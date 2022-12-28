ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southport, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WECT

Princess St lane closure due to emergency sewage repair

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The eastbound lane of Princess Street and between North Front St and North Second St will be closed starting on 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, for an emergency sewer repair. The closure is expected to end until Tuesday while crews repair the damaged sewer service line.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Gullah Geechee Corridor plans inaugural New Year’s Eve Watch Night and Emancipation Proclamation Celebration in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor NHA and community partners are holding a “Freedom’s Eve: A Gullah Geechee Watch Night and Emancipation Day Celebration” in Wilmington to bring in the new year reflecting on the importance of commemorating the date of January 1, 1863, when enslaved people throughout the United States emerged from bondage as a result of the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.
WILMINGTON, NC
myrtlebeachsc.com

43rd Annual Myrtle Beach Black Bike Festival – May 26 – 29, 2023

Atlantic Beach has set the dates for the Myrtle Beach Black Bike week from May 26 to May 29, 2023. This weekend is also Memorial day weekend. According to the City of Atlantic Beach, Myrtle Beach Black Bike Week is recently reported to draw crowds in excess of 400,000 people to the area though it is hard to distinguish them from the crowd of spring breakers who have been in Myrtle Beach during the same time.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

20 ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in the Wilmington area

WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — Last year, Wilmington’s events calendar was still feeling the effects of the pandemic. This year, the gloves (and the masks, mostly) are off, and the result is perhaps the most New Year’s Eve events this town has ever seen. Lots and lots to...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Opportunities to celebrate the new year in southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As December comes to a close, residents of southeastern North Carolina can look forward to a variety of events to ring in the new year. Beginning at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, the Island of Lights New Year’s Eve Celebration will take place at the Carolina Beach Boardwalk. This free, family-friendly event will include:
PENDER COUNTY, NC
The State Port Pilot

Family receives home makeover for child in need

This Christmas, an area family in desperate need of a home makeover received an early gift. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Welcome Home Angel (WHA), which serves Brunswick, Pender and New Hanover counties, completed a home renovation project for the Hayes family in Supply just a few days before Christmas and welcomed them home to see the finished product on Dec. 21.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
The State Port Pilot

Focus turns to permit process for new kayak launch

With a key source of funding for a future kayak launch secured, Southport Parks & Recreation Director Heather Hemphill anticipates spending some of 2023 chasing down permits needed to complete the project. City $9,000 short.
SOUTHPORT, NC
WMBF

Police activity slows traffic in Little River area

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Traffic in Little River was slowed Thursday by police activity in the area. The Horry County Police Department confirmed it was conducting an ongoing investigation in the Little River area, but further details were not immediately available. Police added that there is no risk to the community.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
The State Port Pilot

BCAR Volunteer of the Year donates to CIS

Winner of the first Brunswick County Association of Realtors Volunteer of the Year award is Ginger Harper of Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage in Southport. Harper, who was nominated by her peers, was recognized at the recent Harley Holiday Party, where she was presented with the VOTY plaque.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
The State Port Pilot

Ted Frederick King

Ted Frederick King, age 90, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Ted was born January 7, 1932, to the late William and Sadie King in Southport, North Carolina.
SOUTHPORT, NC
WMBF

Report: Horry County police investigate after 2 show up with gunshot wounds to hospital in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are investigating after two people with gunshot wounds showed up at the McLeod Seacoast hospital in Little River Monday night. Officers responded to the hospital off Highway 9 in Little River for reports of a past shooting. Upon arriving, hospital security told police two people with gunshot wounds were in the emergency room.
HORRY COUNTY, SC

