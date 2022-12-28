The Texas Longhorns and the Washington Huskies are set to square off in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Thursday night from the Alamodome. The Longhorns come into this game on a high note, having won their last two games of the regular season. They will be looking to carry that momentum into the bowl game and come away with a victory. The Huskies, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back after back-to-back losses in the middle of the season.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO