Hutchinson, KS

Walk With Ease program offered locally in January

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County government announced on Dec. 29, the Arthritis Foundation “Walk With Ease” Program will be offered starting Jan. 18, 2023, at the Elmdale Senior Center and at the Hutchinson YMCA. Walk With Ease is a structured walking program that teaches participants how...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Family fighting cancer with help of Hutch businesses

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson family, impacted by cancer, is raising funds with the help of their surrounding community. Daniel Moore is afflicted with stage four cancer. According to his wife, Jerica Moore, it has progressed very fast since they initially found out. “We believe that the symptoms started...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Mary Magdalene House providing Jan. classes

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The list of classes has been released for January at the Mary Magdalene House at 7201 East 4th east of Hutchinson. There will be an adoptive and foster fathers group Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. There will be an adoptive and foster moms of adult children...
HUTCHINSON, KS
greatbendpost.com

Franklin Reinhardt, age 99

Franklin Dale Reinhardt, OD, 99, passed away on December 26, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan. He was born on October 26, 1923, in Bazine, Kan., to Ben and Neta Reinhardt. On December 25, 1950, he married LaVerne Aileen Pascoe in Great Bend, Kan. She passed on September 3, 2016.
GREAT BEND, KS
Tripledemic: Salina urgent care wait times exceed 5 hours

Respiratory syncytial virus, RSV, COVID-19 and the seasonal flu, these three diseases are being commonly referred to as "the tripledemic." Hospitals and health centers all over the country are experiencing this triple threat, and according to Dr. Rob Freelove, chief medical officer for Salina Regional Health Center, RSV cases in Salina are lessening.
SALINA, KS
City of Newton to pick up Christmas trees

NEWTON, Kan. — The City of Newton announced on Dec. 29, their street crews will collect and recycle real Christmas trees on Jan. 3, 9 and 23. The City of Newton said the trees must be placed at the curb with all lights and ornaments removed. Trees can also...
NEWTON, KS
Mayor explains process to fill open council seat

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho said the council is going to handle filling Sara Bagwell's council seat differently than previous vacancies. "People were merely appointed by the council," the mayor said. "It was just kind of plucking somebody out of that particular district and allowing them to finish out the term. We wanted it to be a little more open and provide an opportunity for people to apply, if they wanted to."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Thieves steal air conditioner from popular Wichita burger stand

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A popular burger stand in Wichita faces frustration after being targeted by thieves just days after Christmas. Early Wednesday morning, thieves stole the air conditioner from Sport Burger, at 134 N. Hillside. Surveillance footage shows two suspects in a pickup truck. Wednesday’s theft isn’t the first...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Notable Restaurants We Lost in 2022

Restaurants come and go and this past year, the Wichita area saw over 70 restaurants and food trucks close during 2022. There were many notables restaurants we lost in 2022, so I wanted to touch base on many of those you may have missed on. Bento Cafe – 550 N....
WICHITA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
KANSAS STATE
Hutchinson, KS
