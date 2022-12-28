ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

Democrats think Hunter Biden must be investigated: Poll

A majority of Democrats believe that first son Hunter Biden should be investigated for his overseas business dealings, a recent poll found. Some 54% of Democrats back the Justice Department investigating the younger Biden, accompanied by 88% of Republicans and 74% of independents, a Fox News poll determined. Across the spectrum, 72% of all voters surveyed believe it is important to investigate his business dealings, matching the findings from a poll conducted in August.
Washington Examiner

Independent voters abandon Biden, choose DeSantis and Trump

Independent voters have lost faith in President Joe Biden to handle the problems facing the United States and would choose former President Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis instead in 2024, according to a new post-election survey of the influential and growing group. In a new Zogby Poll shared...
MSNBC

Report: Greene told Trump there would be a QAnon presence on Jan. 6

On Tuesday, the House Jan. 6 committee released transcripts from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. Hutchinson, who worked for White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, was privy to some of the most intimate and incriminating conversations that took place during the Trump administration. She has never disappointed with her jaw-dropping testimony, and the latest revelations from her are no different.
Washington Examiner

Mike Pence would be a candidate without a constituency

Will former Vice President Mike Pence run for president?. Documents filed with the Federal Election Commission saying that Pence intends to run for president on Monday turned out to be fake. However, Pence may pursue the Republican presidential nomination in the 2024 election cycle. Pence has visited New Hampshire, the...
MSNBC

New transcripts shed light on Trump’s interest in Jan. 6 pardons

Donald Trump’s abuses of his pardon powers were a staple of his failed term: As regular readers may recall, the former president used his presidential authority to reward loyalists, assist cover-ups, undermine federal law enforcement, and dole out perverse favors to the politically connected. But 11 months ago, the...
