lowerbuckstimes.com
Federal funds for local projects
U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-1st dist.) voted for the omnibus appropriations package for Fiscal Year 2023. Fitzpatrick secured support for 13 community projects in the 1st Congressional District. “I am pleased that community project funding for PA-01 that I have fought for was included in the House-passed bipartisan spending package....
Stimulus Check 2023: Millions of people are now receiving direct payments of up to $1,050
Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Californians with last names starting with L through Z who are eligible for the state's Middle-Class Tax Refund but did not receive Golden State Stimulus funding should get a prepaid debit card in the mail by December 31.
$1.5mil in federal funding secured for expansion, workforce programming at Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Federal funding will help the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse get kids interested in future careers. U.S. Representative Ron Kind said securing federal funding in the recent omnibus budget bill was one of his final tasks before he leaves congress. He joined the Clubs’ CEO Jake Erickson on Wednesday to announce the...
Schumer delivers $5 million for Riverside sewage treatment plant in federal omnibus spending law
Riverside revitalization efforts got a $5 million boost in the federal omnibus spending bill signed into law by President Joe Biden yesterday. The $5 million appropriation requested by Sen. Chuck Schumer is targeted for construction of the wastewater treatment facility considered the lynchpin of the Riverside Action Plan. The treatment facility is essential to the implementation of the revitalization plan, which calls for high-density mixed-use development in portions of the Riverside hamlet.
WILX-TV
Lansing infrastructure projects to receive federal funding
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The federal government is giving the City of Lansing more than $7 million to spend on infrastructure projects. The money comes from the Omnibus Spending Bill that was passed by Congress Friday. Lansing plans to use $6 million on its Combined Sewer Overflow project, which prevents...
Federal funds to boost Lansing projects, fire dept. equipment
This funding boost book ends a year of changes for the fire department under new leadership.
$7 million for Lansing project from $1.7T federal omnibus bill
(The Center Square) – More than $7 million of federal tax dollars will fund projects in Lansing. The funds will be appropriated from the $1.7 trillion spending bill signed last week by President Joe Biden. Appropriations include $6 million for the combined sewer overflow separation project to prevent about 1.65 billion gallons of raw sewage from entering the Grand River each year. Another $1 million will be used to purchase...
gcaptain.com
Soo Locks Upgrade Reauthorized at $3.2 Billion Cost
As the dust settles from President Biden’s signing of the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) 2022 into law, we’re learning more about the projects that received funding and authorization. One of them is the Soo Locks Upgrade, which involves construction a new, bigger lock at the Soo Locks...
