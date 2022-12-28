Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates speaks after blowout win over Kentucky
Missouri improved to 13-1 on Monday with a resounding 89-75 victory over Kentucky (8-5) in their SEC opener. The victory marks the Tigers' second win over the Wildcats in their last three games. Despite handing Kentucky its second-worst loss of the season, Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said his team played just "OK."
Sports World Reacts To Kentucky vs. Louisville Matchup
This year's Louisville-Kentucky men's basketball rivalry matchup doesn't quite have the same juice as past editions. Kentucky enters the game 8-4, coming off an 89-75 loss at Missouri in the SEC opener. Louisville, meanwhile, is 2-11 on the season and looks like one of the worst Power 5 teams in the country.
Kentucky vs. Louisville: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
Kentucky is coming off a disappointing loss to Missouri but has a good opportunity to bounce back with a rivalry win over a disheartening Louisville team. TV schedule: Saturday, December 31 – 12:00 p.m. ET, CBS. Arena: Rupp Arena – Lexington, KY. One of college basketball’s most historic...
John Calipari offering little answers to solve Kentucky's multiple problems
Wednesday saw Kentucky play another game against a non-mid-major opponent and suffer yet another loss as it was blown out 89-75 at Mizzou Arena in its SEC opener against a Missouri Tiger team under first-year head coach Dennis Gates. Kentucky is now 8-4 on the season and is 1-4 in...
Watch: John Calipari, Oscar Tshiebwe, Cason Wallace Speak to Media Following Missouri Loss
Kentucky head coach John Calipari and players Oscar Tshiebwe and Cason Wallace spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 89-75 loss to Missouri on Wednesday night in Columbia. The press conferences can be seen above: More on Kentucky's loss to Mizzou here. Game notes from the loss can ...
Look: John Calipari's Comment About Louisville Going Viral
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari is trying his best not to overlook the Louisville Cardinals. During a press conference on Friday, Coach Cal said Kenny Payne is doing a "hell of a job" with the Cardinals program. He also said the team has been in "every game" they've played this season.
Former Kentucky Star Joining Wildcats Coaching Staff
One of the most respected Kentucky point guards ever is reportedly returning to Lexington as a member of John Calipari's coaching staff. Per KSR's Jack Pilgrim, former UK star Tyler Ulis will join the Wildcats' basketball staff as a student assistant at the start of the new semester. According to...
hazard-herald.com
The City in Kentucky Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
WTVQ
Meteorologist Jordan Smith has a look at your Wednesday evening forecast
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Wednesday evening everyone, temperatures have climbed to the low 50s across Kentucky today as all the snow melts away. Our Hamburg cam shows a much different picture today with more green/brown than white!. Thursday will be more of the same with temperatures hitting the mid to upper...
progressivegrocer.com
AppHarvest Opens 4th Indoor Farm in Kentucky
Sustainable food company AppHarvest Inc. has opened a 60-acre high-tech indoor farm in Richmond, Ky., its fourth such facility in the Bluegrass State. Based in Appalachia, AppHarvest develops and operates some of the world’s largest indoor farms with robotics and artificial intelligence to build a reliable, climate-resilient food system. Its farms are designed to grow produce using sunshine, rainwater and up to 90% less water than open-field growing, all while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture and preventing pollution from agricultural runoff. Food retailers have demonstrated increasing interest in high-tech indoor farms for their ability to de-risk fruit and vegetable production with a more climate-resilient, more sustainable year-round growing solution that uses far fewer resources.
lakercountry.com
Stonebreaker leaving Casey County for Adair County
Casey County High School Football coach Steve Stonebreaker will be leaving his position as the head coach of the Rebels football program for a coaching job at another neighboring county. Stonebreaker will take over as head coach of the Adair County Indians. Adair County High School made the announcement yesterday...
visitfrankfort.com
The Ultimate American Drive
For the past 30 years, locals have flocked to the tiny white structure just across from the “Singing Bridge,” making Rick’s White Light Cajun Diner one of Frankfort’s most celebrated eateries. Some may wonder why. It has limited seating – only two tables and a scattering...
fox56news.com
Preliminary hearing for EKU student charged with rape
21-year-old Thomas Haroules was charged back in November for the rape of his then girlfriend. His hearing is set for Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. Preliminary hearing for EKU student charged with …. 21-year-old Thomas Haroules was charged back in November for the rape of his then girlfriend. His hearing is...
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates: More Georgetown water woes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The state’s fastest growing county continues to have growing pains. Scott County’s infrastructure has been the topic of debate the last few years. Georgetown city leaders are currently weighing options to expand their water and wastewater lines, and keep costs to residents low. The...
WKYT 27
Ky. town cuts off water supply to another town so they didn’t run out themselves
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of people are still without water in Lincoln County. At the height of the outage, around 500 McKinney Water District customers were without water. Now, that number is down to 200. People on Fairgrounds Road, south of Stanford, are served by the McKinney Water...
KSP: man wanted for failure to comply with registry
For 'Wanted Wednesday', the Kentucky State Police are looking for Rennie Warfield.
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigating homicide at Bradley Court
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Lexington police are investigating a homicide and shooting that occurred at the 400 block of Bradley Court Friday night. Police say they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim suffered reported life-threatening injuries...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Very Active Pattern Ahead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Very mild winds are blowing out there today as our temps continue to surge. This surge is ahead of a series of storm systems rolling in over the next week with the return of winter trying to show up later next week. This first system moves...
WKYT 27
Ky. hospital to begin requiring masks again due to high COVID transmission rates
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A central Kentucky hospital is requiring masks again. Clark Regional Medical Center says they are returning to masking starting Thursday because of high transmission rates of COVID. They ask everyone to bring their mask or pick one up at the entry to Clark Regional, Clark...
'This is not about getting high, we need this': Advocacy groups push for Kentucky lawmakers to legalize medical marijuana in 2023
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Advocates for medical marijuana were hard at work at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort Wednesday morning. In their latest push for lawmakers to listen, with the next legislative session less than a week away, advocacy groups like Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis and Kentucky Norml covered the walls of the tunnel connecting the State Capitol and Annex buildings with hundreds of photos.
Comments / 0