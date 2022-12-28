Read full article on original website
WBUR
More than money: Microsoft and the big tech question
Sign up for the On Point newsletter here. This rebroadcast originally aired on February 15, 2022. Editor's note: Since we recorded this episode, the Federal Trade Commission, under the leadership of Lina Khan, has sued to stop the merger between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard. Microsoft wants to buy Activision-Blizzard for...
High-tech resolutions: CNET's Dan Ackerman talks best goal-oriented gadgets for 2023
Many Americans are already thinking about their New Year's resolutions, and most say they're making their health a top priority. A new survey shows people are looking to exercise more, eat healthier and lose weight, according to market and consumer research company Statista. They're also hoping to save money and spend more time with friends and family, Statista's survey shows.
Report suggests Google looked into buying a CPU startup now owned by Qualcomm
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google recently switched to making its own in-house Tensor chips for the phone lineup, starting with the Google Pixel 6 and continuing the trend with the Google Pixel 7. In contrast to Apple’s much more customized silicon, Google’s chips rely on more standard components, and are composed of Arm blueprints and Exynos modems. While the company makes some impressive strides in the TPU department, it looks like it also wanted to buy in some more specialized CPU knowledge—but failed.
Android Headlines
Google reportedly wanted to buy Nuvia before Qualcomm
According to a report by The Information, before Qualcomm could take over Nuvia, Google looked at buying this startup. Nuvia was founded in early 2019 by some former Google and Apple employees. These employees formerly worked on building Apple’s A-series chips and Google mobile hardware. Qualcomm also acquired Nuvia in 2021.
TrustedReviews
What to expect from Google in 2023
OPINION: After a largely impressive year, Google looks ready to expand even more with plenty to look forward to in 2023. Since the release of the Pixel 7 range, Google has been on a roll, showing exactly why it deserves to be a mainstay in the ever-developing conversation surrounding flagship smartphones. After all, the Pixel 7 Pro is one of our favourite handsets of the year thanks to its unbelievable camera chops and the seriously impressive skill set enabled by Google’s Tensor G2 chipset.
Robot vacuum snapped photos of woman on toilet – and then they were shared on Facebook
A ROBOT vacuum has taken pictures of a woman on the toilet, and the photos have been posted online. The instance has provided an interesting look at the potential consequences of delegating responsibilities to technology. An iRobot Roomba vacuum reportedly made the intense invasion of privacy. It went into the...
A Roomba Took Video Of A Woman Using The Bathroom — And Screenshots Ended Up Online
Roombas, or any other robot vacuum for that matter, can be a lifesaver for parents who have too much to juggle and need a little assistance cleaning up the house. But for every technological convenience and “lifesaver” granted to us, there seems to be increasingly insidious tradeoffs when it comes to allowing smart devices to monitor and collect data in multiple ways.
I test TVs for a living, and this was my favorite 4K TV of 2022
After testing dozens of TVs this year, the LG C2 OLED impressed me the most.
Digital Trends
Meet Evie, the smart ring for women set to shake up wearables at CES 2023
There’s a pretty established “formula” for a great smartwatch, but there’s no such thing for smart rings. Movano’s first smart ring, called Evie, is certainly going in a different direction from its few competitors, and could potentially end up setting the standard for health-tracking smart jewelry when it comes out.
Phone Arena
Prepare for a new Galaxy S24 look: Samsung poaches Chief of Design from Mercedes-Benz!
We are well aware nowadays that premium smartphones are not just about hardware power — they are viewed as lifestyle accessories. Of course, if we drop $1,000 on a phone, we would appreciate if it looks like a luxurious item, and manufacturers are well aware. Samsung, Google, Apple, and anyone who dares compete with them is constantly working on producing phones that look like modern tech jewellery.
Digital Trends
Hurry — Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1000 off today
While 4k TVs have become the norm, a lot of content still hasn’t caught up, which is why TVs with AI upscaling are becoming more popular, such as Samsung’s S95B TV. Of course, the upscaling tech and everything that goes along with a high-end TV can be expensive, which is why we love this deal from Samsung that brings the TV’s cost down to $1,800 from $2,800. That’s a whopping $1,000 discount on one of the best TVs on the market.
I’m a tech expert – here’s why you shouldn’t put an Amazon Echo Alexa device in your bedroom
A TECH expert has warned people to not put their Amazon Echo Alexa devices in their bedrooms. While the new gadgets may have been an excellent Christmas present, users may get more than they bargained for. The Echo gadgets, more commonly known by the name of their AI assistant Alexa,...
The Verge
You’ll soon be able to talk to Home Assistant without Google, Siri, or Alexa
Home Assistant, the open-source smart home platform, is getting its own voice assistant. Its founder, Paulus Schoutsen, posted a blog last week announcing a new project that could localize all voice commands that control smart devices — without the need to connect to a cloud that assistants like Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant have. The voice assistant is targeted to be available sometime in 2023.
Revealed: the best digital assistant on your phone and smart speaker
Some smart assistants are smarter than others. But which one's best?
What to expect at CES 2023: the world's biggest tech show
Technology's biggest showcase returns to Las Vegas this January but what will be the big news at CES 2023?
Android Headlines
Google Assistant Takes the crown beating Bixby and Siri in Voice Assistant Test
Digital voice assistants have come a long way since their inception. They have evolved from being simple tools that could only answer basic questions and perform basic conversions to being able to handle a wide range of advanced tasks. In a recent voice assistant test conducted by popular YouTuber MKBHD, Google Assistant emerged as the best voice assistant, outperforming Apple’s Siri, Samsung’s Bixby, and Amazon’s Alexa.
Engadget
Apple's upcoming mixed reality headset will reportedly run 'xrOS'
It was called 'realityOS,' according to previous reports. Apple has internally changed the name of its upcoming mixed reality headset's accompanying software from "realityOS" to "xrOS," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. As the reporter notes, the new name better represents the software's capabilities: "XR," after all, stands for extended reality, and the headset is expected to have both augmented and virtual reality features.
CNET
Grab This 58-Inch Samsung 4K TV for Just $360 During 1-Day Deal at Best Buy
If you've been considering upgrading to a 4K TV, now is a great time to find plenty of deals at various retailers. Today only, you can get the 58-inch model of Samsung's TU690T Crystal UHD 4K LED Tizen TV for $360, saving you $90 off the list price. It's part of Best Buy's 20 Days of Deals -- but this offer will expire tonight, so be sure to make your purchase before then if you want to get it at this price.
Samsung's 2023 smart fridge is a massive TV too
The screen in Samsung's Family Hub Plus is bigger than my mum's TV
Apple Insider
Apple halts HomeKit upgrade, Ring swatting, and more smart home news
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — On this week's episode of theHomekit Insider Podcast, your hosts discuss Apple's decision to pull the new HomeKit upgrade, talk about some Ring swatting issues, and more. In the last episode of the year,...
