VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is lucid, alert and stable but his condition remains serious, the Vatican said Thursday, a day after it revealed that the 95-year-old’s health had deteriorated recently. A statement from Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Pope Francis asked for continued prayers “to accompany him in these difficult hours.” On Wednesday Francis revealed that Benedict was “very ill” and went to see Benedict at his home in the Vatican where he has lived since retiring in 2013, sparking fears that he was near death. The Vatican later said Benedict’s health had deteriorated in recent hours but that the situation was under control as doctors monitored him.

1 DAY AGO