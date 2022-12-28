Read full article on original website
Klay Thompson gets final Warriors injury update vs. Jazz
Klay Thompson has been ruled out for the Golden State Warriors Wednesday night clash with the Utah Jazz, per Eric Walden. Golden State’s injury concerns continue to pile up, as the Dubs will also be without Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, JaMychal Green, and Andre Iguodala on Wednesday. Thompson played...
numberfire.com
Klay Thompson (injury management) likely out Wednesday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (injury management) is not expected to play on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Thompson is expected to sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back after he played 39 minutes on Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets. The 32-year-old scored 29 points (10-22 field goals, 5-12 3-pointers) with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and a block. Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Anthony Lamb will have more minutes available on Wednesday. Jordan Poole should also benefit from a larger role on offense.
FOX Sports
Golden State takes on Portland, looks for 4th straight victory
Portland Trail Blazers (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-18, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Portland. The Warriors are 11-8 in conference games. Golden State has a 1-3 record...
Andew Wiggins' Status For Friday's Game Against Portland Trail Blazers Revealed
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talked about Andrew Wiggins’ status and availability for the team’s next game on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers following their win on Wednesday night.
Steve Kerr was all praise for the Golden State Warriors after a hard-fought win vs. Utah Jazz
Despite playing without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors managed to beat the Utah Jazz.
HometownLife.com
Minnesota Timberwolves at Milwaukee Bucks odds, picks and predictions
The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-19) battle the Milwaukee Bucks (22-12) Friday. Tip from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is set for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Timberwolves vs. Bucks odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Wolves lost 119-118 to the New Orleans...
Centre Daily
Steph Curry Reacts to Draymond Green’s Incredible Defense vs. Jazz
The Golden State Warriors came away with their third-straight win on Wednesday night, defeating the Utah Jazz behind some incredible defense from Draymond Green, particularly down the stretch. Without Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Klay Thompson, Green was one of the lone veterans out there for the Warriors, and he...
HometownLife.com
New Jersey Devils at Pittsburgh Penguins odds, picks and predictions
The New Jersey Devils (22-11-2) meet the Pittsburgh Penguins (19-10-6) at PPG Paints Arena Friday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Devils vs. Penguins odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Devils lost a pair of...
HometownLife.com
Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes odds, picks and predictions
The Florida Panthers (16-16-4) meet the Carolina Hurricanes (23-6-6) at PNC Arena Friday in Raleigh, N.C. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+/hulu). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Panthers vs. Hurricanes odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Panthers stopped a 3-game...
Trail Blazers And Warriors Final Injury Reports
The Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors have finalized their injury reports.
FOX Sports
McCollum makes 11 3s, scores 42, Pelicans beat 76ers 127-116
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 42 points, making a career-high 11 3-pointers, and Zion Williamson added 36 to power the New Orleans Pelicans to a 127-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. McCollum nailed 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions in a 42-second span of the...
Kings Update Trey Lyles' Status for Jazz Matchup
The Jazz will be looking to solve their road woes when they face the Sacramento Kings.
KENS 5
Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Knicks
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (11-23) will face the New York Knicks (18-17) tonight at the AT&T Center. This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season. GAME REWIND. The Spurs are coming off a 130-114 road loss versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Devin...
