Wedding guests share a jaw-dropping bridesmaid entrance and people are all saying the same thing
WEDDING guests can be difficult to entertain, so to make one couple's special day unforgettable a group of bridesmaids came up with a jaw-dropping entrance. Rocking stunning pink dresses, the five women were patiently waiting behind a massive door ready to show off the impressive choreography. With Let's Get Loud...
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
Loretta Lynn’s Husband Couldn’t ‘Get Away’ With Anything, Their Daughter Once Said: ‘Mom Would Write a Song About It’
Loretta Lynn's husband inspired many of her songs, and their daughter said it kept him in line at home because he couldn't "get away with one thing."
Anita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Artist and Founding Member of R&B Group Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74
Anita Pointer, the Grammy-winning artist who was a founding member of the R&B pop sister group The Pointer Sisters, has died. She was 74. “She fought a very heroic battle with cancer,” her publicist, Roger Neal, told The Hollywood Reporter. “She was surrounded by family at the time of her death.” More from The Hollywood ReporterBarbara Walters, Trailblazing Broadcast Journalist, Dies at 93Hollywood's Most Notable Deaths of 2022Matt Gogin, Actor in 'The New Guy' and 'Made for Each Other,' Dies at 40 Pointer’s sister Ruth, brothers Aaron and Fritz and granddaughter Roxie McKain Pointer released a joint statement after her death on Saturday...
Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Co-Founder and Drummer, Dies at 45
Jeremiah Green, a co-founder and drummer for the rock band Modest Mouse, died Saturday night after a battle with cancer, the group announced. He was 45. “I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah,” the band wrote on its official Facebook page shortly before midnight. “He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later, and from many people. Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above...
Citrus County Chronicle
Believers gather at Bavarian pilgrimage town to mourn pope
ALTOETTING, Germany (AP) — Mourners lined up quietly in the gold-adorned Collegiate Church of Altoetting in Pope Benedict XVI’s Bavarian homeland to pay condolences to one of this German region's most famous sons, who died on Saturday. Parents held their children's hands tightly, older couples and nuns looked...
