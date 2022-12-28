ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BoardingArea

Overview: Our Thanksgiving Trip to Madrid

This page may contain affiliate links from our advertising partners for which we many receive compensation. This may impact how and where products appear on this site. This site does not review or include all companies or all available products. We are thankful when you support this site by using our links.
Robb Report

All Aboard! The 8 Best Ultra-Luxury Train Trips Around the World

There’s a well-deserved romance that surrounds train journeys: They let you immerse yourself in the surrounding landscapes while filling every languid moment with old-world elegance. The best are ones that go beyond just getting from place to place, where the ride itself is an experience: “To travel by train is to see nature and human beings, towns and churches and rivers—in fact, to see life,” wrote Agatha Christie. From the legendary Venice Simplon-Orient-Express in Europe to Vietnam’s Vietage, these eight storied trains promise to make the journey as important as the destination. Africa: Rovos Rail Travelers can traverse the African continent’s most...
UTAH STATE
CNN

What made Pelé so great

Born into poverty -- he used to kick a grapefruit around Brazil's Minas Gerais state -- Pelé finished his career as arguably soccer's greatest ever player.
mansionglobal.com

London’s Alluring Life on the Water

In London, you don’t have to sacrifice space, style or comfort to live in a houseboat. Mansion Global reporter Liz Lucking dives into life on the water, with a YouTube episode on luxury houseboats. She’s talking about barges as comfortable as new-build homes, with striking design features and ample living space.
travelawaits.com

2024 Riviera River Cruises Are On Sale — Here Are The Included Destinations

There’s good news if you’ve been thinking of taking a European river tour! Riviera River Cruises’ 2024 European cruises are on sale. Book a cabin or suite on a 2024 departure by February 28, 2023, and get a 10 percent discount. Beverage packages (usually $179 per person for an eight-day cruise) are included in the deal. Packages cover draught and non-alcoholic beers, house wines, wines by the glass, soda, and juice.
BBC

Enid Bakewell: Meet England legend touring Australia in her 80s

Not many 82-year-olds have spent their winter travelling to Australia from the UK to play cricket. But, not many 82-year-olds are quite like Enid Bakewell. The 1973 World Cup winner is considered one of the greatest female players of all time, having averaged almost 60 and taken 50 wickets at 16.62 in a Test career which ran from 1968 until 1979.
misadventureswithandi.com

What I Packed for 2 Months in Portugal

We visited Portugal for 2 months starting the last 2 weeks of November through the first two weeks of January. We started in the Azores (Sao Miguel and Terceira) and knew we would be facing a tropical environment before moving on to 6 weeks in Lisbon. When we spent a month in Lisbon at the beginning of 2022, the weather was brisk and sunny, but on this trip, we faced an awful lot of rain, humid conditions, and overcast days.
oceanhomemag.com

A Home on the Coast of France Gets a Dreamy Modern Makeover

Designer Theresa Obermoser was in lockdown at a ski resort in her hometown of Kitzbühel, in the Austrian Alps, biding her time during the pandemic, when a homeowner approached her about designing the interiors of his family’s vacation house, in the Le Cap Ferret area of southwest France.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

This Real-Life Palace in Mallorca Will Let You Live Like Royalty for a Cool $11.4 Million

Ever wonder what it’s like to live like royalty? Well, here’s your chance. A real-life palace in the Spanish Balearic Islands is seeking its next owner. Dating back to 1960, the palatial pad is located in Mallorca’s capital city of Palma—and it stands out for good reason. Nestled within the upscale Son Armadams district and built on half an acre of land, the sprawling estate spans five floors and has nine bedrooms and six bathrooms scattered throughout. In the decades since it was originally built, it’s been thoughtfully restored to reflect its original grandeur and character. Plus, a number of terraces offer up...

Comments / 0

Community Policy