Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats.  The second image shows Olympia...
Yardbarker

Nadal's son and wife present at his practice in Sydney for the United Cup

Rafael Nadal travelled with his family to Australia this year and that's not so much different from last year but there are three of them now. While his wife was in Australia the previous year, but they are now joined by their young kid. He was practicing in Sydney in preparation for his United Cup debut, and both of them were there. Since the birth of their child, his wife and son haven't been seen around much, but now, we've caught sight of both.
game-news24.com

Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world

George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
StyleCaster

Pelé’s Net Worth Included $120k Just to Tie His Shoes—Here’s How Much He Made Before He Died

He’s regarded as the greatest footballer of all time and, at his peak was the highest-paid athlete in the world. Even after his retirement, Pelé’s net worth included millions of dollars in endorsements (including a huge paycheck to tie his shoes, more on that later) at the time of his death, age 82 after a short battle with colon cancer. Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento on October 23, 1940, in Três Corações, Minas Gerais, Brazil, he earned the nickname Pelé after mispronouncing Bilé, a goalkeeper who played for Vasco de Gama during his childhood. Growing up, his family was so poor...
AFP

Pele, Maradona, Messi: Who is the greatest of all time?

When FIFA declared Pele and Diego Maradona jointly the players of the 20th century, and effectively the best of all time, they side-stepped but did not resolve a heated debate that has grown more complicated as Lionel Messi has dominated the 21st century. AFP Sport looks at who is the best between the magical Brazilian, the controversial Maradona, who passed away in November 2020 at the age of 60, and a second Argentine, the twinkling Messi who is still playing: Triple crown v single titles  -- Pele played in four World Cups, winning three times, a record not yet beaten and giving him one more than Maradona and Messi combined.
tennisuptodate.com

"Tomorrow we need to believe that that’s the dream team!": Nadal rallies Badosa after touching down in Australia ahead of United Cup

Rafael Nadal and Paula Badosa will lead Team Spain at the United Cup and they hope to lead the nation all the way to the trophy as behind-the-scenes footage showed. Nadal and Badosa were shooting some United Cup content as they tried to motivate each other to perform well. Playing with Nadal like this is a dream come true for Badosa who grew up idolizing Nadal like many other aspiring tennis players. The footage showed Nadal describing them as a dream team:
Yardbarker

Federer, Osaka and Serena Williams only tennis players among top 50 earning athletes

Forbes publishes its annual list of the top-earning athletes in the world and we have only three tennis players in the top 50. Only one of those three, Roger Federer, is ranked in the top ten. It's fascinating to notice that the highest-paid tennis player hasn't participated in a single official match the whole year, demonstrating how significant a player's brand is.
tennismajors.com

Djokovic adds new physio to team ahead of Australian swing

Ahead of the new season, there has been a change in the team of the 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic. Ulises Badio, the physiotherapist who has been with Djokovic since May 2017, will be replaced by Claudio Zimaglia. Badio has proven to be an extremely significant member of Djokovic’s...
Popculture

Football Player Engaged to Teammate's Ex

A former Australian rules football player is getting married. Daniel Venables went to Instagram to announce his engagement to Scherri-Lee Biggs. The photo shows Venagles and Biggs embracing while Biggs is showing off the ring. And in the post, Biggs wrote, "Christmas came early this year. Forever isn't enough with you."
tennisuptodate.com

Tennis begins 2023 season for the first time since 1997 without Serena Williams and Roger Federer

The 2023 tennis season will be the first since 1997 that won't feature Roger Federer or Serena Williams as the sport evolves away from its most iconic players. Roger Federer and Serena Williams have been part of the sport of tennis for many years and while their imprint will be a lasting legacy, we won't see them playing actively anymore. This upcoming season will be the first since 1997 that won't feature either player as we enter a new era with new superstars.
tennisuptodate.com

Federer leads tennis players in highest paid athletes of 2022 list despite not playing competitive tennis

Roger Federer was the tennis player that earned the most according to the latest Forbes list however he wasn't much of an active tennis player this year. He only played one official match and it was a double match, something he isn't known for. Federer is the only tennis player that was featured in the top 10 of the top earners in sports. Most of his earnings didn't come from tennis directly as he spent very little time on the court but it's something he has in common with the other tennis players featured in the top 50.

