FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX 2) - A crash in Ohio on Christmas Eve left four people from Michigan dead. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dayren Rocubert, 29, of Hialeah, Fla., was driving a semi-truck north on I-75 in Franklin Township in Ohio's Warren County when he went through the cable median barrier and the ditch just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday. He crossed onto the southbound side of the freeway and hit a GMC Terrain and a Ford F-150, police said.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO