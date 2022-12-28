Colts place CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. on IR

The Indianapolis Colts placed cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (knee) on the injured reserve list, the team announced Wednesday.

Rodgers Sr. suffered the knee injury during the third quarter of the game Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. Putting him on the injured reserve list will end his season, though it’s difficult to gauge just how severe the injury is without a further update.

Rodgers Sr. had a solid campaign for the majority of 2022. He appeared in 15 games (nine starts) while recording three passes defended and a forced fumble. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed a 68% catch rate, 7.4 yards per reception, two touchdowns and a 106.3 passer rating.

To replace Rodgers Sr. on the active roster, the Colts promoted cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. from the practice squad. They also signed cornerback David Vereen to the practice squad.