A woman is dead in Flagler county after her vehicle got lodged into a trailer, FHP says

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers have discovered what caused a fatal crash in Flagler County.

The crash happened at 8:30 a.m. on I-95 at mile marker 296 on Wednesday.

Investigators said that the woman, driving a sedan, was traveling northbound in the center lane behind a semi-truck pulling a trailer when the incident happened.

The woman did not slow down and as a result, the front of the sedan collided with the trailer, the Florida Highway Patrol said

After the impact of the crash, the sedan became lodged under the trailer and both vehicles continued traveling northbound according to law enforcement.

FHP said that the driver of the trailer did not have any injuries.

