Daily Advocate
Fourth quarter push gives Tri-Village championship win in home tournament
NEW MADISON — The Tri-Village High School boys basketball team defeated Eaton High School to win the Patriot Holiday Classic on Dec. 30, 54-39. The win gave head coach Josh Sagester his 300th career win at Tri-Village. He said he wouldn’t have been able to reach that mark if it wasn’t for the players and the parents that have bought into what he is doing for this program.
Daily Advocate
Versailles wrestling takes fifth in GMVWA Holiday Wrestling Tournament
VANDALIA — After two days of wrestling on Dec. 27-28, Versailles High School finished fifth in their division at the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Holiday Tournament at the Butler Student Activity Center. A total of 64 schools and over 600 wrestlers competed in the competition. Six Versailles wrestlers...
Daily Advocate
Franklin Monroe boys basketball defend The Hangar in tournament game
ARCANUM — The Jets defended their home court in the Jet Holiday Tournament as they defeated Mechanicsburg High School, 64-51, on Dec. 28. Franklin Monroe had a double-digit lead heading into the last couple of minutes of the fourth quarter. Mechanicsburg started to mount a small comeback to get back within single digits.
Daily Advocate
Blackhawks lose holiday tournament game to Brookville
ARCANUM — The Mississinawa Valley High School boys basketball team lost their first tournament game in the Jet Holiday Tournament at Franklin Monroe, 66-39, to Brookville High School on Dec. 28. The Blackhawks faced foul trouble right from the start. As the game went on, the team started to...
Sidney Daily News
Fort Loramie 3 pointers help crush Botkins
Botkins’ Jordan Herzog drives around Fort Loramie’s Darren Eilerman at Fort Loramie on Tuesday. Fort Loramie’s Caleb Maurer attempts a layup as Botkins’ Collin Doseck defends at Fort Loramie on Tuesday. Fort Loramie defeated Botkins 56 – 21. Fort Loramie made 10 3-pointers. Ethan Keiser led Fort Loramie with 23 points.
Lima News
Bob Seggerson: A look at past eras of abundant basketball talent
When looking back on the basketball talent that our area has produced over the years, it’s possible to identify talent rich era’s that featured gifted individual players who led their schools on deep tournament runs to state. It appears that there is another strong wave of very young athletes on the horizon ready to make their own impact on our basketball history.
Daily Advocate
Versailles boys’ varsity bowling wins third match of the season over Minster
CELINA — Versailles High School boys’ bowling defeated Minster High School, 2566-2399, at Plaza Lanes on Dec. 27. They are now 3-4 overall with a 2-1 MAC record. Mitchell Bey scored a 237 and a 176 to lead the team. Noah Covault was close behind bowling a 222 and a 169.
brookvillestar.net
A LOOK AT BROOKVILLE: William R. Sanford
BROOKVILLE — In July 1922, William R. Sanford announced his retirement and sold his interest in the Sanford & Marshall Drug Store to H. B. Marshall and H.B. Smith. The new firm name became Marshall & Smith. Mr. Sanford entered the drug store business in partnership with Rev. C.A....
Daily Advocate
Anderson captures U.S. Auto Tech National Championship
GREENVILLE — Tyler Anderson, owner of Elite Truck & Auto Repair at 5250 Meeker Road in Greenville, has earned major bragging rights in the automotive repair industry after earning first place in the 2022 U.S. Auto Tech National Championship last month. The nationwide competition held in Tampa, Fla., is one that “showcases the incredible skills of auto technician professionals and students across the country.”
dayton.com
2 restaurants, 2 entertainment venues to watch in 2023 near The Greene
New development is happening at and near The Greene Towne Center, just off of Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek. From a Cincinnati-based restaurant known for its waffles to a simulated golfing experience, there’s a lot to look forward to in 2023. Here’s what you need to know:. El...
Daily Advocate
Local Briefs
PITSBURG — The Franklin Monroe Board of Education will hold its annual organizational meeting followed by a regular monthly board meeting in the Board of Education conference room at 8639 Oakes Road on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The meeting will begin at 8 p.m. Darke Co. ESC meeting. GREENVILLE...
dayton.com
December restaurant news: 13 coming soon, 3 opened, 2 closed
The list of local restaurants coming soon continues to grow. From cookies and pizza to beer and Thai food, there will be several new options throughout the Dayton area next year. In our December Restaurant Roundup, we report 13 restaurants coming soon, three new establishments, three relocations, three expansions and...
Rocky road comes to end for Ottawa chocolatiers
OTTAWA — Hunt Brothers Homestyle Baking and Candy Shop in Ottawa, Ohio, is closing its doors on December 31, 2022. Established in 2014 the business ran by Jason Hunt has decided to close the brick and mortar store located at 110 N. Walnut St. in Ottawa. According to Facebook...
beckersdental.com
Ohio dental office heavily damaged in fire
An Ohio dental office was recently damaged in a fire that took place in the building's attic, Mercer County Outlook reported Dec. 29. The Celina Fire Department was called Dec. 29 to Grand Lake Family Dentistry, where a fire was found in the attic with heavy smoke. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Greene County, OH
Take a trip to a region rich in history, culture, and incredibly beautiful natural sites at Greene County!. Nestled along the western portion of the south of Ohio, Green County is a historic region with roots dating back to centuries before the area's government was formed in 1803. Greene County...
Golden Corral reopening location in Greene County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Calling all foodies! Grab a plate or two as Golden Corral is reopening one of their previously closed locations. The Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday afternoon in a post on Twitter that the Beavercreek location of Golden Corral is reopening. The chamber will hold a ribbon cutting for a […]
Wednesday morning N. Cole St. blaze destroys barn
LIMA — Firefighters from more than a half-dozen departments battled a Lima-area barn fire Wednesday morning that left 35 head of cattle and five dogs dead. Crews from the American Township Fire Department were dispatched around 7:15 a.m. to a residence on 5150 N. Cole St. in reference to a structure fire. Firefighters arrived to find the a large barn fully engulfed by fire. The blaze reportedly could be seen from miles away.
Daily Advocate
Swinging 8’s plan monthly dances
GREENVILLE — The Swinging 8’s Square Dance Club, of Greenville, will be sponsoring a Community Dance Night every third Tuesday of the month beginning Jan. 17, 2023. All are welcome to come for the music, fellowship or to get on the floor and try your hand (and feet) at western style square dancing.
Daily Advocate
Your View
Thanks to all those in our community who contributed gloves and mittens (and more) to warm the hands and hearts of children enrolled in local Head Start program, the Fish Mitten Tree project has once again this year reached a happy and successful conclusion. As the generous spirit of the people of our community continues to thrive, this hearty demonstration of giving is very much appreciated.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so if you have never visited them before, definitely add them to your list and go try their food.
