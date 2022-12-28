-- Mercedes Varnado, better known as WWE superstar Sasha Banks, has filed another trademark, perhaps signalling a potential new name she will use as rumors swirl that she is ready to move on from her WWE career in the new year. Banks' has filed for the name "Mone' Banks" and it is described as being used in live visual and audio performances by an actor. Banks had previously filed for the trademark "Bank Mone'" back in November and is along with committing to an appearance for NJPW, rumors swirl that she may be joining AEW the week after as the mystery partner alongside Saraya.

