fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures climb toward 50 to end week
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Our thaw has arrived and it will continue right into next week. There is a good chance for some wet weather Friday and Saturday, but no all-day soakers are in the forecast. Down the road, next Tuesday we could possibly reach 60 degrees – whoop whoop....
fox2detroit.com
Top stories of 2022; exciting developments in Detroit to watch
In our first part, the panel examines some of the biggest Metro Detroit stories of 2022 and the sad throughline of mental illness that played a role in many. In the second part, our next panel talks about the exciting changes happening in Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Massive gathering of Redhead ducks, other birds spotted in Straits of Mackinac
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Steve Baker couldn't rely on his eyes to take the photo - he was already leaning as far as he could over the railing on the Mackinac Bridge. He's also not a fan of heights. So instead, the avid birder pointed the camera lens...
fox2detroit.com
Mt. Clemens business owner finds store submerged in water, merchandise destroyed
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - When a Mt. Clemens store owner went to his shop to feed his cat, he discovered a mess that destroyed his merchandise and the building. "We got here around noon on Christmas Day to feed our cat Luci and gone, like the whole place was raining water down in here," Lyle Kramp said.
fox2detroit.com
Teen walking in Chesterfield Township sees flames, alerts resident about house fire
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A teenager was walking in Chesterfield Township on Monday afternoon when they spotted flames at a home. The teen alerted a tenant who rents a room at the house on Anchor Drive and Jefferson. "I was talking to God, 'please don’t take my babies,'"...
fox2detroit.com
4 Michigan victims killed when semi-truck crosses median on I-75 in Ohio
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX 2) - A crash in Ohio on Christmas Eve left four people from Michigan dead. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dayren Rocubert, 29, of Hialeah, Fla., was driving a semi-truck north on I-75 in Franklin Township in Ohio's Warren County when he went through the cable median barrier and the ditch just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday. He crossed onto the southbound side of the freeway and hit a GMC Terrain and a Ford F-150, police said.
fox2detroit.com
Chesterfield woman killed after being hit by two cars, ejected from snow mobile
NEWBERRY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Chesterfield Township woman was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles while snowmobiling in northern Michigan this week. The 55-year-old victim had attempted to cross a rural highway when she was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound. She was hit again after being ejected before being transported to the hospital.
fox2detroit.com
Chesterfield family loses pets after fire destroys home
A dog, cat, and bird were killed in a Chesterfield Township house fire this week. Now, the family is trying to piece their lives back together after the blaze that destroyed their home.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan firework laws: When they are legal this New Year's weekend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - You can legally ring in the new year with fireworks in Michigan. However, there are some rules you must follow, or you risk legal consequences. Fireworks are allowed from 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 through 1 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023. Consumer-grade fireworks can only be lit...
fox2detroit.com
Brownstown police handing out free noise-reducing headphones for people who struggle with noise ahead of NYE
BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Brownstown Township Police Department is providing free noise-reducing headphones to people who struggle with loud noises and may have a difficult time with fireworks on New Year's Eve. The police department partnered with Mimi's Mission, a nonprofit that helps people Downriver who have...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect's car shoots sparks, flames at over 100 mph in state police helicopter video pursuit
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Newly released Michigan State Police helicopter video shows a driver literally burning his way down Gratiot - with bright sparks and flames visible at speeds over 100 miles per hour. "I got him. He was 120-plus southbound now he’s opening it back up again southbound," says...
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County man wins $4 million from Michigan Lottery after buying last 2 Diamond 7s tickets
BAD AXE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb County man was turning in some winning lottery tickets when he saw there were two Diamond 7s tickets left at a Bad Axe Meijer. The 42-year-old who chose to remain anonymous said he decided to buy both tickets. One of them was a $4 million winner.
fox2detroit.com
Allen Park man indicted on arson charges in Arizona after setting trailers on fire
TUCSON, Ariz., (FOX 2) - A Michigan man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Arizona for setting semi-truck trailers on fire. The 64-year-old Allen Park resident, identified as Viorel Pricop, has also been linked to several other cases of arson, the Department of Justice said in a press release.
fox2detroit.com
Idaho murders: Suspect charged with first-degree murder in killings of 4 college students
MOSCOW, Idaho - Authorities in Pennsylvania have arrested a suspect in the killings of four slain Idaho students, who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the small town...
fox2detroit.com
Gov. Whitmer talks NIL deals, alcohol at college sports games
While Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she would sign a bill to allow alcohol sales at college sporting events, she said she doesn't fully stand behind it. She discussed this issue as well as name, image, likeness deals for student atlethes during a recent interview.
