Week 17 Vikings Injury Report: Rodgers Sits Out for GB, 2 Out in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have a big division rivalry matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field this weekend. Prior to that matchup, each team will have three days of practice with injury reports. Here is the first Week 17 Vikings injury report:. C Garrett Bradbury- DNP (back) LG Ezra...
Jared Goff has message for Detroit Lions fans prior to final home game [Video]
Wow. Can you believe we are already in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL regular season? Well, we are, and on Sunday, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will play their final home game of the season when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. On Wednesday, Goff spoke to reporters and he had a message for all of the Lions’ fans who have supported him and his team during the 2022 season.
WBAY Green Bay
Packers begin Vikings prep without Rodgers, who has no concern with knee injury
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Today the Packers’ prep for the Vikings beginning in earnest – without Aaron Rodgers on the field. Rodgers held out with a knee ailment, though he expressed no concern about his availability for Sunday’s game. On Wednesday, the Packers were also without...
Aaron Glenn makes concerning comment about Detroit Lions debacle vs. Panthers
On Christmas Eve, the Detroit Lions had an opportunity to move to 8-7 on the season, and even grab control of their own destiny, when they took on the Carolina Panthers. Unfortunately, things did not go at all as planned for Aaron Glenn and the Lions’ defense as the Panthers absolutely dominated to the tune of 570 total yards (320 rushing yards) and 37 points. On Thursday, Glenn made a concerning comment.
Detroit Lions sign OT Jarrid Williams
The Detroit Lions had a golden opportunity in Week 16 against the Carolina Panthers, but they were clearly not prepared and were destroyed by a score of 37-23. With the loss, the Lions are now 7-8 on the season and they virtually must win both of the remaining games to have a chance at making the playoffs. It all begins on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
Detroit Lions tight ends on the cusp of a franchise record
The Detroit Lions season has been one full of ups and downs, almost like as a fan we’re attending “America’s Roller Coast” Cedar Point every Sunday. This season has seen a team start 1-6, trade their top target tight-end T.J. Hockenson, and then rip off six wins in eight games. Now, the Detroit Lions’ tight ends are on the verge of setting a single-season franchise record.
Dan Campbell wants to give Detroit Lions fans a show in final home game
Believe it or not, the Detroit Lions will play their final home game of the season this coming Sunday when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. You can bet the crowd will be rocking, as they have been for the entire season, as the Lions still have a chance at finding their way into the 2022 NFL Playoffs. On Friday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell talked about the final home game of the season.
Packers vs. Vikings Wednesday injury report: What to know
The Green Bay Packers were back on the practice field on Wednesday but without a few key players. After sustaining a groin injury in Sunday’s game against Miami, Keisean Nixon was held out, as was Christian Watson, who suffered a hip injury. Nixon has, of course, added some incredible playmaking to the Packers’ kick return unit and has been a true difference-maker, currently leading the NFL in total kick return yards, despite not assuming that responsibility until Week 6, while also ranking second in yards per return per PFF.
Detroit Lions list 2 players as OUT on final Week 17 Injury Report
After winning six out of seven games to get to 7-7 on the season, the Detroit Lions crapped the bed on Christmas Eve against the Carolina Panthers as they were absolutely dominated 37-23. Though the Lions’ playoff chances took a pretty big hit with their loss at Carolina, they could still sneak their way into the final wild-card spot if they are able to win their final two games. Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions’ final injury report of the week was released.
Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel confirms Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion, Teddy Bridgewater to start vs. Patriots
Mike McDaniel confirmed Wednesday that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion and will likely be out for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.
Locker Room Preview: Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard announced as guest
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Following the New Year’s matchup at Lambeau Field against the 12-3 Minnesota Vikings, Local 5’s Burke Griffin gears up for another edition of Locker Room. Joined by co-host Jarrett Bush, the two will highlight the positives, critique the negatives, and look forward to the final regular season game against the Detroit […]
How the Detroit Lions could be eliminated from playoff contention on New Year’s Day
For those of you who have read my articles on Detroit Sports Nation, I would first like to say thank you for taking your precious time to do so. Hopefully, you have left satisfied more often than not. If you have read my work on a regular basis, you probably realize that I generally, but not always, like to think about the glass being half-full when it comes to our teams. That being said, I signed up to write an article about how the Detroit Lions can be eliminated from playoff contention on New Year’s Day, and though I have put it off for as long as possible, here you go. (I hate this)
Week 17 Vikings Injury Report: Cam Dantzler Off Thursday’s Report; Rodgers Practices in GB
The Week 17 Vikings injury report for Thursday has been released, and there is one notable omission from today’s report for the Vikings. Starting CB Cam Dantzler appears to finally be healthy from his high ankle sprain that landed him on injured reserve earlier this season as the Vikings removed him from the list. The full Vikings injury report is as follows:
Designer creates options for new Detroit Lions uniform [Photos]
Following the conclusion of the 2021 season, the Detroit Lions were eligible for a uniform change, but team president Rod Wood said that though there had been discussions, no changes would be made for the 2022 season. On Thursday night, we passed along a rumor from Detroit Lions News on Facebook that suggested the Lions have filed the paperwork necessary to change their uniforms for the 2023 season.
Detroit Lions Practice Update: Kerby Joseph returns, Elliott day-to-day
Rookie safety Kerby Joseph has returned to practice for the Detroit Lions, offering hope that he will be able to play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The Lions’ defense has been struggling without Joseph, who suffered a back injury in the loss against Carolina. Injuries in the Detroit...
Detroit Tigers: Making sense of a quiet 2023 offseason
What can we expect from the Detroit Tigers in 2023?. The Detroit Tigers are coming off one of their more disappointing campaigns in recent memory. It wasn’t because they were expected to contend for a championship, which was still a ways off, but it was because they had a solid 2021 season, leading to spending money and providing hope to a needy fanbase. However, though only expected to be around .500 on the season, the Tigers still fell woefully short, leading to the dismissal of Al Avila as the President of Baseball Operations.
Michigan DL Kris Jenkins announces NFL decision
On New Year’s Eve, the Michigan Wolverines will take on TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Fiesta Bowl. With a win, the Wolverines would advance to their first-ever College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Leading up to the game, Wolverines DL Kris Jenkins spoke to reporters and announced his NFL decision.
Jarrad Davis Departs Detroit for New York Giants
Jarrad Davis, a former first-round pick and linebacker for the Detroit Lions, has agreed to sign with the New York Giants. He could make his Giants debut Sunday against the Colts. Why it matters. Davis left the Lions for the New York Jets last season but returned to Detroit after...
Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 17 vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers (7-8) might be two wins away from recovering from a 4-8 start and clinching a playoff berth. First things first: the NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings are coming to Lambeau Field for a pivotal renewal of the rivalry. The Vikings scored the team’s only win by...
Detroit Lions Injury Report: Thursday, December 29
After winning six out of seven games to get back to .500 on the season, the Detroit Lions would rather just forget what happened on Christmas Eve against the Carolina Panthers as they were absolutely dominated 37-23. Though the Lions’ playoff chances took a big hit with their loss to the Panthers, they could still find their way in if they are able to handle their business in their final two games. Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions injury report was released.
