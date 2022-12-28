Covid China Fears Remain After Hong Kong Lifts Mandates. After a long wait and much talk of “when will China open to meetings?” Hong Kong’s SAR Government has finally announced the lifting of “all mandatory PCR test requirements for inbound travelers on arriving in Hong Kong, as well as the lifting of the Vaccine Pass, which allowed access to specified premises, and other measures. Starting from Dec. 29, inbound travelers to Hong Kong are now only required to present negative results from PCR tests conducted within 48 hours or rapid antigen tests (RAT) within 24 hours.”

