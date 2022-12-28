Read full article on original website
Related
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida Investigated
Drag Queen Performing in MiamiPhoto byJavier Manjarres. The controversial “A Drag Queen Christmas” show continues to jab at Gov. Ron DeSantis effort to stop the sexualization of children in Florida.
The Craziest Florida Stories We Found In 2022
Strange crimes, rare encounters, and shocking testimonies are all part of the line-up for the weirdest Florida stories this year.
americanmilitarynews.com
Floridians could soon carry guns without permit or training
Don’t Be a Sitting Duck is in the business of teaching Floridians how to safely carry a concealed handgun. The Kissimmee firearms academy offers a four-hour training session required by state law to carry a loaded gun in public. For owner and firearms instructor Bryan Villella, that just makes sense.
floridianpress.com
Findings in DeSantis's Investigation of Drag Queen Shows Imminent, Possible Criminal Recommendations on Table
Days after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that his administration was formally investigating the videos taken of children attending “sexualized drag shows” in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, The Floridian has learned that the official findings and potential criminal recommendations from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) are imminent, and will be released as early as next week.
calleochonews.com
Latest on the propeller theft ring busted in Florida
The missing propellers are valued at $73,000 and were being sold by a trio of thieves. On December 15, 2022, three suspects related to the missing boat propeller case were arrested. Belonging to a propeller theft ring in Florida, they were involved in stealing high-end boat propellers worth nearly $73,000.
Florida Gov. DeSantis Orders Flags Lowered For Slain Law Officer
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday ordered that flags be flown at half-staff Saturday to honor Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Cpl. Ray Hamilton, who was fatally shot Christmas Eve in the line of duty. DeSantis ordered that flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset at
Florida business owner sentenced to 9 years in prison for exploiting Mexican farmworkers
The owner of a Florida-based farmworker company has been sentenced to 118 months in prison on racketeering and forced-labor conspiracy charges.
alachuachronicle.com
Year in Review: DOH Protecting and Promoting the Health of All Floridians
Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, the Florida Department of Health (Department) is highlighting its efforts to further Governor DeSantis’ comprehensive approach to public health and improve the health and well-being of all Floridians. The Department continues to renew efforts to promote successful health outcomes by focusing on the overall health of Floridians, both mentally and physically.
floridapolitics.com
Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago
'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
Best of Florida Man 2022: Weird, wacky and unbelievable stories from this year
It's a story as old as time and has become a viral phenomenon over the years - "Florida Man" and "Florida Woman" taking headlines by storm with crazy crimes.
alachuachronicle.com
APD Uses Record Investments in 2022 to Continue to Better Serve Floridians with Disabilities
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — This year, the Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD) served more than 58,000 Floridians with disabilities, nearly 3,000 more individuals than last year. Thanks to Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis’ steadfast commitment to the health and safety of all Floridians, individuals with disabilities have the ability to live, work, and play in the communities they choose. This year record investments were made in the Agency to continue to offer better services to more Floridians.
Police To Florida Residents: Don't Celebrate NYE By Firing Guns In The Air
The West Palm Beach Police Department points out that while celebratory gunfire may be culturally accepted in some foreign countries, it's not only dangerous but illegal in Florida.
WINKNEWS.com
New Florida law helping law enforcement crackdown on street racing
Maybe you’re at home and hear an engine roar in the distance, or perhaps you’re driving in your car when bright lights go speeding by; street racing is a problem across Florida and can have deadly consequences. The sights and sounds of street racing are easy to recognize....
Florida fisherman breaks two state records in one day
A Florida fisherman broke two state records in one day, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced Thursday.
mynews13.com
State investigating Christmas-themed drag show
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Christmas-themed drag show is on stage tonight in Orlando, but the state and Governor Ron DeSantis are putting the venue on notice. This is the third night ‘A Drag Queen Christmas’ is performing in Florida. Their first show was in Ft. Lauderdale where shortly after Governor Ron DeSantis announced an investigation into the show and the venues that allowed minors to see it. Why? For allegedly exposing minors to sexually explicit content.
WATCH: Protests spark after Florida warns venues to disallow children at drag shows
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s warning that "any and all actions available” would be taken against venues allowing minors to attend drag shows was met with support and opposition outside an Orlando event held on Wednesday.
alachuachronicle.com
Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles highlights major accomplishments of 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) is highlighting major accomplishments of 2022, all in pursuit of the department’s vision: A Safer Florida. FLHSMV’s more than 4,000 members serve in all of Florida’s 67 counties and are committed to the efficient and professional execution of its core mission: the issuance of driver licenses, vehicle tags and titles, and the operation of the Florida Highway Patrol.
Marconews.com
Vehicle strikes again top killer in Florida: Five things to know about panthers in 2022
Twenty-seven overall Florida panther deaths have been recorded by the state this year, and 25 of those deaths were road kills. Those numbers are pretty average overall (when compared to the past five years), but 25 road kills is on the high side when compared to recent years. Panthers are...
communitynewspapers.com
Theft is too easy in Florida’s Homeowners Associations by State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle
The recent arrests of members of the Hammocks Community Association have shed a. long overdue public light on the plight of helpless homeowners when the directors of a. Homeowners Association (HOA) go deliberately wrong. The Florida Legislature specifically designed Florida’s HOA law to limit government’s ability to regulate HOAs, explaining,...
WPTV
Florida inmate planned to use stimulus check to pay hitman to kill federal judge, feds say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida inmate accused of threatening to hire a hitman to kill a federal judge and his family has pleaded guilty, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Investigators said Curtis Brown, 35, was held at the Florida State Prison in Raiford, serving a state sentence,...
Comments / 0