ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Heavy snow, strong winds creating "very dangerous" avalanche conditions in Colorado

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UB5t1_0jwqFgMT00
File photo. Photo Credit: Lysogor. File photo. (iStock)

Very dangerous avalanche conditions are present in several regions of Colorado due to heavy snow and strong winds, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC).

An avalanche warning is in effect for the Park Range, Elkhead Mountains, Flat Top Mountains, Grand and Battlements Mesas, Thompson Divide, Elk Mountains, San Juan Mountains, Ophir, and Lizard Head Pass until Thursday morning.

In these areas, large slides will be easy to trigger, according to the National Weather Service.

The areas highlighted in red on the CAIC provided map below have been given a 4 of 5 on the Avalanche danger scale, meaning that natural and human caused avalanches are very likely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Js7zr_0jwqFgMT00
Map Courtesy: Colorado Avalanche Information Center

"Expect widespread avalanche activity large enough to bury or kill a person. Some avalanches will release spontaneously. Travel in backcountry avalanche terrain is not recommended," CAIC said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Find additional updates and details on the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website here.

Comments / 2

Related
OutThere Colorado

3-plus feet of snow? Wave of snow setting up to pound Colorado

Another notable wave of snow is setting up to hit Colorado this weekend and it's looking like it might drop more than three feet of snow in the heaviest hit spots. According to the National Weather Service, snow should start falling on the Western Slope and in the mountains this afternoon, picking up by the evening and then continuing through at least Monday. By Sunday afternoon and into Monday, this mountain storm should start dropping into lower elevations along the Front Range.
COLORADO STATE
natureworldnews.com

Heavy and Wet Snow Caused Motorists Stranded for 8 Hours in Colorado

The forecast said that the weather could result in significant travel delays. Motorists should observe the weather before traveling. According to a recent weather report, motorists became stranded for eight hours in portions of Colorado due to heavy and wet snow unloading. Motorists felt the burden of traveling to portions...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Snow stays away from Denver for New Year's Eve but hits the mountains hard

A big batch of moisture on the West Coast on Friday will gradually move east through the holiday weekend causing big snow in the mountains.A Winter Storm Warning starts late Friday for all mountain areas in Colorado west of Vail Pass, Monarch Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass. The Steamboat Springs area and The Flat Tops region are also under the warning which continues through Monday.Some mountain areas will receive up to 2 feet of snow and travelers should plan on winter driving conditions and significant slowdowns in the high country including along Interstate 70 and Highway 40 all weekend.The mountains...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado road conditions: Roads improve, icy spots stick around

DENVER — A round of rain and snow caused slick and sometimes dangerous conditions on Colorado roads Thursday morning prompting the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) to warn drivers to delay their morning commute or telework if possible. CDOT called driving conditions treacherous along the Front Range and the...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Two inches per hour: High-end snowfall amounts "becoming more likely" in Colorado

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans. In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Snow piled up across Colorado in the latest winter storm on Wednesday and Thursday. In the Denver metro area, rain showers developed Wednesday afternoon and later turned to snow. But snow was falling earlier than that on the Western Slope and in the mountains. The official...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

3-plus feet of snow to hit part of Colorado? More winter weather incoming

As Coloradans continue to thaw from a major freeze that hit the state, it's looking like more winter weather is on the way, set to hit in multiple waves. According to the National Weather Service, a first round of big snow is setting up to hit Colorado mid-week. While the Front Range will be mostly missed, the western part of the state could see double-digit totals, with some small mountain pockets forecasted to get up to 30 inches over the next 48 hours.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Rain and snow increase tonight, fall through Thursday morning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Valley rain and mountain snow will increase across Western Colorado this evening. Valley rain may change to snow after midnight then back to rain during the day Wednesday. Rain and snow are likely throughout Wednesday, with the last of the rain changing back to snow after midday. Snow will fall fade to an end from about 11 PM to 3 AM Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
The Denver Gazette

Parts of Colorado received up to 17 inches of snow as storm moved through state

CDOT warns of 'treacherous' conditions Colorado Department of Transportation officials are warning motorists to "delay your morning commute or telework, if possible." Heavy, wet snow has created 'treacherous' road conditions around the metro Denver region — including the Front range and I-70 mountain corridor. "While CDOT crews have been plowing non-stop, roads are slick," according to a news release. "Adverse conditions in eastern Colorado as well. If you are out,...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Can you legally 'scatter ashes' in Colorado?

Following a loved one's death, one common tradition is to scatter ashes of the cremated individual in a beautiful place. Given the stunning nature of the Colorado landscape, it's no surprise that many people wish to have their ashes scattered in the Centennial State. If this is something you're considering,...
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Three Mountain Lions Creep Through Colorado Backyard in Spooky Clip: VIDEO

A Colorado Springs resident caught something quite spectacular on a security camera recently. The video clip shows three mountain lions lurking around the home in the dark of night. It’s a moment caught on camera that is both fascinating and frightening all at once. There is no doubt that the brief security cam clip is certainly one that makes us wonder what might be lurking in the dark at any given moment!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy