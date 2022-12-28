City hosts Christmas tree disposal site through the end of January

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Quieter weather will prevail through the rest of this year and the first day of 2023. However, wait until you see what’s coming early next week. It will be a pleasant evening across the area with temperatures in the mid 30s. We’ll see skies become partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Saturday should be a fairly quiet day, but with a few more clouds. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will mostly top out in the 40s. It might get to 50° in Northern Kansas. Ringing in the new year shouldn’t be a problem with increasing clouds Saturday night. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s again. Early Sunday morning, there may be some light rain or snow in Northwest Nebraska and perhaps a little rain north of the Tri-Cities Sunday, but most areas will just see mostly cloudy skies. It’ll be a bit cooler on Sunday with highs from the mid 30s northwest to the mid/upper 40s southeast.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO