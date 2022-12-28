Read full article on original website
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua Chronicle
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
fox35orlando.com
Republicans line up for Florida House seat vacated by Joe Harding following indictment
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The race to replace former state Rep. Joe Harding, R-Ocala, in a special election in Marion County’s House District 24 is getting crowded. Five Republicans, including former Rep. Charlie Stone, R-Ocala, have opened campaign accounts to run for the seat, according to the state Division of Elections website.
WCJB
Lake City council members voted to extend the current lease for Haeco for another year
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City city council members want to keep the current lease for Haeco aviation services despite city staffers negotiating new terms of the deal. For more than a week, Lake City-city council members went back and forth on a new leasing agreement for Haeco aviation services.
floridapolitics.com
Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago
'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Davidson uses photos to further local conservation
For photography and conservation, Kim Davidson has two tips: take a lot of photos and find something you’re passionate about. Davidson combines both in her role with Alachua Conservation Trust (ACT). Davidson serves on the board of directors for Alachua Conservation Trust. She stepped into the role in 2015...
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua County 911 Coordinator Arnold Godwin appointed to the Florida E911 Board
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Karen Dearden, Arnold Godwin, and Jason Shimko to the E911 Board. Dearden, of Tallahassee, is the External Affairs Manager for AT&T Florida. She was previously the Communications Director for the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Dearden earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology and her master’s degree in counseling and human systems from Florida State University.
Zoning changes proposed for overcrowded schools in southwest Marion County
The Marion County School Board is considering a proposal to change the zoning for several schools that are overcrowded in the southwest area of the county. Students who attend Horizon Academy, Liberty Middle School, Sunrise Elementary School and Marion Oaks Elementary School may have the school they are zoned for change in the 2023-24 school year.
WCJB
Alachua County might be responsible for $15 million tax payout after pulling support on Dogwood Village
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua county commissioners voted against moving forward with Dogwood Village, the affordable housing project in the Lincoln estates neighborhood in east Gainesville two weeks ago. Now Ability Housing wants the county to pay $15 million for their late back out. Commission chair Anna Prizzia was one of...
wuft.org
Growing, growing, gone: Marion County residents bemoan development surge
The air in McPherson Complex Auditorium in Ocala, once stale with bureaucracy, surged with something much more urgent upon the introduction of Item 7. Items 1-6 on the Marion County Commission planning and zoning agenda – ensnared in traps of technical jargon and dusted with mundane details – didn’t hold much interest, but Item 7, a proposal for a new luxury housing development, was different.
mycbs4.com
Lake City resident takes legal action against Hamilton County Sheriff's Office
Lake City, Florida — The attorney representing a local Lake City activist has sent a notice of potential lawsuit that will be filed against the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office for excessive use of force. On Dec. 17, Sylvester Warren says he was watching his niece play in a...
WCJB
Controversial zoning change, school bus crash and violent K-9 officer arrest make up Top Stories of 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -We start in Gainesville for the first of TV20s top news stories of 2022. City commissioners, in a split decision, approved a plan to radically change zoning throughout the city. In October, despite significant public opposition, the commission voted four to three to eliminated single family zoning...
WCJB
Lake City’s largest employer negotiates with city council in leasing dispute
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City leaders are deciding what to do with the city’s largest private employer. HAECO Aviation Services and the city are in a lease dispute over the company’s use of the Lake City Airport. The “base rate” the company pays to the city...
Rehearing Denied In University Of Florida COVID Shutdown Case
The full 1st District Court of Appeal on Tuesday refused to hear arguments in a potential class-action lawsuit contending that the University of Florida should return fees to students because of a campus shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Attorneys for graduate student Anthony Rojas
WCJB
Interactive cold case map shows unsolved homicides in Columbia, Suwannee counties
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - An organization dedicated to solving cold cases in the Suwannee Valley has released a map showing the locations of various unsolved cases in the region. The interactive map created by Suwannee Valley Unsolved shows the locations where the cold cases originated. Each case is marked...
WCJB
Courthouse evacuated as firefighters extinguish small roof fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County Courthouse was evacuated after a small fire ignited on the roof of the building on Friday evening. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire at the Civil Courthouse on East University Avenue in Gainesville around 5:20 p.m. Firefighters say during roof work, a small one-foot by one-foot area caught fire.
WCJB
Memorial service arrangements made for Demiah Appling in Dixie County
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Memorial service arrangements have been made for a 14-year-old girl from Dixie County who was the victim of a suspected homicide. The Old Town Church of God posted on Facebook plans to hold a memorial service for Demiah Appling, 14, after her remains were found earlier this month.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Utilities rescinds boil water notice for several communities
Marion County Utilities has rescinded the boil water notice for the Cedar Hills, Double Gate, and Hawks Landing communities. The precautionary boil water notice was issued on Monday, December 26 due to a temporary drop in water pressure. According to Marion County Utilities, bacteriological surveys were conducted, and satisfactory results have been reported by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
alachuachronicle.com
We want YOUR opinions, not talking points from activist groups
Now that the Gainesville Sun has discontinued its Issues section, Alachua Chronicle is one of the few remaining outlets that publish opinion pieces, so we have let it be known that we will accept pieces about issues in our community, and Kim Tanzer’s recent piece was the first of these.
villages-news.com
Roofer arrested after allegedly forging Villager’s signature on document
A roofer has been arrested after allegedly forging a Villager’s signature on a document. Christopher Lee Culig, 36, of Deland, was arrested Wednesday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a felony charge the he had forged a document. A resident of The Villages said that Culig had been...
WCJB
North Central Florida gears up for New Year’s Eve celebrations
NCFL, Fla. (WCJB) - Businesses, restaurants and bars are gearing up for celebrations, as New Year’s Eve is just days away. In Ocala, the First Night New Years event will take place on Saturday. Guests can enjoy activities, performances, and exhibits that will take place around Tuscawilla Park, in...
