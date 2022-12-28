Read full article on original website
The Historic Charles and Annie Buddy House with Italianate elements was built in 1883CJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
The 1851 Alois Herbert Double House is a historic duplex in Buchanan County, Missouri that's also known as The BohotCJ CoombsBuchanan County, MO
The 1882 Frederick Krause Mini Mansion in Platte City, Missouri was repurposed into the Ben Ferrel Platte County MuseumCJ CoombsPlatte City, MO
Melvin "Mike" Simpson
Melvin was born in St. Joseph Mo., Dec 23, 1930. He lived in Union Star, Mo before serving in the Korean War in the Navy. He married Delores J. Lynch, June 26 1954. Melvin and Delores lived in St. Joseph, MO. They had 2 daughters Claudia S. and Vickie D. and a son Larry W. Melvin had 2 grandchildren, Jess Ralyn and Matthew Houston and 2 great grandchildren, Alexandra Ralyn and Charlie Ralyn. He passed away surrounded by his family.
Joseph N. King
Joseph N. King, 51, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022. He was born on January 8, 1971, to Larry and Jane (Henry) King. Joseph King was in law enforcement for 30 years, working for the St. Joseph Police Department, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, and most recently the Director of the Law Enforcement Academy at Missouri Western State University. He possessed a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Missouri Western State University, and a master’s degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Cincinnati. He served as a law enforcement trainer for 22 years. He was the site coordinator for Missouri Sheriffs’ Association Training Academy hosted by Platte County. He was an adjunct professor/instructor teaching Criminal Justice Courses for both Missouri Western State University and Vatterott College. Joseph King held Command Leadership positions in Emergency Management and Communications, Detention, Patrol, and Administration with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.
Missouri Western Law Enforcement Academy Director passes away
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri law enforcement community is mourning the loss of one of their own with the passing of Missouri Law Enforcement Academy Director Joseph King. King had been in law enforcement for 29 years working for the St. Joseph Police Department, Platte County Sheriff's Office, and Buchanan County Sheriff's Office.
Joyce Raye Patterson Activity Center remains closed Wednesday, health department back open
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph says the Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center will remain closed Wednesday after a water line break. The city also says the certain services are back open through the City of St. Joseph Health Department are back open. These include vital records,...
Missouri road deaths exceed 1000 for second year in a row
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) 2022 is coming to a close with driving safety at top of mind as Missouri has already exceeded 1000 roadway fatalities for the second year in a row. As of right now there have been 1,014 deaths on our roadways for 2022 with still three days left until the new year likely to exceed numbers for 2021.
Kansas governor bans TikTok from state-owned devices
(TOPEKA, Ks.) Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed an executive order to ban TikTok from all state-owned devices. Executive Order 22-10 immediately bans the social media platform for Kansas executive branch agencies, boards and commissions and their respective employees and prohibits access on the state network. “Today, I am taking common-sense...
