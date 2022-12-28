ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Klay Thompson (injury management) likely out Wednesday for Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (injury management) is not expected to play on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Thompson is expected to sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back after he played 39 minutes on Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets. The 32-year-old scored 29 points (10-22 field goals, 5-12 3-pointers) with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and a block. Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Anthony Lamb will have more minutes available on Wednesday. Jordan Poole should also benefit from a larger role on offense.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Golden State takes on Portland, looks for 4th straight victory

Portland Trail Blazers (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-18, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Portland. The Warriors are 11-8 in conference games. Golden State has a 1-3 record...
PORTLAND, OR
HometownLife.com

Minnesota Timberwolves at Milwaukee Bucks odds, picks and predictions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-19) battle the Milwaukee Bucks (22-12) Friday. Tip from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is set for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Timberwolves vs. Bucks odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Wolves lost 119-118 to the New Orleans...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Centre Daily

Steph Curry Reacts to Draymond Green’s Incredible Defense vs. Jazz

The Golden State Warriors came away with their third-straight win on Wednesday night, defeating the Utah Jazz behind some incredible defense from Draymond Green, particularly down the stretch. Without Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Klay Thompson, Green was one of the lone veterans out there for the Warriors, and he...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
HometownLife.com

New Jersey Devils at Pittsburgh Penguins odds, picks and predictions

The New Jersey Devils (22-11-2) meet the Pittsburgh Penguins (19-10-6) at PPG Paints Arena Friday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Devils vs. Penguins odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Devils lost a pair of...
NEWARK, NJ
HometownLife.com

Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes odds, picks and predictions

The Florida Panthers (16-16-4) meet the Carolina Hurricanes (23-6-6) at PNC Arena Friday in Raleigh, N.C. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+/hulu). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Panthers vs. Hurricanes odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Panthers stopped a 3-game...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX Sports

McCollum makes 11 3s, scores 42, Pelicans beat 76ers 127-116

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 42 points, making a career-high 11 3-pointers, and Zion Williamson added 36 to power the New Orleans Pelicans to a 127-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. McCollum nailed 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions in a 42-second span of the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KENS 5

Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Knicks

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (11-23) will face the New York Knicks (18-17) tonight at the AT&T Center. This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season. GAME REWIND. The Spurs are coming off a 130-114 road loss versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Devin...
