Lake Charles, LA

Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Made NBA History On Tuesday

The Los Angeles Lakers have had an underwhelming 2022-23 season so far, but veteran guard Russell Westbrook has been a major bright spot. The nine-time All-Star was in L.A.’s starting lineup to begin the season, but that changed after three games. Near the end of October, he took on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: NBA Broadcaster Made Unfortunate Larry Bird Mistake

Everyone makes mistakes — but this one was particularly rough. During ESPN's Christmas Day broadcast of the Boston Celtics vs. the Milwaukee Bucks, play-by-play man Mark Jones referred to Larry Bird as a "late great" NBA superstar. There's no doubt that Bird is an all-time NBA "great," but the...
BOSTON, MA
Popculture

Ex-Basketball Player Al Smith Dies by Suicide After Shooting His Girlfriend

Content Warning: domestic violence, suicide. Al Smith, a former pro basketball player who spent five seasons in the American Basketball Association (ABA), died last Monday in Florida, According to the Journal Star. He was 75 years old. It was reported that Smith shot his live-in girlfriend at an apartment complex in Sarasota. Law enforcement arrived, and negotiators attempted to talk to Smith for several hours but could not make contact. Sarasota County officials forced entry and discovered Smith died by suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot. Smith's girlfriend was transported to a hospital for treatment.
PEORIA, IL
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Debate Which NBA Legend Has The Best Statue: "Michael Jordan Is Legendary"

When a player achieves something incredible with an NBA team, they get their jerseys retired, and their names make it into the Ring of Honor. They are awarded many accolades and honored in several ways. But the true superstars, the ones that change the franchises they play for and do things no one else has ever done, get things like statues of themselves outside the stadium.
thecomeback.com

NBA Hall of Fame coach blasts ring chasers

Nowadays in the NBA, it’s not a surprise to see one major superstar join another one to create a “Super Team.” It all began when LeBron James decided to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers to join Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat to win championships, now it’s a common thing.
chatsports.com

NBA GAMETHREAD: L.A. Lakers (14-20) @ Miami HEAT (17-17)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (17-17) host the Los Angeles Lakers (14-20) at the FTX Arena on Wednesday night. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler return for the Heat, while Kyle Lowry is out for personal reasons. Anthony Davis is out for the Lakers, but LeBron James is available.
MIAMI, FL
rcrusadernews.com

Curry, Antetokoumpo predicted as Western & Eastern Conference MVPs this NBA season

With over a month since the NBA season kicked off, key players such as Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Zion Williamson, and Ben Simmons have returned after being injured, offering unexpected twists and turns. The Utah Jazz, a team that was expected to tank, started out the season 12-7 and sat...
Cajun Radio plays the best Cajun music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana.

