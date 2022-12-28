Read full article on original website
Related
Walk With Ease program offered locally in January
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County government announced on Dec. 29, the Arthritis Foundation “Walk With Ease” Program will be offered starting Jan. 18, 2023, at the Elmdale Senior Center and at the Hutchinson YMCA. Walk With Ease is a structured walking program that teaches participants how...
Family fighting cancer with help of Hutch businesses
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson family, impacted by cancer, is raising funds with the help of their surrounding community. Daniel Moore is afflicted with stage four cancer. According to his wife, Jerica Moore, it has progressed very fast since they initially found out. “We believe that the symptoms started...
Wichita mom searches ‘everywhere’ for children’s Tylenol
A Wichita mom says she has searched everywhere trying to find Tylenol for her sick children. She and her husband ended up knocking on doors, asking if anyone had children's Tylenol to spare.
Mary Magdalene House providing Jan. classes
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The list of classes has been released for January at the Mary Magdalene House at 7201 East 4th east of Hutchinson. There will be an adoptive and foster fathers group Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. There will be an adoptive and foster moms of adult children...
greatbendpost.com
Franklin Reinhardt, age 99
Franklin Dale Reinhardt, OD, 99, passed away on December 26, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan. He was born on October 26, 1923, in Bazine, Kan., to Ben and Neta Reinhardt. On December 25, 1950, he married LaVerne Aileen Pascoe in Great Bend, Kan. She passed on September 3, 2016.
kmuw.org
Fairmount Congregational ends its more than 100 year history as a community, worship space
As development in and around Wichita continues to grow, new projects clash with historic buildings and neighborhoods. Fairmount Congregational Church, which stood as a beacon in the Fairmount neighborhood for decades, is closing its doors as a church and long-standing cornerstone of the community — and will reopen as an event venue.
97-year-old Kansas woman evicted from nursing home following contract dispute
For Mimi Wakim, the search to find her 97-year-old mother a new assisted living home was something she never expected would happen the way it has.
Tripledemic: Salina urgent care wait times exceed 5 hours
Respiratory syncytial virus, RSV, COVID-19 and the seasonal flu, these three diseases are being commonly referred to as "the tripledemic." Hospitals and health centers all over the country are experiencing this triple threat, and according to Dr. Rob Freelove, chief medical officer for Salina Regional Health Center, RSV cases in Salina are lessening.
McCarville to retire after long and distinguished military and legal career
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — District Judge Joe McCarville is retiring, and Chief Judge Patricia Macke Dick is inviting those with memories of "Joe Mac" to share to a reception Jan. 5 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the third-floor courtroom in the Reno County Courthouse designated Division One. McCarville has...
City of Newton to pick up Christmas trees
NEWTON, Kan. — The City of Newton announced on Dec. 29, their street crews will collect and recycle real Christmas trees on Jan. 3, 9 and 23. The City of Newton said the trees must be placed at the curb with all lights and ornaments removed. Trees can also...
Surviving the winter without shelter: What it’s like for one Wichita couple
On the embankment of the Arkansas River, near Sim Park in Wichita, you can expect to see arching trees stretching over the water, coarse sand piling up from the riverbed and various waterfowl surviving through winter conditions. You may also come across a tent made from tarps strapped to the...
Mayor explains process to fill open council seat
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho said the council is going to handle filling Sara Bagwell's council seat differently than previous vacancies. "People were merely appointed by the council," the mayor said. "It was just kind of plucking somebody out of that particular district and allowing them to finish out the term. We wanted it to be a little more open and provide an opportunity for people to apply, if they wanted to."
Student behavior issues a top concern for Wichita schools going into next semester
Wichita school board members received 115 testimonials from district employees sharing their experiences with disruptive behavior at local schools - an issue not unique to Wichita.
Tenants deal with a week of no power at Wichita apartment complex
It's been over a week without power for some Wichitans at Brentwood Apartments.
KWCH.com
Thieves steal air conditioner from popular Wichita burger stand
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A popular burger stand in Wichita faces frustration after being targeted by thieves just days after Christmas. Early Wednesday morning, thieves stole the air conditioner from Sport Burger, at 134 N. Hillside. Surveillance footage shows two suspects in a pickup truck. Wednesday’s theft isn’t the first...
Plans may be changing for fire station once trucks move
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz is going to have a meeting next month to talk about the future of what will be the old fire station once the new one is finished in May. "We have started the conversation with all of our emergency...
wichitabyeb.com
Notable Restaurants We Lost in 2022
Restaurants come and go and this past year, the Wichita area saw over 70 restaurants and food trucks close during 2022. There were many notables restaurants we lost in 2022, so I wanted to touch base on many of those you may have missed on. Bento Cafe – 550 N....
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County Zoo: Baby chimp, Kucheza, died from head trauma
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo said a necropsy on a five-week-old chimp named Kucheza determined the animal died form head trauma. The zoo included the following message in its statement providing an update on how Kucheza died. “Our team is still trying to make sense of it...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
Crazy 8 Nutrition now serving drinks, shakes in Great Bend
Healthy drinks are all the rage. But sometimes, people just like to indulge in the sweeter stuff. A new business in Great Bend is offering both. Crazy 8 Nutrition opened its doors last week at 3812 10th Street. Owner Shayna Campbell says there's something for everyone in their drinks. "We...
