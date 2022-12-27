Read full article on original website
Related
WTOL-TV
Ohio businesses prepare for sports betting; nearly 1,500 sports gaming hosts approved
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On New Year’s Day, sporting events are going to have more riding on the game as sports gambling will officially be legal in Ohio. Jan. 1, 2023 is a date casinos, bars, restaurants and sportsbooks have had circled since the passage of Ohio House Bill 29.
WTOL-TV
ODOT workers heading to New York to assist in snow removal after deadly blizzard
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dozens of workers with the Ohio Department of Transportation are headed to New York to assist with street cleanup after a deadly blizzard touched down last week. The New York Emergency Management Agency made the plea for help and equipment to Ohio EMA on Tuesday, according...
WTOL-TV
Winning Powerball lottery numbers for December 28, 2022: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $201 million jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing from Wednesday, Dec. 28, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below.. $200 prize: 11 winners. $100 prize: 19 winners. $14 prize: 309 winners.
Comments / 0