Prepare for GMID 2023: Resolve to Continue Advocating for Events
If 2022 was the year of scrambling to accommodate revenge meetings, travel industry leaders are hoping that in 2023, the industry will build on the mandate earned during the pandemic downtime and remind everyone that #MeetingsMatter. That is the theme for this year’s Global Meetings Industry Day (GMID) planned for March 30 by U.S. Travel Association.
Best of 2022: Travel
Travel recovery post-Covid has been a case of two steps forward one step back. Smart Meetings has been covering the airline and hotel industry closely this year, both in our weekly travel reports designed specifically for meeting planners and in our feature coverage. See some highlights below on the highs...
Meeting Profs Travel: Over Half of Passengers on Flights from China Test Covid-positive
Covid China Fears Remain After Hong Kong Lifts Mandates. After a long wait and much talk of “when will China open to meetings?” Hong Kong’s SAR Government has finally announced the lifting of “all mandatory PCR test requirements for inbound travelers on arriving in Hong Kong, as well as the lifting of the Vaccine Pass, which allowed access to specified premises, and other measures. Starting from Dec. 29, inbound travelers to Hong Kong are now only required to present negative results from PCR tests conducted within 48 hours or rapid antigen tests (RAT) within 24 hours.”
