Jeremiah Green, a co-founder and drummer for the rock band Modest Mouse, died Saturday night after a battle with cancer, the group announced. He was 45. “I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah,” the band wrote on its official Facebook page shortly before midnight. “He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later, and from many people. Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above...

26 MINUTES AGO