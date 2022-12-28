ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WBUR

More than money: Microsoft and the big tech question

Sign up for the On Point newsletter here. This rebroadcast originally aired on February 15, 2022. Editor's note: Since we recorded this episode, the Federal Trade Commission, under the leadership of Lina Khan, has sued to stop the merger between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard. Microsoft wants to buy Activision-Blizzard for...
CBS News

High-tech resolutions: CNET's Dan Ackerman talks best goal-oriented gadgets for 2023

Many Americans are already thinking about their New Year's resolutions, and most say they're making their health a top priority. A new survey shows people are looking to exercise more, eat healthier and lose weight, according to market and consumer research company Statista. They're also hoping to save money and spend more time with friends and family, Statista's survey shows.
Android Police

Report suggests Google looked into buying a CPU startup now owned by Qualcomm

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google recently switched to making its own in-house Tensor chips for the phone lineup, starting with the Google Pixel 6 and continuing the trend with the Google Pixel 7. In contrast to Apple’s much more customized silicon, Google’s chips rely on more standard components, and are composed of Arm blueprints and Exynos modems. While the company makes some impressive strides in the TPU department, it looks like it also wanted to buy in some more specialized CPU knowledge—but failed.
Android Headlines

Google reportedly wanted to buy Nuvia before Qualcomm

According to a report by The Information, before Qualcomm could take over Nuvia, Google looked at buying this startup. Nuvia was founded in early 2019 by some former Google and Apple employees. These employees formerly worked on building Apple’s A-series chips and Google mobile hardware. Qualcomm also acquired Nuvia in 2021.
TrustedReviews

What to expect from Google in 2023

OPINION: After a largely impressive year, Google looks ready to expand even more with plenty to look forward to in 2023. Since the release of the Pixel 7 range, Google has been on a roll, showing exactly why it deserves to be a mainstay in the ever-developing conversation surrounding flagship smartphones. After all, the Pixel 7 Pro is one of our favourite handsets of the year thanks to its unbelievable camera chops and the seriously impressive skill set enabled by Google’s Tensor G2 chipset.
Scary Mommy

A Roomba Took Video Of A Woman Using The Bathroom — And Screenshots Ended Up Online

Roombas, or any other robot vacuum for that matter, can be a lifesaver for parents who have too much to juggle and need a little assistance cleaning up the house. But for every technological convenience and “lifesaver” granted to us, there seems to be increasingly insidious tradeoffs when it comes to allowing smart devices to monitor and collect data in multiple ways.
Digital Trends

Meet Evie, the smart ring for women set to shake up wearables at CES 2023

There’s a pretty established “formula” for a great smartwatch, but there’s no such thing for smart rings. Movano’s first smart ring, called Evie, is certainly going in a different direction from its few competitors, and could potentially end up setting the standard for health-tracking smart jewelry when it comes out.
Phone Arena

Prepare for a new Galaxy S24 look: Samsung poaches Chief of Design from Mercedes-Benz!

We are well aware nowadays that premium smartphones are not just about hardware power — they are viewed as lifestyle accessories. Of course, if we drop $1,000 on a phone, we would appreciate if it looks like a luxurious item, and manufacturers are well aware. Samsung, Google, Apple, and anyone who dares compete with them is constantly working on producing phones that look like modern tech jewellery.
Digital Trends

Hurry — Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1000 off today

While 4k TVs have become the norm, a lot of content still hasn’t caught up, which is why TVs with AI upscaling are becoming more popular, such as Samsung’s S95B TV. Of course, the upscaling tech and everything that goes along with a high-end TV can be expensive, which is why we love this deal from Samsung that brings the TV’s cost down to $1,800 from $2,800. That’s a whopping $1,000 discount on one of the best TVs on the market.
The Verge

You’ll soon be able to talk to Home Assistant without Google, Siri, or Alexa

Home Assistant, the open-source smart home platform, is getting its own voice assistant. Its founder, Paulus Schoutsen, posted a blog last week announcing a new project that could localize all voice commands that control smart devices — without the need to connect to a cloud that assistants like Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant have. The voice assistant is targeted to be available sometime in 2023.
Android Headlines

Google Assistant Takes the crown beating Bixby and Siri in Voice Assistant Test

Digital voice assistants have come a long way since their inception. They have evolved from being simple tools that could only answer basic questions and perform basic conversions to being able to handle a wide range of advanced tasks. In a recent voice assistant test conducted by popular YouTuber MKBHD, Google Assistant emerged as the best voice assistant, outperforming Apple’s Siri, Samsung’s Bixby, and Amazon’s Alexa.
Engadget

Apple's upcoming mixed reality headset will reportedly run 'xrOS'

It was called 'realityOS,' according to previous reports. Apple has internally changed the name of its upcoming mixed reality headset's accompanying software from "realityOS" to "xrOS," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. As the reporter notes, the new name better represents the software's capabilities: "XR," after all, stands for extended reality, and the headset is expected to have both augmented and virtual reality features.
CNET

Grab This 58-Inch Samsung 4K TV for Just $360 During 1-Day Deal at Best Buy

If you've been considering upgrading to a 4K TV, now is a great time to find plenty of deals at various retailers. Today only, you can get the 58-inch model of Samsung's TU690T Crystal UHD 4K LED Tizen TV for $360, saving you $90 off the list price. It's part of Best Buy's 20 Days of Deals -- but this offer will expire tonight, so be sure to make your purchase before then if you want to get it at this price.
Apple Insider

Apple halts HomeKit upgrade, Ring swatting, and more smart home news

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — On this week's episode of theHomekit Insider Podcast, your hosts discuss Apple's decision to pull the new HomeKit upgrade, talk about some Ring swatting issues, and more. In the last episode of the year,...

