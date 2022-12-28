ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ComicBook

Billie Lourd Remembers Mom Carrie Fisher on Six-Year Anniversary of Her Death

Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher unexpectedly passed away on December 27, 2016, taking a major toll on millions of fans around the world. More significantly, the passing was a devastating loss for Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd, with the actor taking to Instagram to share a tribute to her late mother. While this day could understandably bring with it tremendous grief, Lourd recalled how recent weeks have been exceptionally positive, as she welcomed her second child earlier this month, expressing that it's possible to feel both grief and joy at the same time and vowing to share stories of Fisher with her children.
E! News

Billie Lourd Honors Grandma Debbie Reynolds on 6th Anniversary of Her Death

Watch: Billie Lourd Sends Birthday Love to Late Mom Carrie Fisher. Billie Lourd is keeping her grandmother close to her heart. The Scream Queens alum paid tribute to Debbie Reynolds on the sixth year anniversary of her death on Dec. 28, posting a vintage headshot of the Singing in the Rain star on Instagram. Billie captioned the image with heart and letter emojis spelling out "Abadaba," her nickname for her grandmother.
News Breaking LIVE

Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed

Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Tyla

Fans left concerned after Britney Spears posts video of herself in the shower

Fans are flooding to social media in concern for Britney Spears after she posted a video of herself in the shower on Instagram. The 41-year-old 'Toxic' singer may have deactivated her Instagram account earlier this month in a bid to take a break from social media, but it didn't take her long to get back on the platform and share a series of shower selfies and videos.
extratv

Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details

There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
Deadline

ABC Will No Longer Air BackStreet Boys Holiday Special After Rape Allegation Against Nick Carter

Deadline has confirmed that ABC will no longer air A Very Backstreet Holiday after a woman who claims Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter raped her when she was a teenager after one of the group’s concerts announced she is filing a lawsuit. The music special will be replaced by comedy repeats in the 8 PM hour on Dec. 14. Shannon “Shay” Ruth, now 39, contends she was just 17 when Carter took her into his tour bus following a Backstreet Boys concert in Tacoma, Washington in 2001. She claims the singer gave her what he called “VIP juice” and then...
CBS DFW

Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter accused of raping a 17-year-old on tour bus

Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter has been accused of raping a 17-year-old girl. A woman named Shannon "Shay" Ruth filed a lawsuit against the singer on Thursday, alleging the incident occurred in 2001 on a tour bus in Tacoma, Washington.Ruth, who is now 39, filed the lawsuit in Las Vegas where Carter lives, according to a press release from her lawyers from Corsiglia, McMahon & Allard law firm. Ruth is on the autism spectrum and has a mild case of cerebral palsy. She alleges she was on an autograph line when Carter, now 42, invited her onto his tour bus. He allegedly...
ETOnline.com

Zac Efron Melts Hearts in Sweet Pic With Younger Sister Olivia

From the looks of things, Zac Efron had a very happy holiday weekend! The actor shared a sweet series of selfies to his Instagram page on Monday, as he cuddled with his younger half-sister, Olivia. "Happy bday lil sis," Efron captioned the pics. His younger brother, Dylan, also commented on...
Closer Weekly

John Travolta Mourns Late ‘Look Who’s Talking’ Costar Kirstie Alley in Instagram Tribute: ‘I Love You’

Honoring his friend. John Travolta remembered his Look Who’s Talking costar, Kirstie Alley, moments after her family announced her sudden death on Monday, December 5. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” he captioned a photo of the actress on Instagram. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”
RadarOnline

Internet Sensation Keenan Cahill Dead At 27, Fans Mourn YouTuber Who Rose To Fame With Lip Sync Videos

YouTuber Keenan Cahill has sadly died at the age of 27, a family spokesperson confirmed on December 30, RadarOnline.com has learned.He passed away at 2 PM on Thursday, December 29, at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital.The internet sensation, born in Illinois, was loved by many after gracing the internet with his charming lip sync videos. Fans watched him rise to fame, meeting several notable stars over the years including Katy Perry, Jennifer Aniston, 50 Cent, and Justin Bieber. He also appeared on E!'s former talk show program, Chelsea Lately.Cahill was open about having a rare genetic disorder which...
NME

Nick Carter says Backstreet Boys support following death of brother left him “very emotional”

Nick Carter has opened up about how “very emotional” he felt after the Backstreet Boys supported him following the death of his younger brother, Aaron. Aaron died suddenly at his California home last month (November 5) and the Backstreet Boys recently paid tribute to the late singer during a show at London’s O2 Arena. At the gig, the band played an in memoriam video of the singer during their performance of ‘No Place’.
