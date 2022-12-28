ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NC

Driver arrested after Clinton police chase ends with fiery crash into Fort Bragg gate

ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

A police chase ended in a fiery crash at Fort Bragg with a driver in custody.

It started around 10 p.m. Tuesday in Clinton.

A Clinton police officer at Royal Lane Park reported a suspicious vehicle near the park's swimming pool and called in the registration. The officer attempted a traffic stop and the driver fled as the officer approached.

However, the officer recognized the driver as a man wanted on felony charges. The 2003 Lexus the man was driving had been reported stolen Dec. 23.

Police said the suspect took off on Highway 24 West, and out of Clinton, where Sampson County deputies took over the pursuit. The suspect eventually made it to Fort Bragg where he crashed into a dead-end barricade near Stryker Golf Course.

The suspect was checked out by EMS and later taken to the Sampson County Detention Center.

No one else was hurt.

The driver, Kenya Robinson, 32, is charged in Clinton with felony flee to elude, reckless driving to endanger, and driving while license revoked. He'll also be charged with larceny of a motor vehicle.

From Sampson County, Robinson faces charges of felony flee to elude, possession of stolen motor vehicle, and felony possession cocaine.

