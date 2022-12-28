Read full article on original website
Worcester's 'Princess Melayah' Loses 4-Month Battle With Rare Condition
A Massachusetts family is grieving after losing their "princess" to a rare condition ahead of the holidays. Melayah, age 6, was admitted to Boston Children's Hospital with an "unexpected illness" the week before Christmas, according to a GoFundMe campaign. The Worcester elementary school student was waiting for a new pair...
Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday
WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
Brockton Man's Business Sending Mangos From Family Farm In Haiti To Mass.
BROCKTON, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Brockton man is carrying out his father's legacy one mango at a time. With the help of his three brothers, Kervin Edouard, has taken over his father's mango shipping business, Mango Man Swerv, sending fresh fruit to people across the country. "We ship...
Four FREE ways to celebrate on New Year’s Eve
Celina Colby is an arts and travel reporter with a fondness for Russian novels.... VIEW BIO. Despite wintry temperatures and dark days, Boston is bursting with enthusiasm for the new year. Celebrate a fresh start for 2023 at these exciting, free events happening around the city as part of the First Night New Year’s Eve celebration.
Feds: Man charged in Mass. bank robbery spree told tellers he was going to ‘blow their brains out’
Mass. — An accused banker robber who claimed Ben Affleck played him in “The Town” has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges in connection with a spree of bank robberies in Massachusetts earlier this year. William Sequeira, 59, of Fall River, allegedly robbed four...
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed Forever
(WHITMAN, MA) The Whitman Police Department announced on December 28th the sad news that a tree that had stood for over 100 years in front of the town hall had to be removed after sustaining damage.
Boston’s New Year’s Eve celebrations will see the return of indoor events
For the first time since the pandemic shut down nearly every facet of normal life in March 2020, Boston’s New Year’s Eve celebration will feature indoor events alongside the typical outdoor musical performances, firework shows and ice sculptures. The free events are located throughout the city — Boston...
Annual Diwali Food Drive Conducted in Massachusetts
Along with the annual Diwali celebration comes the annual Sewa Diwali drive!. This Diwali season, the yearly food donation drive in the Middlesex area of Massachusetts was conducted. Backing up last year’s effort of over 2000 pounds, this year, over 2102 pounds of food were bought and donated to the Burlington MA, Food Pantry, “People Helping People.” To buy that food, over 1800 dollars were collected through donations from over 40+ members of the community. Volunteers of the local chapter of Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA, (HSS) coordinated this effort. The advocacy of the drive came through a combination of door-to-door campaigns and spreading information through online messenger groups. Donations to the drive were made through money and also direct food contributions. The money acquired through donations was used to buy food items in local supermarkets such as Costco and Market Basket. On Saturday, November 19, all the food was brought to the “People Helping People” headquarters, where volunteers assisted in bringing and stocking the items.
Boston in 2022: Murders
Through Christmas Day, Boston Police reported 41 murders in 2022, one more than in 2021, but 15 fewer than in 2020. But that's small comfort to the family and friends of the people who were gunned down or stabbed to death this year - including the families and friends of Rasante Osorio, shot to death at just 14, of Max Hylton, murdered in his own barbershop and all the other victims this year. Urvin Gerald had made a good life as a landscaper, but dreamed of returning to his native Montserrat; Tefan Ivy served with the Marines in Afghanistan and leaves behind his partner and their young daughter. Daniel Martinez, visiting from Chicago, had also served in the Marines, but was, authorities say, killed by a bouncer at a Union Street bar.
Boston ranked among ‘loneliest’ cities in America
BOSTON — Boston has been ranked among the “loneliest” cities in America, according to a new study. The study analyzed Census Bureau data across more than 170 cities with a population of at least 150,000 in order to find the places that have the most residents who live alone, according to Chamber of Commerce researchers.
UMass Chan Medical School employees paint Worcester's East Middle School
WORCESTER, Mass. - Volunteers from UMass Chan Medical School were brightening the halls at Worcester's East Middle School Thursday with a new coat of paint. It's part of their longstanding commitment to support students and staff within Worcester's North Quadrant. The medical school said it's important for students to know people care about them and their education.
Massachusetts Department of Fire Services says almost 1/3 of Christmas tree fires happen in January
AUBURN, Mass. — Almost 1/3 of Christmas tree fires occur after the New Year and the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services is reminding you just how fast a dry tree can burn. Within 25 seconds, all branches can be engulfed and within another 10 seconds, the fire can spread...
Mass. Lottery regional office moving to new Worcester location early next year
WORCESTER — The Massachusetts State Lottery Worcester Regional Office is set to move to 135 Gold Star Blvd. in the coming weeks. As one of six regional offices across the state, the Worcester office has sold all lottery games out of its 151 West Boylston Drive location, where it has done business since...
Jaconias Rosa Pereira, wanted for murder in Brazil, arrested in Worcester, officials say
A Brazilian criminal fugitive charged with murder in his native country was placed under arrest in Worcester Thursday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officers with Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston, according to a press statement from the agency. ERO Boston became aware that Jaconias Rosa Pereira, 50, had an...
You Now Have New Year's Eve Plans Thanks To These Boston Area Events
Believe it or not, but 2022 is coming to an end and there's a multitude of ways you can ring in 2023 in Boston. Whether you want to party like its the 1920's or play pickle ball while the ball drops, this list has something for every type of New Year's Eve reveler. The Greatest Bar P…
In Memoriam Dorchester 2022
They were among the many who said goodbye. Some served in government. Some served the interests of their neighborhoods in public settings while others did so from home. Some offered spiritual direction. Some built things, and one delivered the mail with diligence and equanimity. For all that, they had one thing in common: A connection to Dorchester during their lives.
RISE Program to open store in Shrewsbury Center
SHREWSBURY – A new retail store is coming to Shrewsbury center. The store, yet to be named, will be located at 557 Main Street. The store will be run by Shrewsbury’s Reaching Independence through Supported Employment (RISE) Program, which, according to the program’s website, aims to provide special education students ages 18 to 22 with “the skills and experiences they need to be successful members of the local community.”
Death investigation underway in Roslindale
BOSTON — A death investigation is underway in Boston’s Roslindale neighborhood, according to Boston Police. Authorities could be seen working near Lee Hill Road and Washington Street on Wednesday afternoon, with multiple cruisers arriving sometime around 3:30 p.m. Further details on the case have not yet been announced,...
Billerica man finds roofing shingles in iPad bought at Target
LOWELL, Mass. — Who’s swapping out electronics with roofing shingles at stores in Massachusetts?. That question is being raised by people across the state after Boston 25 News first reported on the puzzling mystery Tuesday night. A Boston man said he found roofing shingles inside a Microsoft Surface...
Mass. State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells 2 $100,000 lottery prizes
There were seven $100,000 lottery winners in the Bay State on Thursday, with one Cumberland Farms selling two winning “Mass Cash” tickets, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Cumberland Farms that sold two of Thursday’s winning $100,000 “Mass Cash” tickets is located in Wilmington. There was also...
