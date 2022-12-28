ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

A woman is dead in Flagler county after her vehicle got lodged into a trailer, FHP says

By Jackie Cardentey, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers have discovered what caused a fatal crash in Flagler County.

The crash happened at 8:30 a.m. on I-95 at mile marker 296 on Wednesday.

Investigators said that the woman, driving a sedan, was traveling northbound in the center lane behind a semi-truck pulling a trailer when the incident happened.

The woman did not slow down and as a result, the front of the sedan collided with the trailer, the Florida Highway Patrol said

After the impact of the crash, the sedan became lodged under the trailer and both vehicles continued traveling northbound according to law enforcement.

FHP said that the driver of the trailer did not have any injuries.

Related
WESH

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into Lexus that made a U-turn

LEESBURG, Fla. — A motorcyclist has died in Leesburg after colliding with a vehicle. According to the Leesburg police, it happened Thursday around 10:30 p.m. in the area of 10402 US Hwy 441. Police say a motorcycle operated by a 33-year-old man was traveling south on US-441, approaching 10402...
LEESBURG, FL
click orlando

Palm Coast man thrown from motorcycle, killed in Volusia County crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed during a three-vehicle crash in Volusia County Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, FHP stated that the motorcyclist — a 21-year-old man from Palm Coast — was driving east along the Interstate 4 exit ramp toward Interstate 95 around 3:06 p.m.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

FHP: Woman dies in Flagler County crash

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash occurred Wednesday morning in Flagler County. The crash happened on northbound Interstate 95 near mile marker 296 around 8:30 a.m. Florida Highway Patrol said a sedan in a center lane on I-95 struck a tractor-trailer that had slowed down for traffic ahead.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Driver fails yield to ambulance, causing collision

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol officials say a vehicle crashed into an ambulance in Putnam County. Troopers say that around 3:40 p.m., the vehicle stopped at the intersection of State Road 20 and Gordon Chapel Road in Hawthorne. The driver then failed to yield the right of way...
HAWTHORNE, FL
villages-news.com

10. Pair of motorcycle accidents claimed lives of two young men

A pair of motorcycle accidents claimed the lives of two young men in 2022. The two men’s deaths ranked as the No. 10 story in 2022 in The Villages. Caleb Turner Collinsworth, 20, of Weirsdale was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center after colliding at 10:40 a.m. Aug. 28 with a red Lexus SUV driven by a resident of The Villages. Collinsworth suffered a traumatic brain injury and numerous broken bones in the crash at Rolling Acres Road and County Road 466.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Spruce Creek South resident arrested after drinking cosmopolitan cocktails

A Spruce Creek South resident was arrested after drinking cosmopolitan cocktails before climbing behind the wheel. Jannine Malicki, 70, was at the wheel of a brown 2012 Fiat in the wee hours Wednesday when her vehicle was found in front of a residence in Salt Springs, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was running when a deputy arrived on the scene. She said she was low on gas and had planned to ask the homeowner for assistance. She noted she was “not from the area.”
SALT SPRINGS, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

