Lexington, KY

247Sports

Missouri head coach Dennis Gates speaks after blowout win over Kentucky

Missouri improved to 13-1 on Monday with a resounding 89-75 victory over Kentucky (8-5) in their SEC opener. The victory marks the Tigers' second win over the Wildcats in their last three games. Despite handing Kentucky its second-worst loss of the season, Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said his team played just "OK."
COLUMBIA, MO
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Kentucky vs. Louisville Matchup

This year's Louisville-Kentucky men's basketball rivalry matchup doesn't quite have the same juice as past editions. Kentucky enters the game 8-4, coming off an 89-75 loss at Missouri in the SEC opener. Louisville, meanwhile, is 2-11 on the season and looks like one of the worst Power 5 teams in the country.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Former Kentucky Star Joining Wildcats Coaching Staff

One of the most respected Kentucky point guards ever is reportedly returning to Lexington as a member of John Calipari's coaching staff. Per KSR's Jack Pilgrim, former UK star Tyler Ulis will join the Wildcats' basketball staff as a student assistant at the start of the new semester. According to...
LEXINGTON, KY
hazard-herald.com

The City in Kentucky Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Meteorologist Jordan Smith has a look at your Wednesday evening forecast

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Wednesday evening everyone, temperatures have climbed to the low 50s across Kentucky today as all the snow melts away. Our Hamburg cam shows a much different picture today with more green/brown than white!. Thursday will be more of the same with temperatures hitting the mid to upper...
LEXINGTON, KY
progressivegrocer.com

AppHarvest Opens 4th Indoor Farm in Kentucky

Sustainable food company AppHarvest Inc. has opened a 60-acre high-tech indoor farm in Richmond, Ky., its fourth such facility in the Bluegrass State. Based in Appalachia, AppHarvest develops and operates some of the world’s largest indoor farms with robotics and artificial intelligence to build a reliable, climate-resilient food system. Its farms are designed to grow produce using sunshine, rainwater and up to 90% less water than open-field growing, all while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture and preventing pollution from agricultural runoff. Food retailers have demonstrated increasing interest in high-tech indoor farms for their ability to de-risk fruit and vegetable production with a more climate-resilient, more sustainable year-round growing solution that uses far fewer resources.
RICHMOND, KY
lakercountry.com

Stonebreaker leaving Casey County for Adair County

Casey County High School Football coach Steve Stonebreaker will be leaving his position as the head coach of the Rebels football program for a coaching job at another neighboring county. Stonebreaker will take over as head coach of the Adair County Indians. Adair County High School made the announcement yesterday...
visitfrankfort.com

The Ultimate American Drive

For the past 30 years, locals have flocked to the tiny white structure just across from the “Singing Bridge,” making Rick’s White Light Cajun Diner one of Frankfort’s most celebrated eateries. Some may wonder why. It has limited seating – only two tables and a scattering...
FRANKFORT, KY
fox56news.com

Preliminary hearing for EKU student charged with rape

21-year-old Thomas Haroules was charged back in November for the rape of his then girlfriend. His hearing is set for Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. Preliminary hearing for EKU student charged with …. 21-year-old Thomas Haroules was charged back in November for the rape of his then girlfriend. His hearing is...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WKYT Investigates: More Georgetown water woes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The state’s fastest growing county continues to have growing pains. Scott County’s infrastructure has been the topic of debate the last few years. Georgetown city leaders are currently weighing options to expand their water and wastewater lines, and keep costs to residents low. The...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police investigating homicide at Bradley Court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Lexington police are investigating a homicide and shooting that occurred at the 400 block of Bradley Court Friday night. Police say they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim suffered reported life-threatening injuries...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Very Active Pattern Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Very mild winds are blowing out there today as our temps continue to surge. This surge is ahead of a series of storm systems rolling in over the next week with the return of winter trying to show up later next week. This first system moves...
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

'This is not about getting high, we need this': Advocacy groups push for Kentucky lawmakers to legalize medical marijuana in 2023

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Advocates for medical marijuana were hard at work at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort Wednesday morning. In their latest push for lawmakers to listen, with the next legislative session less than a week away, advocacy groups like Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis and Kentucky Norml covered the walls of the tunnel connecting the State Capitol and Annex buildings with hundreds of photos.
KENTUCKY STATE

