Versailles, OH

Daily Advocate

Fourth quarter push gives Tri-Village championship win in home tournament

NEW MADISON — The Tri-Village High School boys basketball team defeated Eaton High School to win the Patriot Holiday Classic on Dec. 30, 54-39. The win gave head coach Josh Sagester his 300th career win at Tri-Village. He said he wouldn’t have been able to reach that mark if it wasn’t for the players and the parents that have bought into what he is doing for this program.
NEW MADISON, OH
Daily Advocate

Versailles wrestling takes fifth in GMVWA Holiday Wrestling Tournament

VANDALIA — After two days of wrestling on Dec. 27-28, Versailles High School finished fifth in their division at the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Holiday Tournament at the Butler Student Activity Center. A total of 64 schools and over 600 wrestlers competed in the competition. Six Versailles wrestlers...
VERSAILLES, OH
Daily Advocate

Franklin Monroe boys basketball defend The Hangar in tournament game

ARCANUM — The Jets defended their home court in the Jet Holiday Tournament as they defeated Mechanicsburg High School, 64-51, on Dec. 28. Franklin Monroe had a double-digit lead heading into the last couple of minutes of the fourth quarter. Mechanicsburg started to mount a small comeback to get back within single digits.
PITSBURG, OH
Daily Advocate

Blackhawks lose holiday tournament game to Brookville

ARCANUM — The Mississinawa Valley High School boys basketball team lost their first tournament game in the Jet Holiday Tournament at Franklin Monroe, 66-39, to Brookville High School on Dec. 28. The Blackhawks faced foul trouble right from the start. As the game went on, the team started to...
BROOKVILLE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Fort Loramie 3 pointers help crush Botkins

Botkins’ Jordan Herzog drives around Fort Loramie’s Darren Eilerman at Fort Loramie on Tuesday. Fort Loramie’s Caleb Maurer attempts a layup as Botkins’ Collin Doseck defends at Fort Loramie on Tuesday. Fort Loramie defeated Botkins 56 – 21. Fort Loramie made 10 3-pointers. Ethan Keiser led Fort Loramie with 23 points.
FORT LORAMIE, OH
Lima News

Bob Seggerson: A look at past eras of abundant basketball talent

When looking back on the basketball talent that our area has produced over the years, it’s possible to identify talent rich era’s that featured gifted individual players who led their schools on deep tournament runs to state. It appears that there is another strong wave of very young athletes on the horizon ready to make their own impact on our basketball history.
LIMA, OH
brookvillestar.net

A LOOK AT BROOKVILLE: William R. Sanford

BROOKVILLE — In July 1922, William R. Sanford announced his retirement and sold his interest in the Sanford & Marshall Drug Store to H. B. Marshall and H.B. Smith. The new firm name became Marshall & Smith. Mr. Sanford entered the drug store business in partnership with Rev. C.A....
BROOKVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

Anderson captures U.S. Auto Tech National Championship

GREENVILLE — Tyler Anderson, owner of Elite Truck & Auto Repair at 5250 Meeker Road in Greenville, has earned major bragging rights in the automotive repair industry after earning first place in the 2022 U.S. Auto Tech National Championship last month. The nationwide competition held in Tampa, Fla., is one that “showcases the incredible skills of auto technician professionals and students across the country.”
GREENVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

Local Briefs

PITSBURG — The Franklin Monroe Board of Education will hold its annual organizational meeting followed by a regular monthly board meeting in the Board of Education conference room at 8639 Oakes Road on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The meeting will begin at 8 p.m. Darke Co. ESC meeting. GREENVILLE...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

December restaurant news: 13 coming soon, 3 opened, 2 closed

The list of local restaurants coming soon continues to grow. From cookies and pizza to beer and Thai food, there will be several new options throughout the Dayton area next year. In our December Restaurant Roundup, we report 13 restaurants coming soon, three new establishments, three relocations, three expansions and...
DAYTON, OH
The Lima News

Rocky road comes to end for Ottawa chocolatiers

OTTAWA — Hunt Brothers Homestyle Baking and Candy Shop in Ottawa, Ohio, is closing its doors on December 31, 2022. Established in 2014 the business ran by Jason Hunt has decided to close the brick and mortar store located at 110 N. Walnut St. in Ottawa. According to Facebook...
OTTAWA, OH
beckersdental.com

Ohio dental office heavily damaged in fire

An Ohio dental office was recently damaged in a fire that took place in the building's attic, Mercer County Outlook reported Dec. 29. The Celina Fire Department was called Dec. 29 to Grand Lake Family Dentistry, where a fire was found in the attic with heavy smoke. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
CELINA, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Greene County, OH

Take a trip to a region rich in history, culture, and incredibly beautiful natural sites at Greene County!. Nestled along the western portion of the south of Ohio, Green County is a historic region with roots dating back to centuries before the area's government was formed in 1803. Greene County...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Golden Corral reopening location in Greene County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Calling all foodies! Grab a plate or two as Golden Corral is reopening one of their previously closed locations. The Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday afternoon in a post on Twitter that the Beavercreek location of Golden Corral is reopening. The chamber will hold a ribbon cutting for a […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Wednesday morning N. Cole St. blaze destroys barn

LIMA — Firefighters from more than a half-dozen departments battled a Lima-area barn fire Wednesday morning that left 35 head of cattle and five dogs dead. Crews from the American Township Fire Department were dispatched around 7:15 a.m. to a residence on 5150 N. Cole St. in reference to a structure fire. Firefighters arrived to find the a large barn fully engulfed by fire. The blaze reportedly could be seen from miles away.
LIMA, OH
Daily Advocate

Swinging 8’s plan monthly dances

GREENVILLE — The Swinging 8’s Square Dance Club, of Greenville, will be sponsoring a Community Dance Night every third Tuesday of the month beginning Jan. 17, 2023. All are welcome to come for the music, fellowship or to get on the floor and try your hand (and feet) at western style square dancing.
GREENVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

Your View

Thanks to all those in our community who contributed gloves and mittens (and more) to warm the hands and hearts of children enrolled in local Head Start program, the Fish Mitten Tree project has once again this year reached a happy and successful conclusion. As the generous spirit of the people of our community continues to thrive, this hearty demonstration of giving is very much appreciated.
GREENVILLE, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so if you have never visited them before, definitely add them to your list and go try their food.
OHIO STATE

