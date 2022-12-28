ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Star, MO

Arthur Dean Sowell

Arthur Dean Sowell, 72, of St. Joseph, died December 22, 2022, after a long battle with IPF. Arthur was born September 13, 1950 in St. Joseph, to Arthur Lloyd and Rose Evelyn (Doty) Sowell. He grew up wild and was eventually invited to serve in the U.S. Army. Arthur retired...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Joseph N. King

Joseph N. King, 51, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022. He was born on January 8, 1971, to Larry and Jane (Henry) King. Joseph King was in law enforcement for 30 years, working for the St. Joseph Police Department, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, and most recently the Director of the Law Enforcement Academy at Missouri Western State University. He possessed a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Missouri Western State University, and a master’s degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Cincinnati. He served as a law enforcement trainer for 22 years. He was the site coordinator for Missouri Sheriffs’ Association Training Academy hosted by Platte County. He was an adjunct professor/instructor teaching Criminal Justice Courses for both Missouri Western State University and Vatterott College. Joseph King held Command Leadership positions in Emergency Management and Communications, Detention, Patrol, and Administration with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
MWSU Law Enforcement Academy Director passes away

Joseph King had been in Law Enforcement for 29 years. Working for the St. Joseph Police Department, Platte County Sheriff's Office and Buchanan County Sheriff's Office.
Missouri road deaths exceed 1000 for second year in a row

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) 2022 is coming to a close with driving safety at top of mind as Missouri has already exceeded 1000 roadway fatalities for the second year in a row. As of right now there have been 1,014 deaths on our roadways for 2022 with still three days left until the new year likely to exceed numbers for 2021.
MISSOURI STATE
Atchison issues mandatory water conservation measures due to low river levels

(ATCHISON, Ks.) The City of Atchison, Kansas is implementing some mandatory water conservation measures due to record low levels in the Missouri river. According to a news release, residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers are required to limit water use to that which is necessary to maintain the health and hygiene of people, pets, and livestock.
ATCHISON, KS
Kansas governor bans TikTok from state-owned devices

(TOPEKA, Ks.) Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed an executive order to ban TikTok from all state-owned devices. Executive Order 22-10 immediately bans the social media platform for Kansas executive branch agencies, boards and commissions and their respective employees and prohibits access on the state network. “Today, I am taking common-sense...
KANSAS STATE
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Worth County on Thursday

(WORTH COUNTY, Mo.) A woman from Sheridan, Missouri died after she was hit by a car just after 2:45 p.m. on Thursday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Brit Fisher, 28, was walking west along MO 246, three miles east of Sheridan, when she was hit by a westbound vehicle driven Billie Wake, 99, of Grant City.
WORTH COUNTY, MO

