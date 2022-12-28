ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

floridapolitics.com

Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago

'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Davidson uses photos to further local conservation

For photography and conservation, Kim Davidson has two tips: take a lot of photos and find something you’re passionate about. Davidson combines both in her role with Alachua Conservation Trust (ACT). Davidson serves on the board of directors for Alachua Conservation Trust. She stepped into the role in 2015...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua County 911 Coordinator Arnold Godwin appointed to the Florida E911 Board

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Karen Dearden, Arnold Godwin, and Jason Shimko to the E911 Board. Dearden, of Tallahassee, is the External Affairs Manager for AT&T Florida. She was previously the Communications Director for the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Dearden earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology and her master’s degree in counseling and human systems from Florida State University.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

Growing, growing, gone: Marion County residents bemoan development surge

The air in McPherson Complex Auditorium in Ocala, once stale with bureaucracy, surged with something much more urgent upon the introduction of Item 7. Items 1-6 on the Marion County Commission planning and zoning agenda – ensnared in traps of technical jargon and dusted with mundane details – didn’t hold much interest, but Item 7, a proposal for a new luxury housing development, was different.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Courthouse evacuated as firefighters extinguish small roof fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County Courthouse was evacuated after a small fire ignited on the roof of the building on Friday evening. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire at the Civil Courthouse on East University Avenue in Gainesville around 5:20 p.m. Firefighters say during roof work, a small one-foot by one-foot area caught fire.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Utilities rescinds boil water notice for several communities

Marion County Utilities has rescinded the boil water notice for the Cedar Hills, Double Gate, and Hawks Landing communities. The precautionary boil water notice was issued on Monday, December 26 due to a temporary drop in water pressure. According to Marion County Utilities, bacteriological surveys were conducted, and satisfactory results have been reported by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

We want YOUR opinions, not talking points from activist groups

Now that the Gainesville Sun has discontinued its Issues section, Alachua Chronicle is one of the few remaining outlets that publish opinion pieces, so we have let it be known that we will accept pieces about issues in our community, and Kim Tanzer’s recent piece was the first of these.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

North Central Florida gears up for New Year’s Eve celebrations

NCFL, Fla. (WCJB) - Businesses, restaurants and bars are gearing up for celebrations, as New Year’s Eve is just days away. In Ocala, the First Night New Years event will take place on Saturday. Guests can enjoy activities, performances, and exhibits that will take place around Tuscawilla Park, in...
GAINESVILLE, FL

