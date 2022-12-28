ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut’s Gov. Lamont to forgo $226K state salary for second term. He did that for the last four years too.

By Staff, Hartford Courant
 2 days ago
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont will win a second term and spoke to waiting supporters late Tuesday evening. Douglas Hook/Hartford Courant/TNS

HARTFORD — Gov. New Lamont will not take a salary for the job for the next four years, continuing what he did during his first term, according to Anthony Anthony, the governor’s director of communications.

“Just as he did during his first four-year term, Governor Ned Lamont has chosen to continue declining a salary from the state when he begins his second term early next year,” Anthony said.

“The governor is grateful for the trust the people of Connecticut have given to him and he looks forward to the start of a new term.”

Anthony said that, as of Jan. 4, 2023, state law sets the salary for the governor “to be equal to that of the chief justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court, which is currently $226,711.”

Lamont’s adjusted gross income was $54 million in 2021 , a nearly seven-fold increase over the previous year, driven by $52.7 million in capital gains, according to tax records released in October.

The Democratic governor’s campaign released the summary pages of his state and federal tax returns that do not identify what holdings were sold to realize the capital gains, nor do they explain the timing.

In April, his campaign released summary pages for the three previous tax years, reporting adjusted gross incomes of $7.77 million in 2018, $10.14 million in 2019 and $8.02 million in 2020, nearly all generated by investments. The governor then also took no salary from the state.

The governor paid $16.6 million in taxes in 2021: nearly $12.9 million to the U.S. and $3.7 million to Connecticut, a combined effective tax rate of 25%. He made $1.6 million in charitable contributions.

As he has done in other years, the governor shielded his wife’s income by filing a married-filing-separately return, an option used by about 5% of American taxpayers. His wife, Annie Lamont, is a successful venture capitalist.

Lamont will take the oath of office and begin his second term during an inauguration ceremony at noon Jan. 4 at the William A. O’Neill State Armory in Hartford.

Reporting by Capitol Bureau Chief Chris Keating was included in this story.

Comments / 52

Haywood Hausballer
2d ago

But his wifes company got 52 million dollars in no bid state contracts. So spare me the puff piece and DO YOUR JOB, how about a story on the LAMONT FAMILY BUSINESS.

Reply(8)
42
Sharon S
2d ago

As far as I'm concerned....the Legislation should not be getting the massive pay increases that they voted in favor of for themselves. People in this State are still struggling financially and they feel justified in getting huge raises....disgusting

Reply
7
Rebel Bitch
2d ago

When your wife is making millions off state projects I guess ya really don’t need it now so ya?

Reply
25
