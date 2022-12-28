ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday

WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
WOBURN, MA
baystatebanner.com

Four FREE ways to celebrate on New Year’s Eve

Celina Colby is an arts and travel reporter with a fondness for Russian novels.... VIEW BIO. Despite wintry temperatures and dark days, Boston is bursting with enthusiasm for the new year. Celebrate a fresh start for 2023 at these exciting, free events happening around the city as part of the First Night New Year’s Eve celebration.
BOSTON, MA
Aditya_24

Annual Diwali Food Drive Conducted in Massachusetts

Along with the annual Diwali celebration comes the annual Sewa Diwali drive!. This Diwali season, the yearly food donation drive in the Middlesex area of Massachusetts was conducted. Backing up last year’s effort of over 2000 pounds, this year, over 2102 pounds of food were bought and donated to the Burlington MA, Food Pantry, “People Helping People.” To buy that food, over 1800 dollars were collected through donations from over 40+ members of the community. Volunteers of the local chapter of Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA, (HSS) coordinated this effort. The advocacy of the drive came through a combination of door-to-door campaigns and spreading information through online messenger groups. Donations to the drive were made through money and also direct food contributions. The money acquired through donations was used to buy food items in local supermarkets such as Costco and Market Basket. On Saturday, November 19, all the food was brought to the “People Helping People” headquarters, where volunteers assisted in bringing and stocking the items.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
universalhub.com

Boston in 2022: Murders

Through Christmas Day, Boston Police reported 41 murders in 2022, one more than in 2021, but 15 fewer than in 2020. But that's small comfort to the family and friends of the people who were gunned down or stabbed to death this year - including the families and friends of Rasante Osorio, shot to death at just 14, of Max Hylton, murdered in his own barbershop and all the other victims this year. Urvin Gerald had made a good life as a landscaper, but dreamed of returning to his native Montserrat; Tefan Ivy served with the Marines in Afghanistan and leaves behind his partner and their young daughter. Daniel Martinez, visiting from Chicago, had also served in the Marines, but was, authorities say, killed by a bouncer at a Union Street bar.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston ranked among ‘loneliest’ cities in America

BOSTON — Boston has been ranked among the “loneliest” cities in America, according to a new study. The study analyzed Census Bureau data across more than 170 cities with a population of at least 150,000 in order to find the places that have the most residents who live alone, according to Chamber of Commerce researchers.
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

UMass Chan Medical School employees paint Worcester's East Middle School

WORCESTER, Mass. - Volunteers from UMass Chan Medical School were brightening the halls at Worcester's East Middle School Thursday with a new coat of paint. It's part of their longstanding commitment to support students and staff within Worcester's North Quadrant. The medical school said it's important for students to know people care about them and their education.
WORCESTER, MA
Dorchester Reporter

In Memoriam Dorchester 2022

They were among the many who said goodbye. Some served in government. Some served the interests of their neighborhoods in public settings while others did so from home. Some offered spiritual direction. Some built things, and one delivered the mail with diligence and equanimity. For all that, they had one thing in common: A connection to Dorchester during their lives.
BOSTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

RISE Program to open store in Shrewsbury Center

SHREWSBURY – A new retail store is coming to Shrewsbury center. The store, yet to be named, will be located at 557 Main Street. The store will be run by Shrewsbury’s Reaching Independence through Supported Employment (RISE) Program, which, according to the program’s website, aims to provide special education students ages 18 to 22 with “the skills and experiences they need to be successful members of the local community.”
SHREWSBURY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Death investigation underway in Roslindale

BOSTON — A death investigation is underway in Boston’s Roslindale neighborhood, according to Boston Police. Authorities could be seen working near Lee Hill Road and Washington Street on Wednesday afternoon, with multiple cruisers arriving sometime around 3:30 p.m. Further details on the case have not yet been announced,...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy