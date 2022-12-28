ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

LSUCountry

LSU vs. Purdue: An Early Look at the 2023 Citrus Bowl

LSU has arrived in Orlando as they continue game preparation for their matchup against Purdue in the Citrus Bowl. The Tigers are currently favored by 14.5 points and it’s for good reason. Facing a Boilermakers squad who will be without their starting quarterback, top wide receiver and an interim head coach at the helm, it certainly puts them in a challenging spot.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

ESPN: Citrus Bowl sports betting halted by NJ; Brees to blame?

ORLANDO, Fla. (WAFB) - New Jersey gaming regulators have ordered a halt to sports betting on the Citrus Bowl between LSU and Purdue due to a violation of state regulations, according to a report by ESPN. ESPN’s David Purdum said regulators placed the blame on “an individual associated with the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Comeback

Drew Brees just ruined Citrus Bowl betting for New Jersey

If you’re a New Jersey resident and you’d like to place a wager on the Citrus Bowl between the Purdue Boilermakers and LSU Tigers, you’re officially out of luck thanks to Drew Brees. Seriously. New Jersey gaming regulators ordered sportsbooks to halt betting on the 2023 Citrus Bowl on Friday because “an individual associated with Read more... The post Drew Brees just ruined Citrus Bowl betting for New Jersey appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Clemson Insider

TCI Game Day: Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla. -- It is Game Day in South Florida where Clemson battles Tennessee in the Capital One Orange Bowl.  The Tigers look to finish the season strong with an ACC Championship and top six win. (...)
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bowl games on TV today: Texas vs. Washington, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch

The Texas Longhorns and the Washington Huskies are set to square off in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Thursday night from the Alamodome. The Longhorns come into this game on a high note, having won their last two games of the regular season. They will be looking to carry that momentum into the bowl game and come away with a victory. The Huskies, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back after back-to-back losses in the middle of the season.
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

How to watch Penn State football opposite Utah in the Rose Bowl: Time, channel, streaming info, and more

No. 11 Penn State is all but set to take on No. 8 Utah in Monday’s Rose Bowl. The two sides have never met. And, it will be the last time “The Grandaddy of Them All” is contested between PAC-12 and Big Ten teams intentionally. That’s because the Rose Bowl is a College Football Playoff semifinal site next year and will then be a part of the expanded Playoff rotation in 2024 and beyond.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

