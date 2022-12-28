ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lawrence County Record

Changing of the guard coming to Aurora R-8

After Redus announces retirement, district hires Yocum as superintendent. The Aurora R-8 School District will have a new leader at the helm when the 2023-24 school year begins next fall. Dr. Billy Redus, who has served as superintendent for six years, will retire at the end of the current school year.
AURORA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy