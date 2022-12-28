Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Memphis Rapper Arrested In Utica NY Known For Hit Song With NEWBOYZ.Source MoneyUtica, NY
High School Grad Youngest in History as Arkansas Elects 18-Year-Old Mayor Living with ParentsSharee B.Earle, AR
10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an HourEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
Longstanding Dillard’s Location in Foreclosure and Being Sold at AuctionJoel EisenbergMemphis, TN
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
dallasexpress.com
TCU, Georgia Reach National Title Game
The Texas Christian University Horned Frogs outlasted a withering back-and-forth scoring attack late in the 2022 Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, earning the school its first-ever opportunity at a national title. TCU won 51-45 over the Michigan Wolverines, who were favored to win the game. The Horned Frogs’ defense came up in big ways, forcing turnovers and scoring two touchdowns.
Temple News
Owls defeat Tigers in conference opener
Temple Women’s Basketball (6-7, 1-0 American Athletic Conference) pulled off an 80-69 win against the University of Memphis (8-6, 0-1 American Athletic Conference) in their opening game of conference play Friday afternoon. The Owls utilized defense, an uptempo offense and three-point shooting to dominate the last three quarters of...
247Sports
Multiple Tigers jump into the Transfer Portal – Cause for concern?
On Thursday, Caden Prieskorn, CamRon Jackson, Javon Ivory, and Cameron Wright entered the NCAA transfer portal within a few hours of each other. Three of the four were starters on the 2022 Memphis football team and had grown to become fan favorites. The fourth, a promising prospect from Batesville, Mississippi, saw his role in the offense increase toward the end of the season.
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
dallasexpress.com
No.18 TCU Survives Texas Tech’s Upset Bid
TCU’s late rally helped the 18th-ranked Horned Frogs men’s basketball team avoid an upset bid from Texas Tech and improve to 12-1 on the season with a 67-61 win in its Big 12 opener on Saturday at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth. TCU jumped out to a 5-0...
KBTX.com
Former A&M QB inducted into Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic 2023 Hall of Fame Class
ARLINGTON, Texas - Seven individuals who helped shape the tradition of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and college football history will be honored with their induction into the Cotton Bowl Classic Hall of Fame during enshrinement ceremonies on May 11, 2023, at AT&T Stadium. The honorees in the 13th Hall...
chatsports.com
Electric Crowd Helps Memphis Rally to Win in AAC Opener
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Memphis Tigers erased a second-half deficit and earned a win in the American Athletic Conference opener Thursday night against South Florida, 93-86. More to come...
dallasexpress.com
Happy New Year | Predictions for 2023
The Dallas Express is starting a New Year’s tradition. Our reporters and editors interviewed some of the city’s business, political, and thought leaders and asked what they expect in the new year. We also went to local shopping centers and coffee shops to listen to some people’s thoughts...
247Sports
BREAKING: Utah receives the commitment of Ole Miss transfer cornerback Miles Battle
On Friday, Kyle Whittingham and his Utah football program picked up a rather intriguing transfer commitment in their 2023 class as former Ole Miss receiver/cornerback Miles Battle announced his commitment to the program. Battle was a former priority recruit as a high schooler during the 2018 recruiting cycle, Battle will come to Utah as a converted cornerback with one year of eligibility remaining.
fox4news.com
TCU Horned Frogs have a little fun before first playoff appearance
The TCU Horned Frogs are in Phoenix for their first College Football Playoffs appearance. The team has been preparing all week but some of the preparation has been fun -- including a fresh haircut and good food.
tri-statedefender.com
My top five educational issues for MSCS in 2023
Nothing about the year 2022 has been boring as far as k-12 education is concerned. Quite the contrary, the year has been filled with a continuous stream of drama and excitement. COVID continues to wreak havoc, the teacher shortage is an ever-present nemesis to school systems across America, and violence...
dallasexpress.com
New Year’s Celebrations in DFW
As 2022 draws to a close, Dallas is planning a host of New Year’s celebrations. North Texas offers a variety of events for folks to celebrate the new year, from the neighborhood level to big city events. If you’re interested in ringing in the new year somewhere other than your own home, these events could be for you.
Memphis man wanted for multiple felonies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department says an arrest warrant has been issued for a man for multiple felonies. Police say Christion Carter is wanted for the following: “Aggravated Assault, Domestic Assault Bodily Harm, Possession of Firearm/Commission Of Felony, Manufacture/Distribute/Sell Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest.”
dallasexpress.com
Mayor Johnson Announces $1.2M for Reelection
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announced his campaign will have more than $1.2 million by the time he files for reelection in January. Johnson’s campaign announced on Tuesday that it will report its cash on hand next month in a campaign finance report — which will cover July 1 through December 31, 2022. Filing for the May 2023 mayoral election begins on January 18, 2023.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas BBQ: Guy Fieri Approved
Did you know there’s a Dallas barbecue joint with Guy Fieri’s seal of approval?. With over 42 seasons of his hit show Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives under his belt and his having visited over 1,250 restaurants, TV personality and celebrity chef Guy Fieri knows what he’s talking about.
dallasexpress.com
Aaron Dean’s Mugshot Released
Aaron Dean, the former Fort Worth Police Officer convicted of manslaughter earlier this month for the 2019 shooting of Atatiana Jefferson, had his mugshot revealed from the state prison where he is expected to be incarcerated for nearly the next 12 years. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said Dean...
West Memphis man killed in shooting
UPDATE: According to West Memphis Police, three people have been apprehended in this investigation. Police said Jotavion Ross, 18, was found at a local motel with a firearm and charged with capital murder. A juvenile turned himself in and was charged with capital murder. A woman was also taken into for hindering apprehension or prosecution, […]
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Investor Buys Las Colinas Golf Courses
A North Texas-based luxury golf and sports club has new ownership. Century Golf Partners, a Dallas-based investment management firm that leases and acquires private clubs, golf courses, and resorts, announced that it had purchased the Four Seasons Golf & Sports Club in Las Colinas. The newly acquired golf and sports...
How long will it take for Memphis to have water again?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW’s President says “we’re moving in the right direction” when it comes to making repairs and getting water pressure back or even water back for people in the city. As of Tuesday afternoon, Memphis’ mayor said an estimated 15% of MLGW’s customers are without water due to a lack of water pressure. […]
Men attempt to kidnap woman in Germantown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for three men who they say tried to kidnap a woman in Germantown on Friday night. According to the Germantown Police Department, at around 8 p.m., officers responded to 7516 W. Farmington in regard to an attempted kidnapping. Two men physically detained a woman as she attempted to enter […]
