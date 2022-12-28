Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies cleared in 2021 stun-gun death
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - No officer will be charged in the 2021 death of a man officers used a stun gun on. District Attorney Jared Williams said he reached the decision after a “thorough review of the facts and circumstances” surrounding the stun-gun death of Jermaine Jones Jr.
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in Waynesboro break-in, attack
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was arrested in a case that involved people breaking into a residence by knocking out a window conditioner and then threatening a child with a weapon in front of four other children. Burke County deputies were called in October to a report of a...
WRDW-TV
Barnwell County deputies hunting for clues after robbery attempt
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a suspect after an attempted robbery at a Dollar General. The robbery attempt occurred around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies released a surveillance photo of a van involved in the incident. It is dark blue with gray at the...
wfxg.com
Warrant issued in drowning death of 4-year-old Israel Scott
thecarrollnews.com
HPD arrests scammers from S.C.
Tips from the public led to the arrest of a pair of South Carolina men allegedly trying to scam citizens of Hillsville on drug charges and other offenses. According to Hillsville Police Department Sgt. Alan Gravley, two South Carolina men were arrested on December 1 at 2 p.m. at the Aunt Bea’s restaurant in Hillsville. The arrest came after HPD received a report of two men going door-to-door on Forest Drive in Hillsville attempting to sell driveway sealing. Gravley said the HPD also received a subsequent report on social media describing the vehicle, a 2012 Dodge Ram with South Carolina tags, and the men in great detail.
WRDW-TV
Instructor charged in 4-year-old’s Burke County drowning
WRDW-TV
No charges filed in Waynesboro kidnapping, insufficient evidence
Burke County swimming instructor charged with involuntary manslaughter by DA’s office
DA: No evidence of kidnapping in Waynesboro complaint
wfxg.com
Sheriff's Office searching for missing Augusta man with dementia
WRDW-TV
Deputies arrest 15-year-old in fatal Orangeburg Co. shooting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says the fourth person arrested in a deadly November shooting is a 15-year-old boy. Deputies have not released the suspect’s name because of his age. Sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker says he is being charged in connection with the Nov. 28 death on Estate Court.
WRDW-TV
Road rage turned into a manhunt after accident in North Augusta
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies searching for missing man
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing man. Kevin Coward, 36, was last seen walking away from his residence on the 1800 block of Cooney Circle on Dec. 30. around 4:35 p.m. Officials describe him as being five...
FOUND: Richmond County cancels BOLO for missing man with dementia
Suspect sought in apparent road rage shooting in North Augusta
WRDW-TV
Bust by Wrens police yields nearly 12 pounds of pot, pair of guns
Officials address heating issues at Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Richmond County Sheriff's Office is addressing concerns being raised about heating issues for inmates at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center, in light of a recent cold snap that left the area in below-freezing temperatures for days.
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in Augusta aggravated assault case
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies have arrested a suspect in relation to an aggravated assault case. Authorities said Thursday that Rebecca Melanie Perry has been arrested. Deputies on Wednesday had asked the public to be on the lookout for her, but that alert was canceled Thursday. The incident...
Traffic stop in Wrens yields nearly 12 pounds of marijuana, stolen weapons
Two people arrested by RCSO for car wash robbery
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The two people wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for a car wash robbery have been found and arrested. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Erin Smith and Joquel Downs were wanted for Robbery By Force in reference to a robbery that happened on Thursday, November 17th at […]
