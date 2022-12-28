Planning a vacation involves all kinds of preparation. From the itinerary to the packing and accommodations, there is so much to think about. Usually, when we are planning what to bring with us we think of things like proper clothes, sunscreen, medicine and personal hygiene items. But what about a portable carbon monoxide detector? Is something like that really necessary? Oftentimes, when we travel we don't think about the dangers lurking out there like we would in our own homes.

1 DAY AGO