thehivesports.com
Tevian Has 20, Thunderbirds Down Aggies 79-75
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — It is not often that the New Mexico State Aggies lose conference games at home. On Wednesday night, Southern Utah became just the fourth WAC team to win at the Pan-American Center since 2012. SUU had not played a single WAC game and yet, accomplished this feat. The Thunderbirds, in their first-ever game as a member of the WAC, announced themselves as immediate contenders. For a while, it looked like the Aggies would roll in this one. NMSU jumped out to a 10-0 lead, but then an 18-7 Thunderbird run gave SUU its first lead of the game midway through the first half. The Thunderbirds never trailed again leading by as much as 14 on a couple of occasions. The Aggies attempted to rally late, pulling within three, but SUU held on for the win.
thehivesports.com
Lady Thunderbirds Tip Off Conference Play with Huge Rivalry
CEDAR CITY, Utah — The Thunderbirds would certainly like to have more students in town on Thursday night. Utah Tech finished the nonconference schedule with an 8-3 record, second-best among teams in the WAC. With most students still out of town for Christmas Break, the Trailblazers will avoid having to go into an otherwise hostile environment. Southern Utah will need to find a way to win without the help of the sixth woman. Two of Utah Tech’s three losses came to power six opponents; Washington and Kansas State.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Why not us Aggies?
At the end of the Quick Lane Bowl on ESPN Dec. 26 in Detroit, New Mexico State University head football coach Jerry Kill was on the turf of Ford Field accepting congratulations from fans and well-wishers who had spilled onto the turf following the Aggies’ victory over Bowling Green.
CBS Sports
Watch New Mexico St. vs. Southern Utah: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
Southern Utah @ New Mexico St. Current Records: Southern Utah 8-5; New Mexico St. 7-5 Get ready for a WAC battle as the Southern Utah Thunderbirds and the New Mexico St. Aggies will face off at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Pan American Center. New Mexico St. will be strutting in after a victory while Southern Utah will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Pitt Football Players Share Their Favorite Sun Bowl Experiences
The annual Sun Bowl football game kicks off December 30th at noon at Sun Bowl stadium, right here in El Paso, Texas. Before the game pits these two teams against each other, the event's hospitality brings the teams together for unique experiences around El Paso. The annual experiences seem to...
CBS Sports
Watch UAB vs. Texas-El Paso: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
The UAB Blazers are 8-1 against the Texas-El Paso Miners since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. UAB will play host again and welcome Texas-El Paso to Bartow Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Blazers won both of their matches against Texas-El Paso last season (75-62 and 69-66) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
HOME reaches agreement with man who climbed Chelsea Tower
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Last month, a video shared widely via social media showed a person dressed as Spider-Man scaling the outside of Chelsea Tower without authorization or safety measures. The man was later identified to be Yancy Quionez. HOME announced Thursday an agreement was reached not to pursue legal action against Mr. Quionez in […]
Gas prices in New Mexico start increasing
"They are going up and down; it's a roller coaster."
KVIA
One dead after rollover crash in Northeast El Paso
UPDATE: Police confirm one fatality. EL PASO, Texas- Special Traffic Investigators are responding to a single-vehicle rollover crash at Alabama St. and Mountain Ridge Dr. Southbound lanes of Alabama have been blocked from Mountain Ridge. The call came in just before 2 A.M. No further information has been released.
This El Paso Restaurant Has a Passion For Tacos That Defies the Border
At Elemi, fresh masa, avocado leaves, and agave are part of the mission and the menu.
KVIA
ABC-7 First Alert: Wind and rain expected today
Happy Wednesday everyone! The First Alert is here, with winds and rain expected throughout the day today. For rain chances, it's likely most of us will see rain a few times throughout the day today, but mostly in the afternoon. By 11 AM the rain will be approaching our northern region, including those of you in Las Cruces. After 12 PM I think the rain will be near El Paso and the rest of our region. Watch for slick roads!
lascrucesbulletin.com
Deputy Sheriff Jamar Cotton to speak at MLK Breakfast
Doña Ana County Deputy Sheriff Jamar Cotton will be the keynote speaker at the Doña Ana County NAACP’s Martin Luther King Breakfast, which will begin at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the Las Cruces Convention Center, 680 E. University Ave. Tickets to the breakfast are $30....
Delicious Restaurants El Pasoans Sorely Miss – Did You Eat There?
Some great restaurants have come and gone in El Paso. Here are a few that I really miss. The Back Door Lounge. It was located at the corner of Mesa and Rio Grande. They moved Downtown briefly but closed that location quickly. Best place ever for drinks and a burger or sandwich.
Man hospitalized after being mauled by 10 dogs in Ciudad Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 23-year-old man was walking to a nearby store in Ciudad Juarez on Dec. 25 when he was mauled by 10 dogs. According to our news partners across the border, Julio Cesar Diaz Ramirez was attacked by the dogs which left multiple lesions on different parts of his face and […]
El Paso businesses struggle as downtown building undergoes demolition
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday Dec. 12, a fire broke out in a business located in Downtown El Paso. Since then, the city has declared the building is vulnerable, endangering the public and surrounding properties. This has also caused issues with surrounding businesses who lost significant customers due to El Paso St. being […]
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Dec. 30, 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
Over 91 Thousand People Duped into thinking Ascarate Lake Looks Different
We've been bamboozled. Well, actually, if you're not from El Paso then you've been bamboozled. In a new trend taking over TikTok, you Google Earth a location and then proceed to zoom in on that exact location, all this while being accompanied to a sped up version of Aerosmith's "Dream On". Check out an example below:
According to reports from the US Border Patrol per a social media post and press release at Las Cruces checkpoints two convicted sex offenders were apprehended by agents from the Las Cruces and Santa Teresa Stations. Both subjects, from Guatemala, were charged and convicted with these crimes out of the state of California. The two Subjects were federally charged and processed for the Illegal Re-Entry under 8 USC 1326.
What Are Kolaches and Where Can You Find the Best in El Paso?
I don't know why but for the longest time, Kolaches have been such a mystery to me. Have I eaten one before? Yeah, probably- because as I have learned in the last 24 hours that I began researching Kolaches; they're basically just a Czech pastry that can be filled with either fruit or meats and cheeses. So, I think I have eaten them before- I just never knew that they were called Kolaches!
KVIA
Machete attack in central El Paso leaves one person injured
EL PASO, Texas -- A person was attacked with a machete Tuesday, sending that person to the hospital with serious injuries. El Paso police say the call came in just before 9:30 p.m. They were called out to Noble Street and Myrtle Avenue. A separate scene related to the investigation...
