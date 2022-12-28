Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher unexpectedly passed away on December 27, 2016, taking a major toll on millions of fans around the world. More significantly, the passing was a devastating loss for Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd, with the actor taking to Instagram to share a tribute to her late mother. While this day could understandably bring with it tremendous grief, Lourd recalled how recent weeks have been exceptionally positive, as she welcomed her second child earlier this month, expressing that it's possible to feel both grief and joy at the same time and vowing to share stories of Fisher with her children.

