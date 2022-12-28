Armani White thinks his mom will finally understand his career after watching him on ABC's 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Read full article on original website
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Cher Tells Kelly Clarkson There Were ‘Drugs Everywhere’ on Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
Cher appeared on Kelly Clarkson's talk show on Dec. 26, and she and the pop singer and talk show host shared a frank and hilarious conversation about Willie Nelson's tour bus, which Cher described as having "drugs everywhere" when she visited him. The topic came up when Cher was chatting...
Michael Weatherly Teases NCIS Fans About Possible #Tiva Sighting in 2023: 'This Might Be an Interesting Year!'
Will 2023 be the year that NCIS fans get to see Tony and Ziva on their screens again, together? Michael Weatherly certainly provided grist for that long-standing mill, with a teasey New Year’s Day tweet. Weatherly had posted a reflective video about the year gone by and year ahead, and like clockwork an NCIS fan countered with their own New Year’s wish, to see Tony and Ziva “reuniting.” Weatherly, who last appeared on NCIS in May 2016, in the Season 13 finale, replied back, “Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year for such ‘moments’!” Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year...
Marie Osmond debuts her new look in rare photo with husband Steve Craig at Disney World
Marie Osmond shared photos of her time at Walt Disney World with husband Steve Craig, who she remarried in 2011. She also debuted a new hairstyle.
