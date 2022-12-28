ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

'Her Spirit Was Everywhere': Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Chloe Celebrates First Christmas Without Singer Months After Her Tragic Death

By Haley Gunn
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RfcQs_0jwq2bW400
mega

Late actress Olivia Newton-John 's daughter, Chloe Lattanzi , shared a heartfelt tribute to her late mother on the first Christmas since her death, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Grease star's only child shared a series of photos of her with family taken on December 25.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37IqeD_0jwq2bW400
mega

Lattanzi, 36, said it was difficult to celebrate after her mom passed in August at age 73.

"Happy belated Christmas everyone," the 36-year-old said. "I am of no religion but enjoy this day so much. It is a day to give to all those you love and treasure."

Lattanzi, who followed in her mother's footsteps and became a singer and actress, thanked her husband for being her "greatest present" and wrote that Christmas was a day to focus on others.

"This is A day that you don’t focus on you, you focus on the joy you can bring others," the actress added. "It’s my first Christmas without my mama in physical form. But her spirit was everywhere."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k2p8Y_0jwq2bW400
mega

While Newton-John was not physically present with her daughter and family for the festivities, Lattanzi said, "her spirit was everywhere."

"All the love all the joy all of it….. my mama," Lattanzi added. "Merry Christmas to everyone."

Newton-John passed after a long and bravely fought battle with breast cancer. Over the course of her life, the legendary actress was hit with cancer three times and was dedicated to ending the disease through her foundation's research contributions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ahviy_0jwq2bW400
Olivia, Chloe and Matt Lattanzi. mega

Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. The Let's Get Physical singer underwent treatment and was in remission for over a decade when a tumor was discovered on her shoulder in 2013.

Never giving up her fight, the actress underwent more treatment and was in remission until the cancer returned again in 2017.

After publicly battling cancer for decades, the actress formed the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute , which Lattanzi has since become the face of to continue her mother's fight for a cure.

Lattanzi is the daughter of actor Matt Lattanzi , who Newton-John met and dated after they filmed Xanadu together. The couple married in 1984 but later split and Matt married their daughter's former babysitter .

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Baby #12 Is Here! Nick Cannon Welcomes Daughter Halo With Alyssa Scott One Year After Their Son's Tragic Death

It's a girl for Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott! The television host, 42, welcomed his twelfth child on December 14, just one year after the duo's infant son, Zen, tragically passed away due to a brain tumor, RadarOnline.com has learned. Alyssa revealed the news on social media Thursday, paying tribute to the child they lost and announcing their newest bundle of joy, a daughter named Halo, to the world."December 14 2022. Our lives are forever changed. Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is...
RadarOnline

Christie Brinkley 'Wearing Out Her Welcome' With Friendly Ex-Husband Billy Joel & Wife, Couple Wants Evenings 'To Themselves': Sources

Three's a crowd for Billy Joel and his current wife, Alexis Roderick, RadarOnline.com has learned as insiders claim that his ex-wife Christie Brinkley can't get enough time with the pair. Sources claim the bubbly model "is wearing out her welcome" with routine visits to the rocker's home in their ritzy New York neighborhood.Brinkley was said to have gotten into the habit of household singalongs with Joel and their daughter, Alexa Ray, in a tradition that continued long after the couple's split.Joel and Brinkley were married from 1985 to 1994.The trio enjoys hanging out when their schedules permit, tipsters spill, but...
NEW YORK STATE
RadarOnline

Kirk Franklin's Estranged Son Calls Out Gospel Singer For Leaving Him Out Of Family Christmas Card Months After Jail Release

Gospel singer Kirk Franklin was not exactly singing Hallelujah when his estranged son accused him on social media of intentionally leaving him off of the family Christmas card following his release from jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. In June, RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that Kerrion Franklin had been released from behind bars, where he had spent two months after being hit with a plethora of old legal woes. Since his stint in jail, the father and son have had a strained relationship that evidently made its way to the family holiday card. Kerrion called out his father on his Instagram story. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s Adopted Daughter Chloe Claims She’s Seeking Custody Back: ‘I Was Pushed Out of Her Life’

The mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter claims she is fighting to regain custody amid the couple's legal woes. Angela Johnson, who welcomed daughter Chloe in 2012, addressed her plans to take legal action on Monday, December 5. “I want her home. She deserves to be home," Johnson told TMZ, noting she […]
RadarOnline

Aaron Carter’s Fiancée Melanie Martin Awarded Full Custody Of Late Pop Star’s 1-Year-Old Son Prince

Aaron Carter’s fiancée Melanie Martin was awarded full custody of their son Prince weeks after the pop star’s death, RadarOnline.com has learned. A rep for Melanie revealed that a Los Angeles judge made the ruling this afternoon during a hearing. The 1-year-old had been in the care of Melanie’s mom since September. Melanie and Aaron had lost custody of Prince after allegations of domestic violence were filed in court. Melanie’s rep said she was in New York when the court decision came down today but is now headed home to LA. They said she is ecstatic at the outcome. Melanie...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

‘I Just Needed My Dad’: Nickelodeon Star Kel Mitchell’s 21-Year-Old Daughter Calls Him Out In Emotional TikTok After Her Mom Accuses Actor Of Owing $1 Million In Court

Kenan & Kel star Kel Mitchell’s 21-year-old daughter trashed him on social media as the actor continues to battle his ex-wife in court, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Wednesday, Allure Mitchell posted a bombshell TikTok with a caption that read, “I guess ten years without your children could do this to you. I am done being silenced.” “My father is the type of man to fake as of he’s in my life but he’s not. He was there “financially” what I mean by that is he only paid for what in my eyes looked good on paper. He helped pay for...
RadarOnline

'She Thinks She's Jen Aniston': Ex-'RHONY' Star Ramona Singer Accused Of Snatching Clothes From People's Hands At NYC Sample Sale

Sacked Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer shocked shoppers when she was spotted strutting around a high-end sample same in New York in a desperate bid to get attention after being left out of Bravo's spin-off Legacy, RadarOnline.com has learned. After commandeering her own dressing room at the Ramy Brook sample sale, where everyone else was forced to share, an eyewitness dished that "Ramona didn't stay in there for very long — because she was marching around the store half-naked, desperate for people to pay attention to her!"At one point, the ex-reality wreck wasn't content with what...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals Actress Died At Florida Home, Family Cremated Her

Kirstie Alley has been cremated following her December 5 death, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to the actress’s death certificate, filed in Florida, Alley, 71, died at her home in Clearwater, Florida. The Cheers actress had been diagnosed with colon cancer months before her passing. She was receiving treatment at the Moffitt Center near her home. Alley’s children, William True Stevenson and Lillie Stevenson spoke about after her death in a joint statement. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce, and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by...
CLEARWATER, FL
RadarOnline

Investigation Launched After Mel B's Ex Stephen Belafonte Accuses Spice Girls Star Of Bizarre Behavior In Front Of 11-Year-Old Daughter Madison

The court battle between Mel B and her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte has heated up with a judge appointing a lawyer to their 11-year-old daughter Madison who will investigate after recent claims made against the Spice Girls star, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Los Angeles Superior Court judge presiding over Mel and Stephen’s bitter divorce granted a motion brought by Stephen. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Stephen rushed to court earlier this month and dropped bombshell accusations against Mel in his filings.In his motion, Stephen said Madison was headed to the UK to spend time with...
People

Kelly Clarkson Enjoys 'Date Night' with Daughter River Rose, 8, at People's Choice Awards

She gave a shout-out to her 6-year-old son Remington Alexander, who was home sick Kelly Clarkson turned the 2022 People's Choice Awards into a mother-daughter night out. The singer brought 8-year-old River Rose to the awards show Tuesday night. When her eponymous talk show won daytime talk show of 2022, Clarkson ended her acceptance speech with a shout-out to her plus-one and son Remington Alexander, 6, who was at home. "Thank you all so much, this is awesome," she said onstage as her River cheered from their table. "I'm...
RadarOnline

Internet Sensation Keenan Cahill Dead At 27, Fans Mourn YouTuber Who Rose To Fame With Lip Sync Videos

YouTuber Keenan Cahill has sadly died at the age of 27, a family spokesperson confirmed on December 30, RadarOnline.com has learned.He passed away at 2 PM on Thursday, December 29, at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital.The internet sensation, born in Illinois, was loved by many after gracing the internet with his charming lip sync videos. Fans watched him rise to fame, meeting several notable stars over the years including Katy Perry, Jennifer Aniston, 50 Cent, and Justin Bieber. He also appeared on E!'s former talk show program, Chelsea Lately.Cahill was open about having a rare genetic disorder which...
ILLINOIS STATE
RadarOnline

Leonardo DiCaprio's Rumored New Flame Actress Victoria Lamas, 23, 'Smitten' With Oscar-Winner, Her Famous Father Spills

The famous father of Leonardo DiCaprio's rumored new flame, actress Victoria Lamas, revealed the advice he gave his "smitten" daughter after the duo sparked romance rumors.RadarOnline.com has learned that Lamas "likes" the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood star "very much," according to Falcon Crest alum Lorenzo Lamas, who said he believed they met for the first time in November, adding, "I'm not sure of the circumstances."Lorenzo, 64, said Victoria had nothing but great things to say about the Oscar-winning performer during a Christmas Eve phone call following the pair's outing in Los Angeles. They were seen leaving The Birds...
RadarOnline

Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski’s Short-Romance Over, ‘SNL’ Star’s Mom Wants Him To Settle Down With A ‘Nice Girl’

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski’s short-lived romance has officially come to an end only weeks after they made their first public appearance, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to sources close to the situation, Davidson, 29, and Ratajkowski, 31, determined they were better off as friends than lovers. A source told Page Six, “Their fling has moved into the friend zone.” The insider added that the move was “fine with both of them.” Davidson Ratajkowski were first linked together in November, weeks after Ratajkowski split from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. The duo was seen getting close at a Knicks game and then...
RadarOnline

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Kevin McKidd Asks Judge For Joint Custody Of Kids In Divorce From Wife Arielle

Grey’s Anatomy star Kevin McKidd and his estranged wife Arielle are both ready for their marriage to be over, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, on December 6, Kevin filed a response to Arielle’s divorce petition.In her filing, Arielle listed the date of marriage as November 30, 2017 and the date of separation as “to be determined”. The two share two children Aiden, 4, and Nava, 3. Arielle asked the court to award her joint legal and physical custody of the kids. She noted that the issues of spousal support and the division of their property...
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

170K+
Followers
4K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy