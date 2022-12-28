ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Slated to Get 3 New Roundabouts in 2023

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - 2022 was a year for the completion of significant traffic projects in the city of Lafayette. Let's start with the widening of Kaliste Saloom Road between Ambassador Caffery Road and E. Broussard Road. It has been a night and day difference in traffic flow down that stretch as the roadway has become increasingly popular as more businesses and homes migrate off those roadways.
LAFAYETTE, LA
What is the Law in Lafayette Concerning Fireworks?

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - New Year's Eve is approaching and fireworks will soon fill the sky. For some, fireworks represent celebration and fun. For others, it represents disturbance and aggravation. For pet owners, fireworks can cause anxiety for our furry friends and require pet owners to be extra vigilant...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Heavy Rains, Severe Weather For Louisiana’s Last Week of 2022

Louisiana cities such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Alexandria could be under the gun for a marginal threat of severe weather and a risk of excessive rainfall as the year 2022 comes to a close. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lake Charles Louisiana are saying rainfall amounts in excess of one inch will be common across Southwest Louisiana in particular beginning Thursday and lasting through New Year's Eve.
LOUISIANA STATE
U.S. Coast Guard Searching Gulf of Mexico for Helicopter Just South of Louisiana

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing helicopter that was carrying four people over the Gulf of Mexico Thursday. According to a social media post from the Coast Guard, the helicopter was approximately 10 miles offshore from Southwest Pass in Plaquemines Parish. It had departed from an oil platform and on its way back onshore at the time of the crash.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
Lafayette Shooting Leaves Victim Hospitalized

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A shooting Friday afternoon in Lafayette has sent one male victim to the hospital and has left police looking for a suspect. According to a press release from the Lafayette Police Department, responded to the shooting reported in the 600 block of Goldman Street around 5:18 PM. Once on scene, officers found the male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. That victim was then sent to an area hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.
LAFAYETTE, LA
St. Martinville Man Dies in Christmas Eve Crash

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It was a tragic holiday for one man from St. Martinville as he died in a single-vehicle crash shortly after 12:00 a.m. on December 24th. Louisiana State Police say the crash happened on Louisiana Highway 347 north of the city limits of St. Martinville in St. Martin Parish. Troopers say the victim's pickup truck ran off the left side of the road, struck a tree, and became engulfed in flames. The reason why is still under investigation.
LAFAYETTE, LA
