overdoses, mainly fentanyl

Drug overdoses among people aged 10 to 18 more than doubled in the United States between 2019 and 2021, according to a study released Thursday by health authorities, who warned in particular of the risks of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl. The average monthly rate of overdose among adolescents increased by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy