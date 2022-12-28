Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvsportsnow.com
Highly Coveted FSU Transfer LB Amari Gainer Picks Tar Heels Over Mountaineers
After much hype and a bit of a troll job, the highly coveted Florida State transfer linebacker Amari Gainer commits to North Carolina. West Virginia fans were getting excited throughout the day due to Gainer continuously liking and retweeting tweets from WVU fans and media, including our content at WVSN.
wvsportsnow.com
3 Keys to West Virginia’s Gauntlet Through Big 12 Play
West Virginia basketball has been one of the biggest surprises in the country as Bob Huggins and his coaching staff has built their team around transfer portal additions. Let’s take a look at what WVU needs to do to keep rolling as Big 12 play begins on Saturday. Continue...
wvsportsnow.com
East Carolina Transfer Safety Jireh Wilson Receives Offer from West Virginia
The Mountaineers continue sending offers out fast to players at positions of need as they enter the Transfer Portal. This time, it’s Jireh Wilson, a safety transfer who spent the past four years with East Carolina. Wilson tweeted about receiving an offer from West Virginia just hours after he posted a message to publicize his intention to transfer.
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – December 30
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Highly Coveted FSU Transfer LB Amari Gainer Picks Tar Heels Over Mountaineers. Update (11:30 AM) – Update (10:30 AM) – WVU Target Utah State Transfer DE Daniel Grzesiak Wants to Play for...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Bob Huggins Previews Kansas State, Big 12 Play
On Thursday morning, WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with the media via Zoom to discuss the upcoming road trip that begins Big 12 Conference play. West Virginia will play Kansas State on Saturday night. Huggins praised KSU guards Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson. WVU has played against Nowell in...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Begins Push for Utah State Transfer DE Daniel Grzesiak
West Virginia is wasting no time in pursing a defensive end transfer coming off a monster season. WVU becomes the first school to send an offer to Utah State transfer Daniel Grzesiak. The four-year junior spent last season with the Aggies after transferring from Nevada. His intent to transfer was reported just hours before he announced receiving an offer from the Mountaineers.
wvsportsnow.com
Bob Huggins Says Emmitt Matthews is ‘Ready to Go’ for Big 12 Opener
WVU head coach Bob Huggins said forward Emmitt Matthews is ready to go against Kansas State in the Big 12 opener on Saturday. Matthews has missed the previous two games with a knee injury. “He’s going to play,” Huggins said on Thursday. “He’s ready to go.”
WBOY
No. 20 Oklahoma at WVU women’s hoops: Tip time, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia women’s basketball is back in Morgantown to tip off its first Big 12 conference campaign under new head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. Here’s everything you need to know about the game. No. 20 OU at WVU game information. Date: Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
LISTEN: One down, one to go for the 2023 staff
West Virginia had two openings on the coaching staff. There's just one now. The Mountaineers have a receivers coach (and should make that official soon) but they do not have an offensive coordinator ... unless they already do and are searching for just a quarterbacks coach. It's complicated, but that's why we're here. What happened with Clint Trickett? What do we (still) think about Neal Brown's role in 2023? What can Bilal Marshall do on and off the field? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
Metro News
Nichols enjoying smooth transition to West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — On a team with six new players and four with extensive experience at West Virginia before this season, the expectation was always that it would take time for the Mountaineers to develop a strong understanding of how to play alongside one another in Dawn Plitzuweit’s first season as head coach.
Predicting Every Game of WVU's Big 12 Schedule
Non-conference play is over, for now, meaning things are about to ramp up quite a bit in what is considered the best basketball conference in the country - the Big 12. West Virginia was picked to finish ninth in the Big 12 preseason poll as voted on by the media. The low expectations stem from the massive turnover the WVU roster had, bringing back only five players from last year's squad with only one, Kedrian Johnson, logging significant minutes.
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown’s Top 5 Blunders at West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Neal Brown has made a lot of mistakes as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. However, there are five blunders that were particularly hurtful to the West Virginia football program and real turning points for Brown. #1 – Not naming Jahmile Addae defensive...
WTRF
Upcoming Men’s Basketball Big 12 Conference Game Promotions
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Big 12 Conference play returns to Morgantown on Saturday, Jan. 7, and several promotions have been announced for the upcoming men’s basketball home games at the WVU Coliseum. The Big 12 home opener against Kansas, presented by Diversified Energy, on Jan. 7, is a Gold...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Wrestling’s Cardinale, Carman Star in Early Rounds of Midlands Championships
West Virginia wrestling had a solid Thursday at the Midlands Championships, which saw two semifinalists and others who are still competing for a top seven placement. Redshirt first-year Jace Schaffer (8-9) lost both matches on Thursday. He lost in a major decision, 9-1, to No. 1 seeded Wisconsin senior Eric Barnett in the First Round and then lost a 6-4 decision to Cleveland State first-year Ben Aranada in the Consolation Round.
Morgantown dispatches University in first rivalry meeting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – Morgantown and University met for the first time this season in boys’ basketball Thursday night with the Mohigans hosting the Hawks at the Rowdie Center. A 17-4 first quarter set the tone for Morgantown to impose its will on its rivals for all four quarters, cruising to an 83-55 win. Brody […]
West Virginia nearing completion of I-70 project
The West Virginia Department of Transportation recently announced it is nearing the completion of the $215 million I-70 Bridges Project in the Wheeling area. Painting, concrete repairs, and other minor work are the last that remains to be completed. “Any traffic impacts will be short-term,” Tony Clark, West Virginia Division of Highways District 6 engineer, […] The post West Virginia nearing completion of I-70 project appeared first on Transportation Today.
WTOV 9
Vue 42 in Wheeling opens to great fanfare, ready to carry momentum into new year
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Wheeling's newest martini bar has been booked since the day it opened, and it's ready to continue that momentum into the new year, starting with a New Year's Eve celebration. Early in November, Vue 42 opened its doors to the public in Centre Market and...
WDTV
Davisson Brothers Band cancels weekend shows due to health emergency
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Davisson Brothers Band says they are forced to cancel two shows this weekend because of a health emergency within the band. Although the health emergency is non life-threatening, the band has chosen to cancel shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday, according to the band’s website.
4 West Virginia affordable housing projects funded
FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., awarded $1.5 million to four affordable housing projects in north central West Virginia. The awards were made possible through the 2022 funding round of FHLBank's Affordable Housing Program grants and voluntary housing initiative.
West Virginia native featured in Hooters 2023 swimsuit calendar
A West Virginia native was recently featured on Fox News for being one of the bartenders/wait staff featured in the Hooters 2023 swimsuit calendar. Grace Burchett, who attended West Virginia University, works at the Naples, Florida Hooters. Burchett said to Fox News that she didn’t think she would make the 2023 calendar but it’s special […]
Comments / 2