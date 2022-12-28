ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Larry Brown Sports

Evan Longoria agrees to deal with NL West team

Evan Longoria is not finished yet with his MLB career and is joining a new team for the 2023 season. Longoria has agreed to a one-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Financial terms were not reported. Evan Longoria to Diamondbacks. 1 year deal. — Jon Heyman... The post Evan Longoria agrees to deal with NL West team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHOENIX, AZ
batterypower.com

This Day in Braves History: December 28

1953 - The Milwaukee Braves acquire second baseman Danny O’Connell from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for third baseman Sid Gordon, outfielder Sam Jethroe, pitcher Max Surkont and four minor league pitchers. PIttsburgh also receives $100,000. MLB History. 1926 - National League MVP Bob O’Farrell is named to replace...
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Cubs, Orioles eyeing Eric Hosmer after release from Red Sox

For the most part, many of the big name free agents are off the board in MLB free agency this offseason. That doesn’t mean there aren’t any good players left on the market, though, as teams will now scour some of the lower-level names and see what sort of cheap deals that they can come up with. One such player who fits that bill is first baseman Eric Hosmer.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

The 10 best Cubs photos of 2022

This is the last week of calendar year 2022 and so it’s time for year-end things!. As has been my practice in previous years, I am today posting 10 of what I think are the best Cubs photos of the past season. I’m going to give the first slot...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs historical sleuthing: Phil Cavarretta edition

Nothing graceful about this slide, but Phil Cavarretta is safe as he brings home the Chicago Cubs’ fifth run in the sixth inning of the New York Giants-Chicago Cubs game at the Polo Grounds on June 21st. Play was made on Frank Secory’s hit in the sixth. Umpire Tom Dunn calls the dust shrouded player safe.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Most wins by team in a season, Part 5

Fifth and last in a series of posts. On Friday, Sept. 21, 1906, the Cubs withstood a ninth-inning rally and beat the Giants, 5-4, at the Polo Grounds in New York. That victory, described in the previous post, was the Cubs’ 107th of the season. With it, they reclaimed...
CHICAGO, IL
IBWAA

Grading The Rockies' 2022 Offseason (So Far)

The Colorado Rockies are the weirdest team in baseball (e.g., the Nolan Arenado trade, the Kris Bryant signing, and whatever is going on with playing baseball at elevation). Questions surround owner Dick Monfort’s decision to promote scouting director Bill Schmidt to general manager after Jeff Bridich left the organization.
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox, Yankees Slugger Reportedly Headed To Japan For 2023 Season

A veteran who has bounced from one big-market team to the next over the last few seasons is making a major change. After underwhelming stints with the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros and New York Yankees, utility man Marwin González is headed to play Nippon Professional Baseball for the Orix Buffaloes on a one-year, $1.5 million deal according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
BOSTON, MA

