Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Dax Harwood On What He Respects And Doesn't Respect About Dave Meltzer
IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood appeared on the final episode of the Gentleman Villain podcast and talked about a number of topics such as how he has a lot of respect for Dave Meltzer when it comes to being a journalist in the history of professional wrestling. Dax...
rajah.com
Sasha Banks Files For Another Trademark As Rumors Swirl About Her Wrestling Future
-- Mercedes Varnado, better known as WWE superstar Sasha Banks, has filed another trademark, perhaps signalling a potential new name she will use as rumors swirl that she is ready to move on from her WWE career in the new year. Banks' has filed for the name "Mone' Banks" and it is described as being used in live visual and audio performances by an actor. Banks had previously filed for the trademark "Bank Mone'" back in November and is along with committing to an appearance for NJPW, rumors swirl that she may be joining AEW the week after as the mystery partner alongside Saraya.
rajah.com
Kevin Owens Talks About Trying To Include Logic In His WWE Storylines
Kevin Owens recently appeared as a guest on WrestleRant for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about how he tries to include logic in his WWE storylines. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches...
rajah.com
Arn Anderson Says He Wants To See Tessa Blanchard Be A Part Of The New Four Horsemen
WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend "The Enforcer" Arn Anderson recently took to an episode of his “Ask Arn Anything” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how he would love to see one more successful run by another version of the Four Horsemen stable as well as how he does own the trademark and wants to see his son and AEW Star Brock Anderson, AEW's Brian Pillman Jr. and Tessa Blanchard as members of the new faction.
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Talks Uncertainty Of Jeff Hardy's Return To AEW
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how it has been unfortunate with everything that has happened with his brother Jeff Hardy and how he hopes he can come back, turn everything around and turn it into a positive, but he is uncertain if Jeff will or will not return to All Elite Wrestling.
rajah.com
Kevin Owens Talks Being Unsure If He Still Wanted To Be In The Ring Prior To Re-Signing With WWE
Top WWE Star Kevin Owens recently spoke with WrestleRant on topics such as how by Christmas time this past year he knew that he will be re-signing with the WWE, but before that he really had no idea that he still wanted to be in the ring because everything was just kind of up in the air.
rajah.com
Ethan Page Says Jim Ross And Three Other Legends Kind Of Molded Him To The Performer He Is For AEW
Top AEW Star "All Ego" Ethan Page spoke to 99.9 The Point on a number of topics such as how wrestling legends and Hall of Famers Sting, Arn Anderson, Jerry Lynn and Jim Ross have all been very helpful as well as integral to his success in the company and how they kind of molded him to the performer he is for AEW. Ethan Page also spoke about how Jim Ross is definitely a guy that has given him a lot of the tools to succeed.
rajah.com
Ken Shamrock Says No One From The WWE Roster Tried To Get Into A Shoot Fight With Him
Former WWE Star and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock spoke with Fightful on a variety of topics such as how nobody in the company could hold a candle to him when it came to shoot fighting and how there was no doubt in anybody's mind that he was the world’s most dangerous man and that nobody could beat him. Shamrock also spoke about how he doesn’t think anybody who has a career in pro wrestling has a chance of actually beating him at his game.
rajah.com
Tony Khan Talks The Challenges They Faced At The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Event
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan appeared on Fightful’s Grapsody podcast to discuss topics such as how he wishes they could have done some of the stuff they weren't able to do at the Forbidden Door Event, but the show ended up perfect and he wouldn’t change a thing about it.
rajah.com
Tony Schiavone Talks Production Differences Between WWE, AEW
What are some of the production differences between WWE and AEW?. Tony Schiavone spoke about this during a recent podcast. Featured below is an excerpt from the episode where he touches on this topic with his thoughts. “It’s an unbelievable production that they continue each and every year. With the...
rajah.com
Ricky Starks Reflects On MJF Promo, AEW Title Match & More
Ricky Starks recently appeared as a guest on the Casual Conversations with The Classic podcast for an in-depth interview. During the discussion, "The Absolute One" spoke about his promo showdown with MJF, his AEW World Championship match and more. Featured below are some of the highlights. On the MJF promo...
rajah.com
Lio Rush Reveals The Inspiration Behind His WWE Character, Recalls Managing Bobby Lashley
Where did the inspiration behind Lio Rush's WWE character come from?. Who better to ask than the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and Monday Night Raw Superstar himself?. During his chat with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge, the "Man of the Hour" refelcted on his time as the manager of Bobby Lashley, and also revealed the inspiration behind his own gimmick.
rajah.com
Tony Khan Talks Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter, How He Will Push The Best And Strongest Talents
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan appeared on Fightful’s Grapsody podcast to discuss topics such as how he is really trying to put out the best matches week to week and how he will push the strongest group of wrestlers and the best wrestlers that are pulling the strongest ratings consistently no matter who they are. Khan also spoke about how he is really happy with the AEW Women's World Title Match between AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida.
rajah.com
Dragon Lee's New WWE Contract Makes Him Second Highest Paid NXT Wrestler; AEW Also Made Offer
-- Earlier this week, Dragon Lee announced that he has signed with WWE and more details have emerged on his new contract. Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio is reporting that Lee's deal is for three years and that while it is not at the same level money-wise as a main roster contract, it is above the standard NXT deal that WWE routinely offers talent and also more than what Lee was earning in Mexico. Meltzer also noted that AEW was not only interested in signing Lee, but they also extended a competing offer.
rajah.com
Santino Marella Reveals Original Plans For His Santina Character In The WWE
WWE legend Santino Marella had a conversation with WrestlingNews.co on a number of topics such as the original plans for his Santina character and how it was only supposed to last for one night. Santino Marella said:. “Santina was supposed to be one night only, and it was just so...
rajah.com
KiLynn King Says Hard Work Is Paying Off, AEW Treating Her Like Bigger Name On Roster
KiLynn King recently appeared as a guest on the Putting You Over podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about how she feels her hard work is paying off for her, as well as how AEW started treating her like a bigger name on the talent roster.
rajah.com
Jimmy Jacobs Reveals He Pitched Being The General Manager Of WWE 205 Live
Former WWE creative team writer Jimmy Jacobs recently appeared on AdFreeShows to talk about a variety of topics such as how he tried to pitch being the General Manager of WWE 205 Live back in 2017. Jimmy Jacobs said:. “I shot a video in the pre-tape room to try and...
rajah.com
Booker T On If AEW Hiring Mike Mansury Will Be A Game Changer For The Company
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how Mike Mansury is a great producer and great for the wrestling business, but having one guy move from the WWE to AEW will not result in the game being changed for the company as legends like Arn Anderson are already in AEW and if something will change, then it will change.
rajah.com
Athena Talks About Desire To Work Intergender, TLC Matches In AEW
"The Fallen Goddess" wants to work a variety of matches in All Elite Wrestling. The women's wrestling star recently spoke with the Dallas Morning News for an interview, during which she discussed her desire to work an intergender match, as well as a TLC match during her time with the company.
rajah.com
Bushiroad CEO Talks Sasha Banks Possibly Appearing At The Tokyo Dome
Bushiroad CEO Takaaki Kidani recently spoke to Yahoo Sports on a number of topics such as how there's a possibility that former WWE Star Sasha Banks will make an appearance at the Tokyo Dome. Takaaki Kidani said:. “There is a possibility that she will come to the Dome.”. You can...
Comments / 0