ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

City hosts Christmas tree disposal site through the end of January

By Sara Rooney News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pnsyd_0jwqDa8X00

With the holiday season coming to a close, the city of St. Joseph is offering residents a quick and easy way to dispose of Christmas trees.

Live Christmas trees can be dropped at Drake Softball Complex located at 22nd Street and Southwest Parkway until Jan. 29.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjluradio.com

Three people die on Missouri roads over the Christmas holiday

Three fatalities are reported on Missouri highways over the Christmas holiday weekend. The first fatality happened Saturday, December 24 in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kristan Price, 26, of Florence, was driving on Highway 50 just west of Syracuse when she crossed the centerline. The patrol says Price’s car struck an oncoming pickup truck, then returned to her lane where she struck a second pickup, then overturned.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
97.9 KICK FM

Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through

Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Missouri man charged for stealing hospital vehicle

A Missouri man is facing multiple charges for stealing a hospital vehicle and breaking into a home.According to the probable cause affidavit, Boone County Sheriff deputies were first dispatched to a residence on a report of a suspicious person. The caller reported when he returned to his home he noticed...
BOONE COUNTY, AR
suntimesnews.com

A message from the Missouri State Highway Patrol

JEFFERSON CITY — It will get cold enough this winter that ice will form on some ponds and lakes. But, this doesn’t make them suitable for walking across or ice skating!. Missouri’s winter temperatures fluctuate enough that extra caution should be used. The ice may look safe,...
MISSOURI STATE
KSNB Local4

Quiet weather for the rest of this year, but wait until you see what’s coming in 2023

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Quieter weather will prevail through the rest of this year and the first day of 2023. However, wait until you see what’s coming early next week. It will be a pleasant evening across the area with temperatures in the mid 30s. We’ll see skies become partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Saturday should be a fairly quiet day, but with a few more clouds. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will mostly top out in the 40s. It might get to 50° in Northern Kansas. Ringing in the new year shouldn’t be a problem with increasing clouds Saturday night. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s again. Early Sunday morning, there may be some light rain or snow in Northwest Nebraska and perhaps a little rain north of the Tri-Cities Sunday, but most areas will just see mostly cloudy skies. It’ll be a bit cooler on Sunday with highs from the mid 30s northwest to the mid/upper 40s southeast.
NEBRASKA STATE
St. Joseph Post

Director of Missouri Western Law Academy has died

Director of the Missouri Western Law Enforcement Academy and long tenured law enforcement officer Joseph N King has died. King served as a law enforcement officer for 30 years with the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, the St. Joseph Police Department, and the Platte County Sheriff's Office. Most recently King became the director of the Missouri Western Law Enforcement Academy when he became the director in 2021.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
mycouriertribune.com

What Judge Goldman said at sentencing

Missouri picks up pace of executions. Next is transgender inmate from St. Louis County. Missouri has picked up its pace of executions over the past year. Next is a transgender inmate from St. Louis County scheduled to die on Tuesday.
MISSOURI STATE
Ozark Sports Zone

Dec. 28 Boys State Basketball Rankings

The Dec. 28 boys state basketball rankings of the year have been released. This poll is voted on and compiled by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Others receiving votes: Park Hill, Rock Bridge, Timberland, Blue Springs. CLASS 5. 1 De Smet. 2 Cardinal Ritter. 3 Central (Cape Girardeau) 4 St....
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Last Democrat holding statewide office in Missouri set to depart

JEFFERSON CITY — The last Democratic statewide official in Missouri wrapped up her tenure as state auditor this week saying her work helped uncover hundreds of millions of dollars that were mismanaged, wasted or stolen. Nicole Galloway, who has served in the watchdog post since 2015, said investigations undertaken...
MISSOURI STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Miami, Okla. man dies in crash along Missouri to Kansas state line

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Early Friday morning, December 30, 2022, reports of a man at the Downstream Q Store, 4777 Downstream Blvd, conveyed he had been involved in a motor vehicle crash during the night. He could not identify where the crash occurred. Authorities from various agencies responded to...
MIAMI, OK
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
2K+
Followers
264
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy