Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
DBEF Getting Very Oversold
In trading on Friday, shares of the DBEF ETF (Symbol: DBEF) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $32.37 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
NASDAQ
Are Construction Stocks Lagging Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (LOMA) This Year?
Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 30th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR: This late-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.1% over the last 60 days. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus. Immunocore Holdings...
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) a Buy Now?
Paypal (PYPL) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this technology platform and digital payments company have returned -10.2%,...
NASDAQ
Roper (ROP) Shares Up 9% in 6 Months: What's Aiding It?
Shares of Roper Technologies ROP have gained 9% in the past six months against the industry’s 5% decline. Strength across its segments, shareholder-friendly activities and benefits from acquisitions primarily drove the stock. Roper’s Application Software segment is benefiting from strength across its Deltek, Vertafore, Aderant, CliniSys and Data Innovations...
NASDAQ
Here is What to Know Beyond Why HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) is a Trending Stock
HF Sinclair (DINO) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this independent energy company have returned -15.4% over the past month versus the...
NASDAQ
Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
NASDAQ
Why Studio City Is 10% Higher This Week
Shares of Studio City International (NYSE: MSC) are running 10.6% higher this week compared to where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, on no company-specific news, though the entire Chinese gambling market has been buoyed by Beijing relaxing its tight COVID-19 travel restrictions. Studio...
NASDAQ
WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DXJ
In trading on Friday, shares of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund ETF (Symbol: DXJ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.61, changing hands as low as $64.60 per share. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DXJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Cheniere Energy (LNG) closed at $149.78, marking a -0.05% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the natural gas...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Donaldson (DCI) Shares Are Up Over 22% in 6 Months
Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI appears in good shape, with its shares rallying 22.6% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 12.7% growth. Donaldson’s strong product portfolio, solid demand and focus on innovation are expected to have driven the stock’s performance. Let’s look into the factors...
NASDAQ
Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lam Research (LRCX) closed at $420.30, marking a -0.07% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor...
NASDAQ
QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed at $5.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.71% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Enterprise Products Partners Is a No-Brainer Dividend Stock
There are a lot of factors that investors need to consider when looking at a dividend stock. Yield is frankly just one small piece of the puzzle, even though many on Wall Street quickly get enamored of big dividend payments. That said, Enterprise Products Partners' (NYSE: EPD) gigantic 7.9% yield not only looks sustainable, but the underlying distribution supporting it also seems likely to grow. Here's what you need to know, in tables and charts.
NASDAQ
Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed at $79.36, marking a -0.01% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor services...
NASDAQ
Paramount Global-B (PARA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Paramount Global-B (PARA) closed the most recent trading day at $16.88, moving +0.66% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost...
NASDAQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Experiences Big Outflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (Symbol: SQQQ) where we have detected an approximate $177.7 million dollar outflow -- that's a 4.1% decrease week over week (from 79,800,550 to 76,500,550). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SQQQ, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
SLX's Underlying Holdings Imply 11% Gain Potential
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Steel ETF (Symbol: SLX), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $64.59 per unit.
NASDAQ
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: HYG) where we have detected an approximate $242.8 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.4% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 230,100,000 to 233,400,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of HYG, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Crocs (CROX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Crocs (CROX) closed the most recent trading day at $108.43, moving +0.69% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the footwear company had...
Comments / 0