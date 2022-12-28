Read full article on original website
rajah.com
AEW Dynamite Viewership Slightly Down From Last Week's Show, Draws Ninth-Lowest Total Audience Of The Year
According to Showbuzz Daily, last Wednesday's New Year's Smash AEW Dynamite on TBS was able to draw a total of 876,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.28 in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 8.46% from last week’s 957,000 viewers for the Holiday Bash episode. Last Wednesday's 0.28...
rajah.com
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with WWE's SmackDown topping the attendance list at 13,017 tickets sold and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 4,229 tickets. WWE didn't hold a live episode of RAW as the company instead aired a best-of episode.
rajah.com
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview For Tonight's Year-End Show In Tampa, FL. (12/30/2022)
The final blue brand WWE program of 2022 goes down tonight. WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns this evening on FOX starting at 8/7c from Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. On tap for tonight's show is Lacey Evans' return to action, Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus, as well as SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey defending against Raquel Rodriguez.
rajah.com
Big Title Match Announced For First AEW Dynamite Of 2023
The first championship match of 2023 has been announced. On Friday night's special New Years Smash edition of AEW Rampage on TNT, a big tag-team title match was announced for the first AEW Dynamite on TBS of 2023. It was announced that after the recent music video premiered by The...
rajah.com
Various News: Latest Thunder Rosa Vlog, Jade Cargill Congratulates Charlotte Flair (Video)
-- Reigning All Elite Wrestling TBS Champion Jade Cargill offered up a comment on a new WWE Champion over the weekend. Following Charlotte Flair's shocking return to WWE programming, Jade Cargill posted on Twitter, where she congratulated the new Smackdown Women's Champion:. Charlotte Flair is now a 14-Time Women's Champion...
rajah.com
First Championship Match Made Official For AEW's Battle Of The Belts V
A huge match announcement was made during last Friday night's New Year's Smash episode of AEW Rampage that AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy will put his AEW All-Atlantic Title on the line against Kip Sabian at their Battle Of The Belts V special on Friday, January 6th inside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon.
rajah.com
Tony Schiavone Talks Production Differences Between WWE, AEW
What are some of the production differences between WWE and AEW?. Tony Schiavone spoke about this during a recent podcast. Featured below is an excerpt from the episode where he touches on this topic with his thoughts. “It’s an unbelievable production that they continue each and every year. With the...
rajah.com
Current Betting Odds Revealed For The 2023 Men's WWE Royal Rumble Match
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is set to take place on Saturday, January 28 from inside The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and the show is set to air live on Peacock in the U.S. as well as on the WWE Network everywhere else. Current betting odds...
rajah.com
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (12/30/2022): Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL.
The final blue brand WWE program of 2022 goes down tonight. WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns this evening on FOX starting at 8/7c from Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. On tap for tonight's show is Lacey Evans' return to action, Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus, as well as SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey defending against Raquel Rodriguez.
rajah.com
WWE Confirms Pitch Black Match For Royal Rumble 2023 PPV
The Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match is coming to the first WWE pay-per-view of 2023. During the final episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown of 2022, LA Knight challenged Bray Wyatt to a match at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view. Later in the show, Michael Cole and Wade...
rajah.com
Solo Sikoa Reveals His Dream Opponent On The WWE Main Roster
Former WWE NXT North American Champion and top WWE SmackDown Superstar Solo Sikoa recently spoke with the New York Post's Joseph Staszewski on topics such as his dream opponent on the WWE main roster. Solo Sikoa said:. “I always thought Rey Mysterio would be cool.” “He is a very, very...
rajah.com
Ken Shamrock Says No One From The WWE Roster Tried To Get Into A Shoot Fight With Him
Former WWE Star and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock spoke with Fightful on a variety of topics such as how nobody in the company could hold a candle to him when it came to shoot fighting and how there was no doubt in anybody's mind that he was the world’s most dangerous man and that nobody could beat him. Shamrock also spoke about how he doesn’t think anybody who has a career in pro wrestling has a chance of actually beating him at his game.
rajah.com
Exodus Prime Talks AEW Rampage Debut
During the latest recording of Toned In Entertainment, reigning MPX Addicts Champion Exodus Prime reflected on his AEW Rampage experience with Wardlow. Featured below are the highlights from the interview. On having the chance to compete on AEW Rampage:. “It meant a lot. You don’t know if you’re actually going...
rajah.com
Kevin Nash Looks Back At Lone Ladder Match In His WWE Career
Kevin Nash is a ladder match veteran of WWE. The WWE Hall of Fame legend reflected on his lone ladder match experience against Paul "Triple H" Levesque during a recent installment of his "Kliq This" podcast. Featured below is an excerpt from the episode where he touches on this topic...
rajah.com
Tony Khan Talks Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter, How He Will Push The Best And Strongest Talents
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan appeared on Fightful’s Grapsody podcast to discuss topics such as how he is really trying to put out the best matches week to week and how he will push the strongest group of wrestlers and the best wrestlers that are pulling the strongest ratings consistently no matter who they are. Khan also spoke about how he is really happy with the AEW Women's World Title Match between AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida.
rajah.com
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Three Matches For Next Week’s Episode
IMPACT Wrestling recently announced the three matches that have been made official for their flagship show next week. It was announced that Matt Cardona will take on one-half of the IMPACT World Tag Team Champions and STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions Chris Sabin in a one-on-one match, Masha Slamovich will take on Taylor Wilde in a Knockouts Division Singles Match and Anthony Greene will go up against Decay's Black Taurus in a Singles Match.
rajah.com
Athena Talks About Desire To Work Intergender, TLC Matches In AEW
"The Fallen Goddess" wants to work a variety of matches in All Elite Wrestling. The women's wrestling star recently spoke with the Dallas Morning News for an interview, during which she discussed her desire to work an intergender match, as well as a TLC match during her time with the company.
rajah.com
New Year's Day Edition Of Hey! (EW) Preview
A New Year’s Day edition of Hey! (EW) will stream on the official All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel tomorrow morning. Ahead of the New Year’s Day-EW event, AEW released an early look at RJ City's special show. Featured below is the official preview, via the All Elite Wrestling...
rajah.com
Jimmy Jacobs Reveals He Pitched Being The General Manager Of WWE 205 Live
Former WWE creative team writer Jimmy Jacobs recently appeared on AdFreeShows to talk about a variety of topics such as how he tried to pitch being the General Manager of WWE 205 Live back in 2017. Jimmy Jacobs said:. “I shot a video in the pre-tape room to try and...
rajah.com
WWE Teases Expansion Of Legado Del Fantasma In 2023 (Video)
It looks like Legado Del Fantasma is gonig to expand in the New Year. As 2023 fast-approaches, WWE Superstars have been weighing in on social media with their New Year's comments and resolutions. This week, the official WWE account released a video via Twitter that teases an expansion for the...
