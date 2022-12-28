ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures climb toward 50 to end week

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Our thaw has arrived and it will continue right into next week. There is a good chance for some wet weather Friday and Saturday, but no all-day soakers are in the forecast. Down the road, next Tuesday we could possibly reach 60 degrees – whoop whoop....
DETROIT, MI
4 Michigan victims killed when semi-truck crosses median on I-75 in Ohio

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX 2) - A crash in Ohio on Christmas Eve left four people from Michigan dead. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dayren Rocubert, 29, of Hialeah, Fla., was driving a semi-truck north on I-75 in Franklin Township in Ohio's Warren County when he went through the cable median barrier and the ditch just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday. He crossed onto the southbound side of the freeway and hit a GMC Terrain and a Ford F-150, police said.
MICHIGAN STATE
Chesterfield woman killed after being hit by two cars, ejected from snow mobile

NEWBERRY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Chesterfield Township woman was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles while snowmobiling in northern Michigan this week. The 55-year-old victim had attempted to cross a rural highway when she was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound. She was hit again after being ejected before being transported to the hospital.
NEWBERRY, MI
Michigan firework laws: When they are legal this New Year's weekend

DETROIT (FOX 2) - You can legally ring in the new year with fireworks in Michigan. However, there are some rules you must follow, or you risk legal consequences. Fireworks are allowed from 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 through 1 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023. Consumer-grade fireworks can only be lit...
MICHIGAN STATE
Brownstown police handing out free noise-reducing headphones for people who struggle with noise ahead of NYE

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Brownstown Township Police Department is providing free noise-reducing headphones to people who struggle with loud noises and may have a difficult time with fireworks on New Year's Eve. The police department partnered with Mimi's Mission, a nonprofit that helps people Downriver who have...
BROWNSTOWN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
Gov. Whitmer talks NIL deals, alcohol at college sports games

While Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she would sign a bill to allow alcohol sales at college sporting events, she said she doesn't fully stand behind it. She discussed this issue as well as name, image, likeness deals for student atlethes during a recent interview.
MICHIGAN STATE

