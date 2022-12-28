Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cheating Girlfriend Humiliated in Front of Parents After Boyfriend Confronts Her in Crazy WayBriana B.Nashville, TN
Williamson Educators Nominated for National HonorAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Dollar General Makes $100,000 Donation to Sumner County SchoolsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
5 Delicious Pizza Places in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
Related
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs
On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
Titans vs. Cowboys predictions: NFL experts make Week 17 picks
All week we’re been wondering if the Tennessee Titans would sit key players who are the least bit banged-up for the Week 17 contest against the Dallas Cowboys since it has no impact on the AFC South. Well, we got our answer on Wednesday with the Titans listing several...
atozsports.com
One wild nugget about Josh Dobbs starting for the Titans against the Cowboys
Former Tennessee Vols quarterback Josh Dobbs will start for the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night in Nashville against the Dallas Cowboys. It will be Dobbs’ first career regular season NFL start. Dobbs is getting the start due to Ryan Tannehill’s ankle injury and, presumably, the ineffectiveness of rookie Malik...
CBS Sports
Titans vs. Cowboys odds, line, spread: Thursday Night Football picks, NFL predictions, bets from top model
The Dallas Cowboys will try to take advantage of a struggling opponent when they visit the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. Dallas (11-4) has won five of its last six overall contests and still has a chance to repeat as NFC East champion since it trails first-place Philadelphia by two games with two remaining. But the Cowboys are just 3-3 on the road this season, losing three of their last four away from home. Tennessee (7-8), which is tied with Jacksonville for first in the AFC South, is in the midst of the longest losing streak of head coach Mike Vrabel's tenure, as last week's 19-14 setback against Houston was its fifth consecutive defeat. Derrick Henry (hip) and Tony Pollard (thigh) are both inactive.
FOX Sports
Cowboys face Titans, still in chase for NFC East title
DALLAS (11-4) at TENNESSEE (7-8) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST, Amazon Prime. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Cowboys by 10 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Cowboys 9-6, Titans 8-6-1. SERIES RECORD: Cowboys lead 8-7. LAST MEETING: Titans beat Cowboys 28-14 Nov. 5, 2018, at Dallas. LAST WEEK: Cowboys beat Eagles 40-34; Titans lost...
atozsports.com
Titans ‘beat themselves’ in 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel described the team’s penalty issues as “beating themselves” following the Titans’ 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. That assessment is hard to dispute. Tennessee racked up 124 penalty yards on 10 total flags during Thursday night’s...
Joshua Dobbs stakes his claim as Titans' QB1 — and other takeaways from Cowboys loss | Estes
Four observations from the Tennessee Titans’ 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night at Nissan Stadium. Making a relatively meaningless midweek game more interesting, the Titans threw a curveball in opting to give former Vols quarterback Joshua Dobbs – signed only eight days previously – his first career NFL start ahead of rookie Malik Willis.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Cowboys-Titans
The Dallas Cowboys head to Nashville to square off against the Tennessee Titans in a Week 17 NFL matchup. The Cowboys were victorious against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, while the Titans were defeated by the Houston Texans in their weekend matchup. Here's everything you need from a betting...
Tennessee, led by QB Joe Milton, rolls over Clemson in dominant Orange Bowl win
Tennessee's best season in more than 20 years ends with 31-14 win over Clemson. Joe Milton tossed TD passes to three different receivers.
gamblingnews.com
Dallas Cowboys vs Tennessee Titans Week 17 Odds, Time, and Prediction
The Dallas Cowboys have already booked a playoff berth, but this doesn’t mean they have no motivation coming into Week 17. They want to keep their good form going, especially after beating the mighty Philadelphia Eagles last weekend. When it comes to the Tennessee Titans still haven’t secured a...
Video: Pelicans head coach Willie Green after Pelicans 5th straight win, defeating Sixers
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 42 points, making a career-high 11 3-pointers, and Zion Williamson added 36 to power the New Orleans Pelicans to a 127-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. McCollum nailed 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions in a 42-second span of the second quarter, giving the Pelicans a […]
Comments / 0