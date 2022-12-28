Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Derek Carr makes surprise decision after Raiders bench him
Breakups don’t get any uglier in the NFL than the stunning split Wednesday between the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr. Carr has reportedly left the Raiders, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. According to the report, Carr “left the team, with their permission, to avoid being a distraction over the final two weeks of the season.”
2 teams listed as betting favorite to land Derek Carr
Derek Carr’s time with the Raiders is over. Las Vegas on Wednesday announced that they are benching Carr, who will be away from the team for the final two games of the regular season. His absence will allow him to avoid injury as the Raiders prepare to trade their former franchise quarterback. The big question... The post 2 teams listed as betting favorite to land Derek Carr appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tom Brady’s path to Las Vegas made clearer after Raiders bench Derek Carr
With Derek Carr benched for the last two games of the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders season, the future of the franchise’s quarterback position is now in flux. There are several ways the franchise could go in the offseason. The team could even keep Carr for another season to start or mentor a young QB. However, the most intriguing — and now even more realistic — possibility is a Tom Brady-Raiders partnership in 2023 that could happen after Carr’s benching.
Report reveals 1 big reason Raiders benched Derek Carr
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday that Derek Carr will be benched for the remainder of the season. While performance is the obvious reason the move was made, it was not the only motive. The Raiders want to preserve Carr’s health in anticipation of a potential offseason trade, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler... The post Report reveals 1 big reason Raiders benched Derek Carr appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Raiders fans want Josh McDaniels fired over Derek Carr decision
Las Vegas Raiders fans were not happy with head coach Josh McDaniels for the decision to bench quarterback Josh McDaniels. The Las Vegas Raiders have not lived up to the lofty expectations they had entering the 2022 season. Instead of contending for the AFC West, they now hold just very slim playoff odds with a 6-9 record under head coach Josh McDaniels.
Derek Carr has notable response to benching by Raiders
The signs continue to become clearer that Derek Carr is on his way out of Las Vegas. The Raiders announced Wednesday they are benching Carr for the final two games of the regular season, raising major questions about the quarterback’s future with the organization. While coach Josh McDaniels claimed that the move was to get... The post Derek Carr has notable response to benching by Raiders appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: LeBron James Will Consider Six Potential Landing Spots If He Leaves The Los Angeles Lakers
After last night's loss to the Miami Heat, the Lakers fell to 14-21 on the season and are now 13th in the West after showing some signs of life. With Anthony Davis likely sidelined until mid-January at the earliest, it's looking more and more like there's nothing left for LeBron James to play for this season. After his team's latest defeat, James himself admitted as much in the post-game press conference.
Raiders bench Derek Carr with playoffs all but lost, $33M injury guarantee looming
The Las Vegas Raiders have benched quarterback Derek Carr with two games remaining in the regular season. Head coach Josh McDaniels announced the news on Wednesday. Jarrett Stidham will start in his place on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers and presumably in next week's regular season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders are still mathematically alive for the postseason at 6-9, but last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers all but eliminated them from reasonable contention.
Raiders' Derek Carr Decision Starts QB Carousel Bears Can Take Advantage of
Carr benching starts QB carousel Bears can take advantage of originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. While the Bears were starting preparations for their Week 17 game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, a decision was made 1,747 miles away that could eventually reverberate to Halas Hall. The 6-9 Las...
Derek Carr’s benching has Twitter speculating about his future
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was benched in favor of former Auburn standout Jarrett Stidham, according to a Wednesday tweet from ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, setting Raiders twitter ablaze with thoughts of where Carr would go from there. NFL on CBS lead insider Jonathan Jones and Athletic Raiders...
Citrus County Chronicle
Cardinals turn to David Blough, 4th starting QB in 4 weeks
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona will use its fourth starting quarterback in four games after David Blough was named the starter Friday for the Cardinals' game Sunday at Atlanta. Colt McCoy was the expected starter but has been battling concussion symptoms. Coach Kliff Kingsbury elected to go with Blough over Trace McSorley, who started a 19-16 loss to Tampa Bay on Christmas Day.
Former Patriot Jarrett Stidham Reacts To Replacing Derek Carr
A great opportunity has presented itself to Jarrett Stidham. Stidham now is atop the Raiders’ quarterback depth chart after Las Vegas decided to sideline former starter Derek Carr for the remainder of the 2022 season. The Silver and Black aren’t mathematically eliminated from playoff contention entering Week 17, but they nonetheless are handing the keys of the offense over to a signal-caller who’s yet to start at the NFL level.
thecomeback.com
Las Vegas Raiders make massive change at QB
The Las Vegas Raiders just made a massive decision at quarterback that could have major ramifications. This week, the Raiders will start backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Stidham, who the team acquired in a trade with the New England Patriots in May, replaces Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr. NFL Network insider...
POD: Kyle Brady discusses 1995 Rose Bowl win
Former Penn State football star Kyle Brady joined Allie Berube to discuss Penn State’s lone Rose Bowl victory, a 38-20 victory over Oregon in 1995. This interview is apart of Nittany Nation’s Rose Bowl Special, check your local Nittany Nation Station. Penn State plays Utah in the 2023 Rose Bowl, Monday January 2nd. Penn State […]
Yardbarker
Raiders-49ers Rivalry Started Off the Field
The Las Vegas Raiders return home to Allegiant Stadium for their final regular season games against two of their oldest rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, this Sunday and the AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs a week later. Of course, the Raiders-49ers rivalry didn’t start on the field, as the...
Davis delivers in win over South Florida; ‘He’s a closer’
MEMPHIS – “He was getting down during the game and that’s exactly what I told him. I was like never forget you’re a killer. That’s what you do.” Penny Hardaway got exactly what he wanted and needed Thursday night. The game’s best player taking over when the game was on the line and it’s because […]
Citrus County Chronicle
DeRozan scores 42 points, Bulls beat Bucks 119-113 in OT
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan compared the Chicago Bulls' success this season against the Eastern Conference's best teams to being chased by a dog. They know they they have to keep going and can't slow down.
From the Raiders' Locker Room: WR Hunter Renfrow
After reporting that the Las Vegas Raiders were moving on from Derek Carr, we spoke to Hunter Renfrow about it.
Comments / 0