From a $600 bottle of Jack Daniel’s highest proof whiskey to Seth McFarlane’s new “Bear Fight.”. Following Best in Rye and Best in Second Finishes, the third chapter in Maxim’s guide to the best American Whiskeys of 2022 combines two smaller but still growing categories: Tennessee Whiskey and American Single Malt (ASM). The former is one of the oldest categories of American distilling, while the latter is officially brand new—after decades of petitioning this year ASM finally received its own official recognition from the Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB). Here are the best from both categories for 2022.

