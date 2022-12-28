TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — This year, the Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD) served more than 58,000 Floridians with disabilities, nearly 3,000 more individuals than last year. Thanks to Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis’ steadfast commitment to the health and safety of all Floridians, individuals with disabilities have the ability to live, work, and play in the communities they choose. This year record investments were made in the Agency to continue to offer better services to more Floridians.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO