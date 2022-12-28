Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island officials remind residents of bonfire rules as weather warms into new year
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — As the weather warms up into the start of 2023, you may be tempted to head to the beach for a bonfire. But Oak Island officials are reminding you about safety rules regarding the outdoor activity. The Oak Island Fire Department says there have...
WECT
Princess St lane closure due to emergency sewage repair
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The eastbound lane of Princess Street and between North Front St and North Second St will be closed starting on 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, for an emergency sewer repair. The closure is expected to end until Tuesday while crews repair the damaged sewer service line.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Gullah Geechee Corridor plans inaugural New Year’s Eve Watch Night and Emancipation Proclamation Celebration in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor NHA and community partners are holding a “Freedom’s Eve: A Gullah Geechee Watch Night and Emancipation Day Celebration” in Wilmington to bring in the new year reflecting on the importance of commemorating the date of January 1, 1863, when enslaved people throughout the United States emerged from bondage as a result of the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.
myrtlebeachsc.com
43rd Annual Myrtle Beach Black Bike Festival – May 26 – 29, 2023
Atlantic Beach has set the dates for the Myrtle Beach Black Bike week from May 26 to May 29, 2023. This weekend is also Memorial day weekend. According to the City of Atlantic Beach, Myrtle Beach Black Bike Week is recently reported to draw crowds in excess of 400,000 people to the area though it is hard to distinguish them from the crowd of spring breakers who have been in Myrtle Beach during the same time.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
20 ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in the Wilmington area
WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — Last year, Wilmington’s events calendar was still feeling the effects of the pandemic. This year, the gloves (and the masks, mostly) are off, and the result is perhaps the most New Year’s Eve events this town has ever seen. Lots and lots to...
WECT
Emergency crews combating brush fire near I-40 in Pender County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Emergency Management has announced they were combating a “large brush fire” burning in the area of Ashton Lake Rd and I-40 as of 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. First responders are combating the fire, which is expected to burn throughout the...
WECT
Opportunities to celebrate the new year in southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As December comes to a close, residents of southeastern North Carolina can look forward to a variety of events to ring in the new year. Beginning at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, the Island of Lights New Year’s Eve Celebration will take place at the Carolina Beach Boardwalk. This free, family-friendly event will include:
South Carolina witness says hovering orb shooting out multiple beams of light
A South Carolina witness at Loris reported watching a bright light in the sky that was shooting out multiple beams of light at about 11:15 p.m. on December 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
The State Port Pilot
Family receives home makeover for child in need
This Christmas, an area family in desperate need of a home makeover received an early gift. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Welcome Home Angel (WHA), which serves Brunswick, Pender and New Hanover counties, completed a home renovation project for the Hayes family in Supply just a few days before Christmas and welcomed them home to see the finished product on Dec. 21.
The State Port Pilot
Focus turns to permit process for new kayak launch
With a key source of funding for a future kayak launch secured, Southport Parks & Recreation Director Heather Hemphill anticipates spending some of 2023 chasing down permits needed to complete the project. City $9,000 short.
WECT
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office assists homeowner in rescuing dog from pool amid freezing conditions
The Burnett-Eaton Museum Foundation is hosting the event in the Jackson Hall of the St. Mark’s Episcopal Church at 600 Grace St. The warmer weather is a welcome relief for many people around the area, but for those living without a permanent home warmer weather is even more important.
WECT
‘It’s going to make a powerful and positive impact’: Man running 100 miles backwards to raise money for Northside community
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tracy McCullen is running 100 miles backwards for his third year in a row in hopes to hit the ground running on his big plan for the Northside community in Wilmington. “So, the goal is to run 100 Miles backwards, to raise $100,000. And to do...
WMBF
Police activity slows traffic in Little River area
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Traffic in Little River was slowed Thursday by police activity in the area. The Horry County Police Department confirmed it was conducting an ongoing investigation in the Little River area, but further details were not immediately available. Police added that there is no risk to the community.
myhorrynews.com
‘A big guy with a big laugh and a big smile.’ Myrtle Beach golf industry mourns loss of pro at 45
Editor's note: This excerpt appears courtesy of On The Green Magazine. Anyone who regularly played Indigo Creek Golf Club over the past two decades knew their greeting in the pro shop was going to be accompanied by a smile, one that may lead to a mutual laugh. That was not...
WECT
Authorities determine ‘suspicious package’ near downtown Wilmington to be non-threatening
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that the “suspicious package” found in the 100 block of N. 3rd St. has been determined to be a “non-threatening, non-perishable item.”. No other information on the item has been released at this time. Previously, the Cape Fear...
WECT
Proposed development could bring over 300 townhomes to Carolina Beach Road
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A proposed development on Carolina Beach Road about 1.5 miles south of Monkey Junction could bring over 300 new townhomes to the area. A community meeting for the adjacent property owners was held on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. As required by county...
WECT
Community meeting scheduled for proposed 126-unit apartment complex in southern New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Developers have scheduled a community meeting to discuss a proposed development with 126 housing units in six buildings at 6900 and 6904 Carolina Beach Road. The letter was sent by James Yopp of Rockford Partners, the same company behind another community meeting for a...
The State Port Pilot
BCAR Volunteer of the Year donates to CIS
Winner of the first Brunswick County Association of Realtors Volunteer of the Year award is Ginger Harper of Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage in Southport. Harper, who was nominated by her peers, was recognized at the recent Harley Holiday Party, where she was presented with the VOTY plaque.
The State Port Pilot
Ted Frederick King
Ted Frederick King, age 90, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Ted was born January 7, 1932, to the late William and Sadie King in Southport, North Carolina.
WMBF
Report: Horry County police investigate after 2 show up with gunshot wounds to hospital in Little River
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are investigating after two people with gunshot wounds showed up at the McLeod Seacoast hospital in Little River Monday night. Officers responded to the hospital off Highway 9 in Little River for reports of a past shooting. Upon arriving, hospital security told police two people with gunshot wounds were in the emergency room.
