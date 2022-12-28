Read full article on original website
Related
Serena Williams shows off sister Venus Williams' awards: 'She's still going y'all'
Serena Williams shows off her sister Venus Williams' hall of fame of awards and trophies.
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats. The second image shows Olympia...
Yardbarker
Nadal's son and wife present at his practice in Sydney for the United Cup
Rafael Nadal travelled with his family to Australia this year and that's not so much different from last year but there are three of them now. While his wife was in Australia the previous year, but they are now joined by their young kid. He was practicing in Sydney in preparation for his United Cup debut, and both of them were there. Since the birth of their child, his wife and son haven't been seen around much, but now, we've caught sight of both.
Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Reflects on Their "Amazing" Yet "Overwhelming" New Chapter
Watch: Brittney Griner's Wife Reflects on Their Next Chapter Together. Following Brittney Griner's release from Russia, her wife Cherelle Griner is focused on their road ahead. The WNBA star, who was found guilty on drug charges by a Russian court and sentenced to 9 years in prison earlier this year,...
game-news24.com
Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world
George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
Late Brazilian Soccer Star Pele Left Behind a Massive Fortune: Net Worth Details
Brazilian soccer star and 3-time World Cup champion, Pelé (real name: Edson Arantes do Nascimento), died after a battle with cancer on December 29, 2022. The late athlete earned an impressive net worth in his 82 years. “Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed...
Pelé’s Net Worth Included $120k Just to Tie His Shoes—Here’s How Much He Made Before He Died
He’s regarded as the greatest footballer of all time and, at his peak was the highest-paid athlete in the world. Even after his retirement, Pelé’s net worth included millions of dollars in endorsements (including a huge paycheck to tie his shoes, more on that later) at the time of his death, age 82 after a short battle with colon cancer. Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento on October 23, 1940, in Três Corações, Minas Gerais, Brazil, he earned the nickname Pelé after mispronouncing Bilé, a goalkeeper who played for Vasco de Gama during his childhood. Growing up, his family was so poor...
Pele, Maradona, Messi: Who is the greatest of all time?
When FIFA declared Pele and Diego Maradona jointly the players of the 20th century, and effectively the best of all time, they side-stepped but did not resolve a heated debate that has grown more complicated as Lionel Messi has dominated the 21st century. AFP Sport looks at who is the best between the magical Brazilian, the controversial Maradona, who passed away in November 2020 at the age of 60, and a second Argentine, the twinkling Messi who is still playing: Triple crown v single titles -- Pele played in four World Cups, winning three times, a record not yet beaten and giving him one more than Maradona and Messi combined.
tennisuptodate.com
"Tomorrow we need to believe that that’s the dream team!": Nadal rallies Badosa after touching down in Australia ahead of United Cup
Rafael Nadal and Paula Badosa will lead Team Spain at the United Cup and they hope to lead the nation all the way to the trophy as behind-the-scenes footage showed. Nadal and Badosa were shooting some United Cup content as they tried to motivate each other to perform well. Playing with Nadal like this is a dream come true for Badosa who grew up idolizing Nadal like many other aspiring tennis players. The footage showed Nadal describing them as a dream team:
The clips that shows why Pele was football's greatest of all time after his death aged 82
The world is mourning an icon after Pele's death aged 82, but also celebrating a remarkable life of man blessed with talent like no other. Here are clips that show why he was the best ever.
TODAY.com
See why Serena Williams says this period of her life is 'harder than she ever imagined'
Serena Williams is having a hard time adjusting to relaxation. The 41-year-old tennis champ, who announced in August that she’s stepping away from playing the sport professionally to focus on her family, revealed Dec. 28 in a tweet that enjoying downtime off the court hasn't been coming naturally to her.
Argentina World Cup winner brings trophy to his wedding, kisses it with his wife
Nicolás Tagliafico and Caro Calvagni also kissed the trophy, while the defender wore his World Cup winner's medal around his neck.
Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, soccer stars and clubs pay tribute to legendary Brazilian soccer star Pelé
Transcendent Brazilian soccer superstar Pelé died Thursday. He was 82. It's impossible to overstate the impact Pelé had on the game all over the world. His ability, success and joy on the pitch inspired an entire generation of soccer superstars. Even his opponents seemed to love Pelé.
Kylian Mbappé is the fifth highest-paid soccer player on the planet. Here's his net worth and how he makes and spends his millions.
Mbappé, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain and France, took home $43 million between May 2021 and May 2022, according to Forbes.
Yardbarker
Federer, Osaka and Serena Williams only tennis players among top 50 earning athletes
Forbes publishes its annual list of the top-earning athletes in the world and we have only three tennis players in the top 50. Only one of those three, Roger Federer, is ranked in the top ten. It's fascinating to notice that the highest-paid tennis player hasn't participated in a single official match the whole year, demonstrating how significant a player's brand is.
tennismajors.com
Djokovic adds new physio to team ahead of Australian swing
Ahead of the new season, there has been a change in the team of the 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic. Ulises Badio, the physiotherapist who has been with Djokovic since May 2017, will be replaced by Claudio Zimaglia. Badio has proven to be an extremely significant member of Djokovic’s...
Popculture
Football Player Engaged to Teammate's Ex
A former Australian rules football player is getting married. Daniel Venables went to Instagram to announce his engagement to Scherri-Lee Biggs. The photo shows Venagles and Biggs embracing while Biggs is showing off the ring. And in the post, Biggs wrote, "Christmas came early this year. Forever isn't enough with you."
Lionel Messi's room during the Qatar World Cup is being turned into a small museum
During the World Cup in Qatar, Messi and his Argentina teammates stayed on campus at Qatar University.
tennisuptodate.com
Tennis begins 2023 season for the first time since 1997 without Serena Williams and Roger Federer
The 2023 tennis season will be the first since 1997 that won't feature Roger Federer or Serena Williams as the sport evolves away from its most iconic players. Roger Federer and Serena Williams have been part of the sport of tennis for many years and while their imprint will be a lasting legacy, we won't see them playing actively anymore. This upcoming season will be the first since 1997 that won't feature either player as we enter a new era with new superstars.
tennisuptodate.com
Federer leads tennis players in highest paid athletes of 2022 list despite not playing competitive tennis
Roger Federer was the tennis player that earned the most according to the latest Forbes list however he wasn't much of an active tennis player this year. He only played one official match and it was a double match, something he isn't known for. Federer is the only tennis player that was featured in the top 10 of the top earners in sports. Most of his earnings didn't come from tennis directly as he spent very little time on the court but it's something he has in common with the other tennis players featured in the top 50.
Comments / 0