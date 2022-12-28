Read full article on original website
Related
What's Retired Pope Benedict XVI's Net Worth? He's Reportedly 'Very Sick'
During his weekly address on Dec. 28, 2022, Pope Francis asked people to pray for retired Pope Benedict XVI, who is reportedly very sick. “I would like to ask all of you for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict, who, in silence, is sustaining the Church,” Pope Francis said during his address. “He is very sick, asking the Lord to console and sustain him in this witness of love for the Church, until the end.”
Pope Benedict news - latest: Vatican gives update on former Pope’s condition
The Vatican has said former Pope Benedict’s condition remains “grave” but stable, after Pope Francis said the former pontiff is “very ill”.“The Pope Emeritus managed to rest well during the night, he is absolutely lucid and aware, and today, even though his condition remains grave, the situation is at the moment stable,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.The Vatican previously said that the deterioration in his health was due to his “advanced age” and added that Benedict was being constantly monitored by doctors. Pope Francis had said on Wednesday: “I would like to ask all of you for a special...
Vatican: Benedict XVI lucid, stable, but condition 'serious'
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is lucid, alert and stable but his condition remains serious, the Vatican said Thursday, a day after it revealed that the 95-year-old’s health had deteriorated recently. A statement from Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Pope Francis asked for continued prayers “to accompany him in these difficult hours.” On Wednesday Francis revealed that Benedict was “very ill” and went to see Benedict at his home in the Vatican where he has lived since retiring in 2013, sparking fears that he was near death. The Vatican later said Benedict’s health had deteriorated in recent hours but that the situation was under control as doctors monitored him.
NEWS10 ABC
Retired pope’s ailing health raises questions of what’s next
ROME (AP) — The Vatican has detailed rituals and procedures to follow when a pope dies, but it has not published such rules for a pope emeritus. As a result, official word Wednesday that the health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI had worsened prompted questions about what happens if and when he dies.
US News and World Report
Factbox-Former Pope Benedict, His Papacy and Resignation
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Former pope Benedict, who Pope Francis said on Wednesday was "very sick", resigned in 2013, the first pontiff in 600 years to take such a step rather than rule for life. Here are some facts about 95-year-old Benedict and his papacy. - Benedict, the first German...
Prayers in Germany, Rome for frail ex-pope Benedict
Ex-pope Benedict XVI's condition remains stable, the Vatican said Friday, as Catholics prayed for the 95-year old former pontiff whose health has seriously deteriorated. On Friday, the Vatican said his condition was "stable," adding that Benedict had rested well overnight and taken part in a mass held in his bedroom.
France 24
Ex-pope Benedict's health serious but stable: media
"His situation has not changed from yesterday," an unnamed source in contact with those around the German ex-pontiff told ANSA news agency, adding that doctors were continually monitoring his health. Contacted by AFP, the Vatican neither confirmed or denied the report. Benedict, who in 2013 became the first pope since...
Comments / 0