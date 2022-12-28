LAS CRUCES, N.M. — It is not often that the New Mexico State Aggies lose conference games at home. On Wednesday night, Southern Utah became just the fourth WAC team to win at the Pan-American Center since 2012. SUU had not played a single WAC game and yet, accomplished this feat. The Thunderbirds, in their first-ever game as a member of the WAC, announced themselves as immediate contenders. For a while, it looked like the Aggies would roll in this one. NMSU jumped out to a 10-0 lead, but then an 18-7 Thunderbird run gave SUU its first lead of the game midway through the first half. The Thunderbirds never trailed again leading by as much as 14 on a couple of occasions. The Aggies attempted to rally late, pulling within three, but SUU held on for the win.

